3 Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch 5 & 2 Reasons Not To
There are great reasons to buy the Apple Watch 5 right now, but there are also important reasons to wait and see if there are better options of even to wait for the 2020 Apple Watch.
Apple announced the Apple Watch 5 in September and it’s still a very popular model in 2020.
You can buy the Apple Watch from Apple, through carriers like AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile or you can look for deals from Amazon and Best Buy. The Apple Watch 5 starts at $399 for the 40mm size and $429 for the 44mm size. Add $100 for LTE connectivity, if you need it, and premiums for different materials and watchband combos.
- GPS
- Always-On Retina display
- 30% larger screen
- Swimproof
- ECG app
The Apple Watch Series 5 is a nice upgrade from the Apple Watch 4. While the overall design is the same, Apple adds in an always-on display, a compass, International Emergency calling and upgrades that are especially tempting for new Apple Watch buyers or users on an older model. There are also new Titanium models and a Ceramic option.
This guide will help you decide if you should buy the Apple Watch 5 today, or if you should hold off and wait.
Charles Norman
09/18/2019 at 5:30 am
I really like the always-on option. Upgrading from the original Apple Watch. It's going to be a huge bounce in performance and functionality.
09/19/2019 at 8:53 pm
The reasons you share are great. I will buy it for my family members.