4 Reasons to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X & 3 Reasons Not To

Should you pre-order the Xbox Series X? The new Xbox arrives in November and you can place your Xbox Series X pre-order on September 22nd if you want to lock in a release date delivery. If you are thinking about getting a new Xbox this year, you should plan to pre-order.

With COVID and demand for in-home entertainment, we expect that the Xbox Series X is going to be hard to find for yourself or for a gift. When you pre-order the Xbox Series X you can count on getting one as soon as possible. This may be on the November 10th release date, or it may be a few weeks later.

The Xbox Series X is $499 or you can buy it on monthly payments from Microsoft for $34.99 a month with Xbox Live All Access and EA Play. You can pre-order at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart when September 22nd arrives.

Here are the best reasons to place an Xbox Series X pre-order in 2020;

While there are more reasons to pre-order, there are some important reasons you shouldn’t pre-order just yet.

Ultimately we don’t think you should pre-order just to flip one, but that is going to ab a common reason that many people buy an Xbox Series X.

Read: Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy

Pre-Order to Get One in 2020

Do you want an Xbox Series X in 2020 or even in early 2021? If so, you should pre-order the Xbox Series X as soon as it goes on sale. This console is going to be hard to find for the first several months after the release date.

Even if you are hoping to stumble on one in a store, you should pre-order, and then you can cancel if you find one in stock before your pre-order ships. The stock is going to be very limited and if you skip pre-orders you may be waiting for a while or paying a huge premium on eBay or Facebook marketplace.

Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics

Are you looking for the best graphics on a new Xbox? If so, the Series X is what you want. This is a higher-end Xbox and the one that will deliver the best-looking graphics. We don’t know the exact Xbox Series S specs, but Series X will deliver 4K gaming, 8K upscaling Ray Tracing, and in general make your games look better than the older consoles and the Series S.

Pre-Order To Play Exclusives & Get Time-Sensitive Upgrades

Not every launch title is an Xbox Series exclusive. There are a number of games coming this fall and into 2021 that are only on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. If you want to play any of these, you should pre-order so that you can play when they arrive.

You can also pre-order to get your console in time to redeem dual entitlement upgrades from EA games and other publishers that are only offering limited-time free upgrades from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.

Pre-Order for Payment Plans

The Xbox Series X is expensive at $499, but if you pre-order through Microsoft instead of going to a retailer, you can get monthly payment plans that are 0% interest and that includes Xbox All Access and EA Play. You won’t find these plans in stores, so the best way to get one is to pre-order and lock in a delivery as soon as one is available.

This a 24-month payment plan that totals $599.76, which is more than buying the console outright, but you are getting Xbox Live and a lot of extras. This package includes;

The next-generation Xbox console of your choice

Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games

Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC

An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games

And over 100 games to play from the cloud

The extra $100 is worth it, in this case, to spread out the price over two years and with all the free games and Xbox Live.

Wait for Reviews

Oen of the biggest reasons to wait for the Xbox Series X and to skip the pre-order window is to see how the console performs, how it compares to the current generation, and to the rest of the new models.

This will also let you learn about any potential problems with the Xbox Series X models or issues that reviewers find frustrating. In short, the longer you wait, the more information you have to make your decision.

Explore the Xbox Series S and PS5

The Xbox Series X is not launching by itself. Microsoft is also selling the Xbox Series S for $299 or $24.99 a month. This is a smaller Xbox Series model without a disc drive. We don’t know the full specs on it, but it will play the same games as the Xbox Series X, but possibly not at 4K.

Sony is also launching the PS5, which is a direct competitor to Series X. With cross-play, you don’t need to be on the same console as your friends anymore. Be sure to look into what Sony has to offer and decide if you should pre-order that model.

Wait for Deals

If you don’t want to spend $499, you will need to wait for Xbox Series X deals. This is not a short wait, but if you want to save, then you will likely need to wait until late 2021. Are you willing to wait that long for a new Xbox Series X?

A study conducted for eBay on Xbox One sales, the best time to buy an Xbox Series X is likely 12 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.