Chromebook

5 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook & 3 Reasons Not to

Should I buy Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook? That’s a question a lot of potential buyers are asking themselves now that Samsung confirmed its first premium Chromebook under the “Galaxy” moniker is finally hitting shelves.

For those that don’t remember, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Chromebook back at CES with a stunning 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display, making it one of the most beautiful Chromebooks we’ve ever seen. It’s also extremely thin, powerful, and expensive while packing a built-in stylus. There are several reasons to buy this Galaxy and a few reasons not to, which we’ll discuss below.

You can buy the Galaxy Chromebook for $999 at Samsung or Best Buy from April 6th.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Whether you’re still using an old cheap Chromebook, Windows laptop, or just need a powerful new machine but can’t afford a MacBook Pro, this is one worth considering.

Here are the reasons to buy the Galaxy Chromebook;

  1. Buy for a Big, Beautiful 4K Display
  2. Buy for Better Performance
  3. Buy for RAM and Storage Options
  4. Buy for the Built-in Stylus (S-Pen)
  5. Buy if You Want the Best Chromebook

There are certainly many reasons to buy a powerful Chromebook, but there are also some good reasons not to buy one this expensive, or a brand new model such as this. Here are a few reasons to hold off;

  1. Wait for Reviews
  2. Wait for Deals
  3. Find Something Cheaper

Read through our slideshow below for more information about each category, the specs and features, and more details on each of the reasons you should and shouldn’t buy the new Galaxy Chromebook right now.

Big, Beautiful 4K Display

Perhaps the best reason to buy Samsung's first Galaxy-branded Chromebook is that, well, it's a "Galaxy" Chromebook. That name means it's the biggest, best, most premium version of what Samsung has to offer. 

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is literally one of the most beautiful laptops we've ever seen, potentially the best Chromebook money can buy, and seriously just a stunner in that bright red color option, or the grey. It's ultra-thin and weighs just 2.2 lbs, packs a fingerprint scanner for security, a built-in stylus, and a 4K AMOLED display. 

This thing doesn't just have a typical screen like most Chromebooks. No, it's a 13.3-inch 3840x2160 native 4K resolution AMOLED screen using Samsung's best technology. If you want the absolute best screen in any Chromebook, this is it. 

Basically it's not just the display, but the entire design that should make you want this thing. It's incredibly slim with a flexible 360° hinge so the Galaxy Chromebook works as a laptop, tablet and everything in between. Yes, it's considered a convertible or a 2-in-1 laptop. 

In our testing we were blown away by the screen, keyboard, and hinge design on this $1,000 laptop. 

