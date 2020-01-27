5 Reasons to Wait for Galaxy Buds Plus & 4 Reasons Not to

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds 2 are basically confirmed so here’s everything we know so far and why they’re worth waiting for. We’re expecting Samsung to announce a new set of truly wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S20 on February 11th.

If you’re looking for wireless headphones you have no shortage of options. However, Google’s original Buds weren’t truly wireless and Apple’s Airpods don’t play very nice with Android. This is why Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a great option, and the new ones will be even better.

Samsung’s current Galaxy Buds are a good deal at just over $100, but we recommend holding off a little longer for the newest model and here’s why.

Galaxy Buds 2 Officially Coming Soon

Until now we’ve called these the Galaxy Buds 2, but it looks like Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Buds+ on February 11th after they unveil the Galaxy S20. Furthermore, if you pre-order the new phone they might even be a gree gift. We expected these in 2019, but now it looks like they’ll be available in March.

New Galaxy Buds+ Specs & Features

The Galaxy Buds+ first leaked over four months ago, so we’ve known about them for a while now. The original Galaxy Buds are model number SM-R170, and we’ve seen signs of the SM-R175 for quite some time.

These new headphones come with new features, better battery life, potentially improved sound and new color options. They’ll pack plenty of punch into a tiny package, which is why they’re taking so long to get released.

Perhaps the biggest new feature for the Galaxy Buds+ will be active noise cancellation. Honestly, at this point, they must have this feature in order to compete with everything else on the market. Especially when you compare them to the Airpods Pro or Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds 2. That feature isn’t confirmed yet, so keep that in mind.

We’re expecting Samsung to debut at least four color options: black, white, light blue, and pink — not to mention any other new colors they may offer with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Early leaks indicate this year the Galaxy Buds+ will come with 8GB of storage although most users simply stream audio from their smartphone. Not to mention better battery life and a more expensive price tag.

The original Galaxy Buds were nice, but they had a few shortcomings and weren’t quite enough for some people to pull the trigger. There are several ways we wanted Samsung to improve the buds. Put them in a smaller case with wireless charging, add noise-canceling technology, and continue their efforts with Bixby or just give us an easier way to use the Google Assistant.

With that in mind, here are some reasons you might want to skip buying the current Buds and wait for the second-gen Galaxy Buds+ to arrive. We’ll also go over a few reasons they aren’t worth waiting for either.