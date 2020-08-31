3 Reasons to Pre-Order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War & 4 Reasons Not To

Should you pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War today? Or is it worth waiting for more information about the game and a closer look at the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer component? We help you decide, by walking you through the most important aspects of this decision with both sides of the argument so that you can decide what you want to do.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War release date is November 13, and there is a Black Ops Cold War beta coming ahead of the release. There is a multiplier reveal on September 9th, which will give us a closer glimpse of the new game and of the biggest component for most gamers.

Once you decide if you want to pre-order, we have a rundown of which Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War edition to buy. This is especially important if you plan to buy the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

While the new Call of Duty comes out relatively soon, it is still pretty early for most people to pre-order the game. Here are the reasons you should pre-order Black Ops Cold War right now;

Pre-Order If You Love Call of Duty Pre-Order if the Campaign Looks Amazing Pre-Order for Full Beta Access.

There are plenty of reasons not to pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War yet. Here are the big reasons to wait;

Wait to See the Black OPs Cold War Multiplayer Wait to Try the Open Beta Wait for Special Editions Wait for More Info

You can buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at Amazon, Best Buy, Xbox, PlayStation, and Battle.net starting at $59.99.