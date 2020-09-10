Editorials
3 Reasons to Pre-Order PS5 & 4 Reasons Not To
Here are the reasons that you should order the PS5 right now, and a few reasons that you should wait before you upgrade to the new PlayStation. This is what you need to know so that you can make the best decision for your situation.
The PS5 release date is this fall, and it should be here before the middle of November. The Xbox Series X arrives on November 10th, so you can expect to see the PS5 arrive around that time.
You can already pre-register for the PS5 pre-orders from Sony, and we expect that retailers will offer PS5 pre-orders in the next few weeks. We could see an announcement in days.
Here are the reasons that you should pre-order the PS5 in 2020, and the reasons that you should wait a little longer.
Reasons to Pre-Order the PS5
Reasons Not to Pre-Order the PS5
- Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
- Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
- Wait for Reviews
- Wait for Deals
Pre-Order to Play the PS5 on Day One
Do you want to play the PS5 on release day? Or actually any day in 2020? Or are you planning to give a PS5 for Christmas this year? If you answer yes to any of these questions you should pre-order.
We already know that the PS5 is going to be hard to find this holiday shopping season and potentially into 2021. COVID supply chain issues and high demand will make it tough to find in stock at a store.
If you are looking for a PS5, you should pre-order. Even if release day delivery slips quickly, you are better off pre-ordering than hoping to walk into a store and find one in stock.
Pre-Order for Exclusives
The PS5 arguably packs in the biggest number of exclusives, and if you want to play any of these you need a PS5 in your life. These include;
- Gran Tourismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel’s SPider-Man: Miles Morales
- Destruction AllStars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
There are also other games like Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Astro’s Playground, plus all the other cool games coming to both new consoles.
Pre-Order If You’re On the Fence
Are you on the fence? If you think that you want to buy the PS5, you should pre-order. You can cancel this if you don’t like what you hear or see after you order. Or, if you get the PS5 and decide that you don’t like it, you can always resell it.
What you can’t do is just walk in and get one when you make up your mind. That isn’t to say you should throw $500 at a chance that you will like it, but if you pre-order and cancel you will be out nothing more than a temporary credit car hold.
Explore the PS5 versions and Xbox Series X
Before you spend money on the PS5, you should think about which model you want. There is a version without a disc drive that will be cheaper than the main model. We don’t know if the missing disc drive is the only difference, or if it will not offer 4K gaming similar to the Xbox Series S.
You should also check out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. With cross-play you may be more inclined to switch to Xbox from Playstation than the last time you bought a console.
Wait if You’re Good With What You Have
Are you happy with your current gaming setup? For gamers who are rocking the ultimate setup of TV, console, and accessories, it may be a good time to hold off.
The good news is that most PS4 headsets, controllers, and accessories will work with the PS5. This means that you can spend money on your current setup over the next few months. or year and then get into a PS5 when you are ready.
Wait for Reviews
The biggest reason that we recommend waiting for the PS5 is to read reviews. These will likely arrive a week or two ahead of the PS5 release date, but well after the pre-order period.
If you value critic and user reviews, you should wait to pre-order and see what people say about the new console. Just remember that this could push out your time to get one by months.
Wait for Deals
Are you hoping to get an amazing deal on the PS5? Don’t count on seeing one in the first few months or even the year. There is a small chance that we see some bundles or some deals in early 2021, but data suggests a longer wait.
According to a study conducted for eBay on PS4 sales, the best time to buy a PS5 is likely 9 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
Apple
iOS 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
Apple’s iOS 14 update is still in beta testing, but the official release should come soon. With the iOS 14 release date getting closer, iPhone users should start preparing for the operating system’s arrival.
The company’s new operating system for iPhone has been in beta since June. iOS 14 is available to try right now, for free, through Apple’s Beta Software Program.
There are some great reasons to think about installing iOS 14 on your iPhone right now. You can try out new features and you can help Apple fix issues before they become widespread in the official release.
The iOS 14 beta is starting to wind down. We don’t have an official iOS 14 release date yet, but with hardware launches on the way in September and October, the official release is firmly on the horizon.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
iOS 14 Release Date
Back in June, Apple confirmed plans to release iOS 14 sometime in the fall. The company didn’t reveal a specific release date in its announcements. That said, we have a pretty good idea about when to expect the official iOS 14 release for iPhone. As a reminder, all iOS 13-powered iPhones are eligible to upgrade.
Apple typically announces new iPhones in September. However this year it looks like the annual announcement will take place in October. It’s unclear how this might impact the iOS 14 release date.
There’s a chance Apple pushes iOS 14 to current iPhone models in September, but we could also see the iOS 14 release land in October after the company reveals this year’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models. Apple typically confirms the iOS release date on stage during its iPhone event.
Either way we’re getting close to the official release and that means those with an eligible device should start thinking about the move from iOS 13 to iOS 14.
In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major iOS update for iPhone.
Prepare for the iOS 14 Release Date
With the official iOS 14 release date getting close, we recommend doing some prep work to make the installation as painless as possible.
iOS 14 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. The first version of a new operating system typically requires a large download.
If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. Sometimes this isn’t enough and you will then be forced to manually delete files.
If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need.
This will help make room for iOS 14 and there’s a chance it improves your iPhone’s overall performance.
You should also start backing up the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.
iOS 14 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.
Get Familiar with iOS 14 and Older iOS Updates
You should get familiar the changes coming your way in iOS 14. If you do this ahead of time you won’t get caught off guard.
We’ve released a guide that will walk you through some of the biggest features on board Apple’s upcoming operating system. It’s a great starting point if you haven’t been following along.
If you’re still hanging around on an older version of iOS 13 and you don’t have plans to upgrade to a newer version, make sure you get familiar with any iOS 13 updates you plan to skip. The changes from the updates you skip will be baked into your iOS 14 upgrade.
For instance if you’re moving from iOS 13.6 to iOS 14, you’ll get changes from iOS 13.6.1 and iOS 13.7 with your upgrade.
Most People Should Avoid the iOS 14 Beta
Installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.
Again, the beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can bring lots of trouble your way.
The iOS 14 beta is causing problems for a number of testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your phone.
If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running.
Monitor Feedback from the iOS 14 Beta
If you decide to skip the iOS 14 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the operating system’s official release.
Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 14 problems and it will also reveal potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 14 right away or wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
We’ve seen a ton of iOS 14 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the iOS 14 beta’s performance.
We’ll see reviews emerge every time Apple releases a new iOS 14 beta so we recommend checking in with testers every time it does.
iOS 14 Release Time
If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.
Apple always rolls its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. This goes for new beta releases as well.
These days, we sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM Pacific so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup right away.
Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep this in mind if you plan to install iOS 14 beta software or the final version of iOS 14 right away.
iOS 14 Download Size
We don’t know how big the iOS 14 download will be but again, you can expect iOS 14 to require quite a bit of free space.
You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live, but the installation process will probably take longer.
Once you pull the iOS 14 update from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install the software right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.
If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got free time to deal with the installation.
If you do decide to install the iOS 14 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.
Prepare for iOS 14 Problems
iOS 14 has gone through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip through the cracks into the final release.
Common iOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup within hours of the iOS 14 update’s release.
It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your iPhone to iOS 14 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.
We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.
You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.
You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.
Be Ready to Downgrade
If you run into into issues with iOS 14 you should be able to downgrade back to iOS 13 for a limited time.
If iOS 13.7 winds up being the final version of iOS 13, you should be able to drop back to it in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
If you aren’t familiar with the iOS downgrade process, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it. Once Apple releases iOS 14, the downgrade path back to iOS 13 will only be open for a short time. That’s why we recommend getting comfortable with it ahead of time.
Keep Your Apps Updated
If you want the best experience on iOS 14, make sure you keep your apps updated.
As we push toward the software’s release date, keep an eye out for iOS 14 support updates. These updates should help to stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to the new operating system.
Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.
Take Your Time with iOS 14
iOS 14 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.
For some of you, particularly those dealing with iOS 13 problems, this might be the best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 14.
There are plenty of reasons to skip a new iOS software update on day one. For one, iOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.
If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
Avoid iOS 14 If You’re Jailbroken
If you want to keep your jailbreak you’ll want to avoid the iOS 14 beta and the final version of iOS 14.
Jailbreak developers have jailbroken iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13, but there aren’t any public jailbreak tools for the iOS 14 beta and we don’t expect a fast release for the final version of iOS 14.
If you want to jailbreak iOS 14 keep an eye out for news from developers once the final version is released.
Install iOS 13.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 13.7 doesn't have any known security patches on board. That said, if you skipped iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you'll get security patches with your upgrade.
iOS 13.6 had more than 20 patches for security issues on board which made it an extremely important update. If you skipped iOS 13.6, you get the patches with iOS 13.7.
If you want to learn more about iOS 13.6's security patches, head on over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you skipped iOS 13.5.1, you get its security patch with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. You can read more about it on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iOS 13.5, iOS 13.7 brings iOS 13.5's 41 new security patches with it. Apple's posted the details on its website and you can dig into the particulars if you're interested.
Among them, patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped the iOS 13.4 update, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.7. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.7 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 8 iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s iOS 13.7 update could have a significant impact on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus’ performance.
Apple continues to roll out iOS 13 updates and the newest version of the operating system brings new features and bug fixes to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
The iOS 13.7 update could have a positive impact on your phone’s overall performance. Some users are noticing better battery life, faster speeds, and increased stability.
While a lot of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users should make the move from older versions of iOS 13 to iOS 13.7 today, others might want to wait.
We’re hearing about an assortment of problems as we push further away from the update’s release.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
iOS 13.7 requires a fairly small download if your device is currently running iOS 13.6.1. If you’re running an older version of iOS, say iOS 13.5, your iOS 13.7 update will be more substantial because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
With that in mind, we want to walk iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.7 update.
It’ll guide you through the current problems with the operating system, fixes for those issues, your downgrade options, and a whole lot more.
We’ve been using the iPhone 8’s iOS 13.7 update for several days and here’s what we’ve learned thus far.
iPhone 8 iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
We've been testing iOS 13.7 on the iPhone 8 and performance has been pretty solid in key areas like speed and battery life.
We haven't noticed much sluggishness. Animations and transitions are crisp and problem areas like Notifications, Control Center, and the keyboard haven't been problems for us yet. They've all been smooth thus far.
Battery life is holding up at this point and we haven't noticed any abnormal drain. That could change and we'll let you know if it does.
Connectivity (Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth) is currently stable and we haven't noticed any issues with our core applications (Chrome, Gmail, Slack, Asana, Netflix, Dark Sky, and many others) yet.
Developers are still rolling out iOS 13 support updates so if you're noticing issues with your apps, make sure you download the latest updates.
As of right now we haven't run into any game-changing bugs so we're recommending iOS 13.7 to most iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users.
If you need more feedback, check out our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.7 right now.
Editorials
Cyberpunk 2077: Which Edition Should You Buy?
The Cyberpunk 2077 release date is getting closer which means you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to purchase the game ahead of time, make sure you buy the right version for your interest level and budget.
Last year, CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, finally confirmed an official release date for its next game.
The developer initially said Cyberpunk 2077 would land for current-generation consoles (Xbox One, PS4) and Windows PC on April 16th, 2020. It then pushed the game’s release date to September 17th.
Unfortunately, the developer announced another delay. Instead of launching on September 17th, the Cyberpunk 2077 release date is now November 19th. This is so CD Projekt Red can add additional polish which, given the scope of this game, isn’t a bad thing.
As of right now, it looks like the game’s release date for Google’s Stadia platform might come a little later. The developer says the release will come by the end of the year, but hasn’t provided a specific date.
The game is also heading to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy
As of right now, this looks like it will be the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
As of right now there are two versions of the game: a standard edition and a Collector’s Edition, and some of you are probably trying to decide which one to buy.
Each has its pros and cons and today we want to guide you through each edition and the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game. For $59.99, or less, you get a copy of the game and some bonuses if you order before the game’s release in November.
There aren’t a ton of Cyberpunk 2077 deals out there right now, but you don’t have to spend the full $60 if you pre-order a copy right now.
Amazon is currently selling the game for $49.99 and other retailers have the game listed below the standard $59.99 price point. It’s unclear how long these deals might last.
Best Buy says that My Best Buy members who pre-order a copy of the game will get $10 in rewards certificates. This offer is worth a look if you tend to buy most of your electronics at the retailer.
The standard edition is the most basic version of the game, but it’s also the cheapest version. It’s the edition most people should buy.
The standard version of Cyberpunk 2077 is for:
- Those who don’t want to spend a ton of money.
- Those who don’t have a ton of time to play games and aren’t sure how much time they can invest in a first-person, open-world, roleplaying game.
- People who aren’t collectors.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart.
Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition
There’s also a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition though it costs way more than the standard edition.
The Collector’s Edition is a $249.99 bundle that comes with a bunch of goodies aimed at Cyberpunk fans and collectors. For that price you get a copy of the game and the following items:
- Collector’s Edition box
- Case with game discs
- Collectible SteelBook
- 25 cm / 10 inch statue depicting V – the game’s protagonist – in action
- Hardcover art book
- Metal pin set
- Quadra V-tech metal keychain
- An annotated copy of A Visitor’s Guide to Night City sealed in an NCPD Evidence Bag
- Embroidered patches
- World Compendium detailing the game’s setting and lore
- Postcards from Night City
- Map of Night City
- Sticker bomb set
That’s more than you get from your average collector’s edition bundle, but it’s not for everyone. Again, this edition is aimed at collectors and huge fans of the series. Most people should go with the standard version of the game.
You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.
Digital vs. Physical
Cyberpunk 2077 is sold in both physical and digital formats. Here are a few things to consider before you go one way or the other.
If you’re tired of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with the digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.
If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go digital. Downloading it digitally means you’ll have easy access every time you start up your console.
If you want to play the game ASAP in November, purchase a digital copy. You should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date which will allow you to start playing the second it goes live.
There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of the game.
If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it or don’t want to play it again after you beat it
You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.
Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrades
One other note. CD Projekt Red says that owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the game’s Xbox Series X upgrade for free when it becomes available.
The company didn’t provide a release date or a list of changes, but you can expect a variety of graphical upgrades and performance improvements.
We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free.
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020
The same will apply to Sony’s PS4 and upcoming PS5.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
Last update on 2020-09-11. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Editorials
6 Reasons to Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 & 4 Reasons to Wait
CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, continues to reveal its next game, Cyberpunk 2077. We have an official release date and retailers are taking pre-orders. While some of you might want to buy a copy right now, many others are better off waiting.
It took awhile, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally confirmed all the way back in 2012, but we’re finally inching closer to the game’s release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.
The game is also headed to Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s confirmed a November 10th release date for new next consoles and we expect Sony to confirm its plans in the near future.
Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy
If you’re just now catching wind of it, the game is a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020. Cyberpunk 2020 was released all the way back in 1988.
CD Projekt Red’s taking its time, but fans of Cyberpunk and The Witcher series are hoping the developer can recreate the magic it delivered back in 2015 with The Witcher 3.
The developer initially confirmed the release date for April 16th, but decided to push it to September 17th to add additional polish. Unfortunately, the game was been delayed again.
The developer says that while the game is finished, it needs to fix bugs and balance game mechanics. The new Cyberpunk 2077 release date for current platforms is now November 19th.
It’s unclear when the game will land for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. And if you’re looking to buy Cyberpunk 2077 for Google Stadia, it looks like the release date might come a little later. CD Projekt Red says the game will debut on Google’s platform “by the end of the year.”
Fortunately, it sounds like this will be the final delay. CD Projekt Red says it doesn’t expect to push the game’s release date any further than November.
Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and GameStop are taking pre-orders for two versions of the game. There is the standard $60 version and there’s also an expensive Collector’s Edition that comes with a bunch of extras.
Now that we know more about the direction the game is taking, some of you, particularly those of you who are fond of CD Projekt Red’s games, might be thinking about pre-ordering a copy.
In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 right now. We’ll also take you through some reasons to think about holding off for a few more weeks or longer.
Pre-Order for These Bonuses
If you pre-order a copy of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll get some nice bonuses.
Everyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will get a collection of physical and digital items. Here's what you can expect if you buy a copy before the release date:
Physical Items
Digital Items
There are also some unique pre-order bonuses through retailers like GameStop and GOG.
If you pre-order through GameStop you get a Samurai Medallion. The retailer says this offer is only available to PowerUp Rewards Members.
If you pre-order through GOG you get an exclusive digital game booklet, additional wallpapers and avatars, print quality posters, and 30% off official Cyberpunk 2077 merch store.
If any of these sound interesting to you, think about pre-ordering.
Last update on 2020-09-11. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
Editorials
5 Reasons to Pre-Order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla & 4 Reasons to Wait
Ubisoft’s new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives later this year. And while there are some great reasons to pre-order a copy right now, there are also some reasons to hold off.
The Assassin’s Creed series is leaving Ancient Greece and it’s headed to ancient Norway and Britain. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts you in the shoes of a viking who travels to Britain and encounters King Alfred and the Saxons.
Like previous iterations of the game, you’ll explore an open world with quests to complete, enemies to slaughter, and weapons to upgrade. There are also some new additions including a new settlement component that you’ll upgrade with new clan members and structures.
Assuming it doesn’t get delayed, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will land on November 10th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. This is the same date Microsoft launches the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
The game is also heading to Sony’s PS5, but we don’t have a release date for the console just yet.
With the release date confirmed, some of you might be tempted to put in a pre-order ahead of the game’s arrival. The game, which comes in a whopping six different editions, is currently on sale at retailers like Amazon and GameStop.
And while that might be a good idea for some of you, others are much better off waiting until the holidays or later before buying the game.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the best reasons to put your wallet away and wait.
Pre-Order to Get This Bonus
If you pre-order a copy (it doesn't matter which edition you buy) of Assassin's Creed Valhalla you get a nice bonus with your order.
All pre-orders come with access to a bonus in-game mission called The Way of the Berserker. Ubisoft hasn't gone into detail, but here's what we do know.
The developer says the bonus mission will have your character join a legendary Norse Berserker on his quest for revenge.
If you're a completionist or just someone who wants more than the base game, you should consider putting in a pre-order to get this bonus mission.
Last update on 2020-09-11. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.