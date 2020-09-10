3 Reasons to Pre-Order PS5 & 4 Reasons Not To

Apple’s iOS 14 update is still in beta testing, but the official release should come soon. With the iOS 14 release date getting closer, iPhone users should start preparing for the operating system’s arrival.

The company’s new operating system for iPhone has been in beta since June. iOS 14 is available to try right now, for free, through Apple’s Beta Software Program.

There are some great reasons to think about installing iOS 14 on your iPhone right now. You can try out new features and you can help Apple fix issues before they become widespread in the official release.

The iOS 14 beta is starting to wind down. We don’t have an official iOS 14 release date yet, but with hardware launches on the way in September and October, the official release is firmly on the horizon.

iOS 14 Release Date

Back in June, Apple confirmed plans to release iOS 14 sometime in the fall. The company didn’t reveal a specific release date in its announcements. That said, we have a pretty good idea about when to expect the official iOS 14 release for iPhone. As a reminder, all iOS 13-powered iPhones are eligible to upgrade.

Apple typically announces new iPhones in September. However this year it looks like the annual announcement will take place in October. It’s unclear how this might impact the iOS 14 release date.

There’s a chance Apple pushes iOS 14 to current iPhone models in September, but we could also see the iOS 14 release land in October after the company reveals this year’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple typically confirms the iOS release date on stage during its iPhone event.

Either way we’re getting close to the official release and that means those with an eligible device should start thinking about the move from iOS 13 to iOS 14.

In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major iOS update for iPhone.

With the official iOS 14 release date getting close, we recommend doing some prep work to make the installation as painless as possible.

iOS 14 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. The first version of a new operating system typically requires a large download.

If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. Sometimes this isn’t enough and you will then be forced to manually delete files.

If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need.

This will help make room for iOS 14 and there’s a chance it improves your iPhone’s overall performance.

You should also start backing up the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.

iOS 14 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.

Get Familiar with iOS 14 and Older iOS Updates

You should get familiar the changes coming your way in iOS 14. If you do this ahead of time you won’t get caught off guard.

We’ve released a guide that will walk you through some of the biggest features on board Apple’s upcoming operating system. It’s a great starting point if you haven’t been following along.

If you’re still hanging around on an older version of iOS 13 and you don’t have plans to upgrade to a newer version, make sure you get familiar with any iOS 13 updates you plan to skip. The changes from the updates you skip will be baked into your iOS 14 upgrade.

For instance if you’re moving from iOS 13.6 to iOS 14, you’ll get changes from iOS 13.6.1 and iOS 13.7 with your upgrade.

Most People Should Avoid the iOS 14 Beta

Installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.

Again, the beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can bring lots of trouble your way.

The iOS 14 beta is causing problems for a number of testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your phone.

If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running.

Monitor Feedback from the iOS 14 Beta

If you decide to skip the iOS 14 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the operating system’s official release.

Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 14 problems and it will also reveal potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 14 right away or wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.

We’ve seen a ton of iOS 14 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the iOS 14 beta’s performance.

We’ll see reviews emerge every time Apple releases a new iOS 14 beta so we recommend checking in with testers every time it does.

iOS 14 Release Time

If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.

Apple always rolls its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. This goes for new beta releases as well.

These days, we sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM Pacific so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup right away.

Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Keep this in mind if you plan to install iOS 14 beta software or the final version of iOS 14 right away.

iOS 14 Download Size

We don’t know how big the iOS 14 download will be but again, you can expect iOS 14 to require quite a bit of free space.

You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live, but the installation process will probably take longer.

Once you pull the iOS 14 update from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install the software right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.

If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got free time to deal with the installation.

If you do decide to install the iOS 14 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.

Prepare for iOS 14 Problems

iOS 14 has gone through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip through the cracks into the final release.

Common iOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup within hours of the iOS 14 update’s release.

It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your iPhone to iOS 14 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.

We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.

You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.

You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.

Be Ready to Downgrade

If you run into into issues with iOS 14 you should be able to downgrade back to iOS 13 for a limited time.

If iOS 13.7 winds up being the final version of iOS 13, you should be able to drop back to it in an effort to improve your device’s performance.

If you aren’t familiar with the iOS downgrade process, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it. Once Apple releases iOS 14, the downgrade path back to iOS 13 will only be open for a short time. That’s why we recommend getting comfortable with it ahead of time.

Keep Your Apps Updated

If you want the best experience on iOS 14, make sure you keep your apps updated.

As we push toward the software’s release date, keep an eye out for iOS 14 support updates. These updates should help to stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to the new operating system.

Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.

Take Your Time with iOS 14

iOS 14 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.

For some of you, particularly those dealing with iOS 13 problems, this might be the best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 14.

There are plenty of reasons to skip a new iOS software update on day one. For one, iOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.

If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.

Avoid iOS 14 If You’re Jailbroken

If you want to keep your jailbreak you’ll want to avoid the iOS 14 beta and the final version of iOS 14.

Jailbreak developers have jailbroken iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13, but there aren’t any public jailbreak tools for the iOS 14 beta and we don’t expect a fast release for the final version of iOS 14.

If you want to jailbreak iOS 14 keep an eye out for news from developers once the final version is released.

