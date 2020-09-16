9 Reasons to Install WatchOS 7 & 4 Reasons Not To

Should you install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch right now? That is a really good question to ask. We have a guide on the important reasons to install this free update on your Apple Watch, and the reasons that you shouldn’t install the free update yet.

Apple announced two new Apple Watch models today that will run the latest software, but the watchOS 7 update is also coming to most older Apple Watch models. You can install this update on the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 models.

Should I Install watchOS 7?

This is an important decision, and while it can be tempting to install watchOS 7 as soon as possible to get the new features, there are some things that you should keep in mind.

Unlike iOS 14, there is no way to go back to watchOS 6 after you install this update on your Apple Watch, so you will want to make sure that you like iOS 14 and watchOS 7 features and are committed to this update before you install it on your watch.

That said, there are a lot of cool new watchOS 7 features that are bringing new life to your current Apple Watch. These new features and improvements might be enough for you to keep your watch for another year or two instead of buying the Apple Watch 6 or Apple Watch SE.

Here are the reasons to install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch today;

Install for New Watch Faces & Sharing Install for Family Setup Install for Better Apps & Complications Install for Sleep Tracking Install for New Fitness Tracking Install for Bike Directions Install for Handwashing Timers Install for Siri Upgrades Install for Hearing Health

Even with all these cool new features, there are some important reasons not to install watchOS 7, or at least to not install it today.

Don’t Install If You’re Unsure Don’t Install if You Don’t Like Problems Don’t Install Until Reviews Arrive Don’t Install if You Are Traveling, On the Front Lines or Super Busy

Keep reading for more information on each of these reasons so that you can make a smart choice based on your situation and comfort level with the watchOS 7 update. Most of the reasons to install watchOS 7 are new features, and most of the reasons not to install are focused on learning more and avoiding problems.

Install for new Watch Faces & Sharing

The watchOS 7 update brings tons of new Apple Watch face options that let you change the way your Apple Watch looks. We’ve been able to change watch faces for years, but the new update adds in Chronograph Pro and X-Large gains new complications. The Photos app now includes filters and more.

On watchOS 7 you can now pull in more complications from apps you love to tie together complications to fit specific needs. This means a watch face for work, for hobbies, for downtime, and anything you can think of.

Apple Watch face sharing is now a thing! This means that you can share the faces you make with a text, an email, or you can post a link online. You can also get faces from the App Store and find faces online.

Install for Family Setup

If you have an Apple Watch with LTE, you can now use Family Setup to setup additional Apple Watches for kids or elderly family members.

Each person gets their own phone number, can stream music, download apps, and use Siri. There is a Memoji app and all your other favorite Apple Watch apps.

You can set communication rules and limits for kids and even send money that they can use for Apple Pay Cash.

For older users calling and texting without a phone is handy and you also get fall detection for some added safety and peace of mind.

Install for Better Apps & Complications

In addition to the new watch face options and sharing, complications and your favorite apps are better and a little more powerful.

Enhanced complications are the things that you will most likely notice on your first day with watchOS 7. The update complications allow you to tap right to the apps and features that you want.

This can be tapping into the camera remote, into Siri Shortcuts, the world clock, and many other options.

Install for Sleep Tracking

You’ve been able to track your sleep with the Apple Watch for years, but it required third party apps and ultimately it required more thought. The new ASLeep app includes a sleep mode that turns on Do Not Disturb and prevents the screen from waking. The screen dimming is important because there is nothing relaxing about blinding yourself when you turn over with an Apple Watch on.

Sleep tracking includes an analysis chart of your sleep, you get overall sleep tracking that helps you see the different states. The watch will help you get to sleep on time with bedtime alerts, wind down shortcuts, and routines. When you wake up, you will get a look at the information that you need to see to start your day.

If your watch is at 30% or less before bed, you will get a notification to charge. When you charge in the morning you will get a notification on your iPhone when the watch is at 100%.

Install for New Fitness Tracking

You can track more workouts on your Apple Watch with watchOS 7. This is a nice upgrade instead of using third party watch apps and it is handy considering the new ways that we are learning to workout in 2020. You can track the following new workouts in watchOS 7;

Dance

Functional Strength Training

Core Training

Cooldowns

You can see all of this in the Activity app and Competitions get a makeover for iOS 14.

Install for Bike Directions

Do you bike around town or while you are traveling, if you still travel in 2020? If so, you can now get cycling directions on your wrist with watchOS7 using Apple Maps.

This is a really handy way to get around a new city or to find your way to a new location as you roam closer to home. These work similar to Apple Maps driving directions, so you can see the directions on your wrist and you also get vibrations to let you know which way to turn.

If there at stairs that you need to take you will see that on your watch, or if you need to dismount and walk you will see that too. You can also search for things nearby that you want to do.

Install for Handwashing Timers

WatchOS 7 includes two key handwashing features that are especially useful in 2020. There is automatic handwashing detection. Once the watch thinks you are washing your hands, it will start a timer to make sure you wash your hands long enough.

When you arrive home, the Apple Watch will also remind you to wash your hands, that way you are sure to clean up after going to the store, work, or just being outside. It’s a very helpful 2020 feature.

Install for Siri Upgrades

Siri is faster and can do more on watchOS 7. You can ask Siri for spoken translations and you will then be able to get share that translation with someone else from your wrist.

Dictation is now done on the watch, so it is more accurate and reliable.

Siri Shortcuts from your phone can now run from your watch easier and you can add them as complications.

Install for Hearing Health

WatchOS 7 includes three new hearing protection upgrades that are important.

Your watch can notify you if it senses that you’ve reached the recommended safe headphone volume for the week.

You can also see a listening summary in the Health app on your iPhone and you can even set a max headphone volume on the watch.

Don’t Install If You’re Unsure

Are you unsure about watchOS 7 or iOS 14? If so, do not install this update.

There is no way to downgrade your Apple Watch from watchOS 7 to watchOS 6.

This means that once you install this update you are stuck until another update arrives and you won’t be able to downgrade to iOS 13 on your iPhone and continue to use your watch.

Make sure that you understand the features, you like iOS 14, and that you know what you are doing.

Don’t Install if You Don’t Like Problems

If you install watchOS 7 on day one, or even during the first week, you may run into problems with your Apple Watch.

Even with a beta testing period, there is a chance for bugs that break apps, bad battery life, and other issues.

There are some ways that you can fix watchOS 7 problems on your own, but for some issues and errors, you will need to wait for an update from Apple or for an update from developers.

Don’t Install Until Reviews Arrive

One of the best things that you can do is wait a day or longer for watchOS 7 reviews to tell you how the update handles.

We will share initial impressions and test this update as soon as we go hands-on with the final build.

You can wait for our report as well as reports from other average users to make an informed decision about this update.

Don’t Install if You Are Traveling, On the Front Lines or Super Busy

Are you traveling, tied up with an important project at work, or on the front lines working?

if so, we recommend waiting to install the update until you have access to a good internet connection, your backups, and time to deal with issues.

Don’t attempt to install watchOS 7 on a lunch break, especially if you use your watch at work.

