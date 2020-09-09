Editorials
4 Reasons to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X & 3 Reasons Not To
Should you pre-order the Xbox Series X? The new Xbox arrives in November and you can place your Xbox Series X pre-order on September 22nd if you want to lock in a release date delivery. If you are thinking about getting a new Xbox this year, you should plan to pre-order.
With COVID and demand for in-home entertainment, we expect that the Xbox Series X is going to be hard to find for yourself or for a gift. When you pre-order the Xbox Series X you can count on getting one as soon as possible. This may be on the November 10th release date, or it may be a few weeks later.
The Xbox Series X is $499 or you can buy it on monthly payments from Microsoft for $34.99 a month with Xbox Live All Access and EA Play. You can pre-order at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart when September 22nd arrives.
Here are the best reasons to place an Xbox Series X pre-order in 2020;
- Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
- Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
- Pre-Order for Exclusives
- Pre-Order for Payment Plans
While there are more reasons to pre-order, there are some important reasons you shouldn’t pre-order just yet.
Ultimately we don’t think you should pre-order just to flip one, but that is going to ab a common reason that many people buy an Xbox Series X.
Read: Get the Best Gaming Chair You Can Buy
Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
Do you want an Xbox Series X in 2020 or even in early 2021? If so, you should pre-order the Xbox Series X as soon as it goes on sale. This console is going to be hard to find for the first several months after the release date.
Even if you are hoping to stumble on one in a store, you should pre-order, and then you can cancel if you find one in stock before your pre-order ships. The stock is going to be very limited and if you skip pre-orders you may be waiting for a while or paying a huge premium on eBay or Facebook marketplace.
Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
Are you looking for the best graphics on a new Xbox? If so, the Series X is what you want. This is a higher-end Xbox and the one that will deliver the best-looking graphics. We don’t know the exact Xbox Series S specs, but Series X will deliver 4K gaming, 8K upscaling Ray Tracing, and in general make your games look better than the older consoles and the Series S.
Pre-Order To Play Exclusives & Get Time-Sensitive Upgrades
Not every launch title is an Xbox Series exclusive. There are a number of games coming this fall and into 2021 that are only on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. If you want to play any of these, you should pre-order so that you can play when they arrive.
You can also pre-order to get your console in time to redeem dual entitlement upgrades from EA games and other publishers that are only offering limited-time free upgrades from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.
Pre-Order for Payment Plans
The Xbox Series X is expensive at $499, but if you pre-order through Microsoft instead of going to a retailer, you can get monthly payment plans that are 0% interest and that includes Xbox All Access and EA Play. You won’t find these plans in stores, so the best way to get one is to pre-order and lock in a delivery as soon as one is available.
This a 24-month payment plan that totals $599.76, which is more than buying the console outright, but you are getting Xbox Live and a lot of extras. This package includes;
- The next-generation Xbox console of your choice
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC
- An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games
- And over 100 games to play from the cloud
The extra $100 is worth it, in this case, to spread out the price over two years and with all the free games and Xbox Live.
Wait for Reviews
Oen of the biggest reasons to wait for the Xbox Series X and to skip the pre-order window is to see how the console performs, how it compares to the current generation, and to the rest of the new models.
This will also let you learn about any potential problems with the Xbox Series X models or issues that reviewers find frustrating. In short, the longer you wait, the more information you have to make your decision.
Explore the Xbox Series S and PS5
The Xbox Series X is not launching by itself. Microsoft is also selling the Xbox Series S for $299 or $24.99 a month. This is a smaller Xbox Series model without a disc drive. We don’t know the full specs on it, but it will play the same games as the Xbox Series X, but possibly not at 4K.
Sony is also launching the PS5, which is a direct competitor to Series X. With cross-play, you don’t need to be on the same console as your friends anymore. Be sure to look into what Sony has to offer and decide if you should pre-order that model.
Wait for Deals
If you don’t want to spend $499, you will need to wait for Xbox Series X deals. This is not a short wait, but if you want to save, then you will likely need to wait until late 2021. Are you willing to wait that long for a new Xbox Series X?
A study conducted for eBay on Xbox One sales, the best time to buy an Xbox Series X is likely 12 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
9 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 13.7
Downloading the iPadOS 13.7 update right now might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini. to Apple’s latest firmware.
iPadOS 13.7 is a small milestone release and it brings bug fixes to Apple’s stable of slates.
If you’re moving your iPad up from iPadOS 13.6.1 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 13.7 update will be more substantial. That’s because the changes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
iPadOS 13.7 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install it today or at some point in the near future. That said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your tablet and that’s why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move.
A little prep work before the installation should help you avoid serious issues.
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
If you run into issues on iPadOS 13.7, note that you can no longer downgrade your device’s software. Apple has stopped signing on iPadOS 13.6.1. Apple has also stopped signing on iPadOS 13.6 and older versions of iPadOS which means there’s no way back.
So if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 13.6.1 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 13.7 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 13.7. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.
Backup Your Data
Backing up your iPad's data might be the most important step to take before installing iPadOS 13.7.
Data loss issues are pretty rare these days, but there's always a chance something gets fouled up during the transition process so you'll want to play it safe.
A lot of you probably know how to backup your data, but if you don't know where to start, we've got a few guides that will help.
If you want to backup using Apple's iCloud service, take a look at our guide. If you need additional help, you'll want to check out Apple's guide to using iCloud.
If you don't want to use iCloud, we have a guide that will take you through the backup process using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you have a lot of data on your iPad, this process could take awhile so you'll want to remain patient.
8 Things to Know About the iPhone 6s iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s iOS 13.7 update could have a tremendous impact on your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus’ performance.
iOS 13.7 recently replaced iOS 13.6.1 as the most up-to-date version of iOS 13 and most iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users should download the new firmware today or at some point in the near future.
The iOS 13.7 update is a minor milestone release and it brings a very short list of changes to the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.
While most people should download the software, some of you might want to hang around on iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.4, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12 for a little while longer.
One reason? The iOS 13.7 update is causing issues for some iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users.
If you decide to move your phone from iOS 13.6.1 to iOS 13.7, you get the least amount of changes. If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.7 update will be more substantial because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
In this guide we’ll take you through the changes on board iOS 13.7. We’ll also bring you through the problems impacting the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, show you how to fix these issues, walk you through what to know about the downgrade, and tell you about what’s coming next from Apple.
We’ll start with some quick impressions of the iPhone 6s iOS 13.7 update’s performance. We’ve been using the software for several days and here’s what we’ve found so far.
iPhone 6s iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
The iPhone 6s' iOS 13.7 update is performing well as we push away from the release date.
iOS 13.7 feels just as fast as iOS 13.6.1. We haven't noticed any lockups and animations/transitions feel crisp. Multitasking feels fast and fluid.
This could change down the road, everything is extremely fresh, but we like what we've seen in the speed department thus far.
We haven't noticed a dip in battery life nor have we encountered any issues with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or GPS connectivity.
We've kept our apps updated and thus far, all of our core applications are functioning normally. The list includes Dark Sky, Asana, Slack, Google Chrome, Gmail, and Netflix.
Given what's on board Apple's new firmware, we recommend it to most iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users.
If you need additional feedback about iOS 13.7, take a look at our list of reasons to and not to install the update right now.
9 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 13.7
Installing Apple’s iOS 13.7 update right now might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before moving your iPhone from iOS 12 to iOS 13.7 or iOS 13.0/iOS 13.1/iOS 13.1.1/iOS 13.1.2/ iOS 13.1.3/iOS 13.2/iOS 13.2.2/iOS 13.2.3/iOS 13.3/iOS 13.3.1/iOS 13.4/iOS 13.4.1/iOS 13.5/iOS 13.5.1/iOS 13.6/iOS 13.6.1 to iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.7 update brings a very short list of changes to the iPhone. It’s a milestone upgrade, but it’s much smaller than an average one.
If you’re moving up from iOS 13.6.1, you get the shortest change log and the smallest download. If you are moving up from an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.7 update will be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
iOS 13.7 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install it in the near future. That said, it’s difficult to predict how your device will react to the move.
While some of you will see performance gains, others will run into frustrating bugs and performance issues. This is why it’s important to prepare. Some prep work ahead of the installation will help you avoid serious issues.
- Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).
- The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.
- Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.
- Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.
- Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.
If you start noticing issues with iOS 13.7, note that you can no longer downgrade your iPhone’s software to the previous version of iOS 13. Apple has stopped signing on iOS 13.6.1 and older versions of iOS.
So if you’re having a good experience on iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.4.1 iOS 13.4, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12, moving your phone to iOS 13.7 is a pretty big deal.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for the move to iOS 13.7. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, preparing yourself and your device for the move.
Backup Your Data
Backing up your data might be the most important thing you can do before installing iOS 13.7 on your iPhone. Data loss issues are pretty rare, but if you store important files on your phone you'll want to play it safe.
A lot of you probably know how to properly backup your data (photos, videos, etc), but if you're lost, we've got you covered.
Some of you will want to backup using Apple's iCloud service. It's an efficient way to ensure your files are safe and sound. If you need additional help, you'll want to check out Apple's guide to using iCloud.
If you don't want to use iCloud, we have a guide that will take you through the backup process using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you store a ton of data on your iPhone, the backup process could take awhile to complete so you'll need to remain patient.
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 7 iOS 13.7 Update
Apple’s pushed the iOS 13.7 update to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus and the company’s latest could have a big impact on your device’s performance.
Apple continues to roll out iOS 13 upgrades and the company’s newest update is a small milestone release for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
iOS 13.7 includes new COVID 19-related features and unnamed bug fixes. It’s much smaller than your typical iOS milestone upgrade.
Some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users have already made the transition to Apple’s latest iOS 13 firmware and like what they’ve seen thus far.
We’ve also seen complaints about bugs and performance issues.
If you decide to make the transition from iOS 13.6.1 to iOS 13.7, note that iOS 13.7 requires a fairly small download. It should be just over 100MB.
If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.7 upgrade could be much larger because the features and fixes from any iOS updates you skipped are baked in.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.7 update.
Our guide to the software will take you through its problems, potential fixes, the downgrade status, the iOS 13 jailbreak, and the iPhone 7 iOS 13.7 update’s performance.
We’ll start with the software’s performance. We’ve been testing the iPhone 7’s iOS 13.7 update for several days now and here’s what we’ve learned so far.
iPhone 7 iOS 13.7 Impressions & Performance
While some users have noticed bugs and performance issues, we haven't run into any major issues on the iPhone 7 models in our possession.
iOS 13.7 is fast. We haven't noticed any sluggishness and animations and transitions have been extremely crisp thus far.
The keyboard, which has given us problems in the past, is working fine. We noticed occasional choppiness in previous versions of iOS 13, but this hasn't been an issue with iOS 13.7. At least not yet.
Battery life is normal. We haven't seen any abnormal drain. Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS) is also strong across the board.
Our core apps, which include the likes of Netflix, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Asana, and Slack, are all working normally at the moment.
App developers are still rolling out iOS 13 support updates so if you're having issues with your apps, make sure you're running the latest version.
iOS 13.7 is running fine at the moment. That said, if you're having a good experience on iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you might want to dig into feedback about iOS 13.7's performance.
You can start with a look at our list of reasons to and not to install iOS 13.7 right now.
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.7 & 11 Reasons You Should
Apple’s iOS 13.7 update is a small milestone release, but it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some of you should install Apple’s new firmware right now, others are better off waiting for a few hours or a few more days before moving to the firmware.
Unlike most milestone updates, iOS 13.7 brings a very short list of changes to compatible iPhone models. It carries new features and under-the-hood improvements.
The iOS 13.7 update requires a fairly small download. It should be a little over 100 MB for iPhone owners moving devices from iOS 13.6.1 to iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.7 download will be larger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.
Those of you dealing with issues on iOS 12, iOS 13.0, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.4, iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.6, or iOS 13.6.1 could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 13.7. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.
If you run into trouble, note that you can no longer downgrade to the previous version of iOS 13. Apple has stopped signing on iOS 13.6.1 and older versions of iOS.
That means those of you moving up from iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.4.1, iOS 13.4, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, and older need to approach iOS 13.7 with caution. Once you move your phone to iOS 13.7, there’s no going back.
- Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).
- The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.
- Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.
- Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.
- Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.
If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 13.7, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on whatever version of iOS your device is currently running for a little bit longer.
Install iOS 13.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 13.7 doesn't have any known security patches on board. That said, if you skipped iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you'll get security patches with your upgrade.
iOS 13.6 had more than 20 patches for security issues on board which made it an extremely important update. If you skipped iOS 13.6, you get the patches with iOS 13.7.
If you want to learn more about iOS 13.6's security patches, head on over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you skipped iOS 13.5.1, you get its security patch with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. You can read more about it on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iOS 13.5, iOS 13.7 brings iOS 13.5's 41 new security patches with it. Apple's posted the details on its website and you can dig into the particulars if you're interested.
Among them, patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped the iOS 13.4 update, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.7. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.7 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
