Accessories
5 Reasons to Wait for Galaxy Buds Plus & 4 Reasons Not to
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds 2 are basically confirmed so here’s everything we know so far and why they’re worth waiting for. We’re expecting Samsung to announce a new set of truly wireless earbuds alongside the Galaxy S20 on February 11th.
If you’re looking for wireless headphones you have no shortage of options. However, Google’s original Buds weren’t truly wireless and Apple’s Airpods don’t play very nice with Android. This is why Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a great option, and the new ones will be even better.
Samsung’s current Galaxy Buds are a good deal at just over $100, but we recommend holding off a little longer for the newest model and here’s why.
Galaxy Buds 2 Officially Coming Soon
Until now we’ve called these the Galaxy Buds 2, but it looks like Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Buds+ on February 11th after they unveil the Galaxy S20. Furthermore, if you pre-order the new phone they might even be a gree gift. We expected these in 2019, but now it looks like they’ll be available in March.
New Galaxy Buds+ Specs & Features
The Galaxy Buds+ first leaked over four months ago, so we’ve known about them for a while now. The original Galaxy Buds are model number SM-R170, and we’ve seen signs of the SM-R175 for quite some time.
These new headphones come with new features, better battery life, potentially improved sound and new color options. They’ll pack plenty of punch into a tiny package, which is why they’re taking so long to get released.
Perhaps the biggest new feature for the Galaxy Buds+ will be active noise cancellation. Honestly, at this point, they must have this feature in order to compete with everything else on the market. Especially when you compare them to the Airpods Pro or Google’s upcoming Pixel Buds 2. That feature isn’t confirmed yet, so keep that in mind.
We’re expecting Samsung to debut at least four color options: black, white, light blue, and pink — not to mention any other new colors they may offer with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Early leaks indicate this year the Galaxy Buds+ will come with 8GB of storage although most users simply stream audio from their smartphone. Not to mention better battery life and a more expensive price tag.
The original Galaxy Buds were nice, but they had a few shortcomings and weren’t quite enough for some people to pull the trigger. There are several ways we wanted Samsung to improve the buds. Put them in a smaller case with wireless charging, add noise-canceling technology, and continue their efforts with Bixby or just give us an easier way to use the Google Assistant.
With that in mind, here are some reasons you might want to skip buying the current Buds and wait for the second-gen Galaxy Buds+ to arrive. We’ll also go over a few reasons they aren’t worth waiting for either.
Wait for Better Wireless Earbuds
Obviously being a year newer and the second generation means these should be better, and that's exactly why you should wait for them. We know the $100 price tag of the original Galaxy Buds looks nice, especially when you see the $249 price of Apple's AirPods Pro.
However, we strongly suggest waiting for the newer, better Galaxy Buds 2 or Galaxy Buds+. There's no way things stay the same, even though they look nearly identical. Samsung will make meaningful changes to the internals, features, battery life, noise cancellation and even how they sound.
Whether that's more deeply integrating AKG audio with the buds, or something else entirely. We're seeing some changes to the charging case, too, like physical buttons below the earbuds inside the case. We're not sure what those dedicated buttons are for, aside from saying L and R, but surely there's a reason and function to them.
Basically, it goes without saying, but wait for the Galaxy Buds 2 because they'll be better than the Icon X and better than the original Galaxy Buds from previous years.
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want to...
5 Reasons You Need a Robot Vacuum Cleaner in 2020
If you’ve been holding off on adding a robot vacuum to your house, now is the time to upgrade your...