6 Reasons to Buy the 2020 MacBook Air and 2 Reasons Not To
Should I buy the 2020 MacBook Air? The new model is faster, features a better keyboard and it’s cheaper. That’s an impressive combination, and there are many reasons you should buy the 2020 MacBook Air today, but there are also a few reasons you shouldn’t buy it yet.
We’re still waiting for the 2020 MacBook Pro, but this is a great new 13-inch Apple notebook, and for some shoppers, it is a better buy than the 13-inch MacBook Pro.
The new MacBook Air features a 13-inch display, a new Intel 10th Gen processor, 256 GB of storage and starts at $999 for most buyers and at $899 for students and teachers.
With the upgraded keyboard, you get a better typing experience and you still get Touch ID and the T2 Security Chip.
This replaces the older MacBook Air models, and at this point, you should only be looking at the 2020 MacBook Air for a number of reasons.
Here are the reasons to buy the 2020 MacBook Air;
- Buy for a New Keyboard
- Buy for Better Performance
- Buy for Better Storage Options
- Buy for Better Speakers and Microphones
- Buy if You Want it ASAP
- Don’t Wait for Deals
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
There are certainly many reasons to buy the new model, but there are also some good reasons not to buy the 2020 MacBook Air yet. Here are a few reasons to hold off;
- Wait for the new ARM MacBook
- Wait for the 2020 MacBook Pro
You may also want to check out MacBook Air alternatives like the Dell XPS 13, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon or the iPad Pro with Brydge Keyboard.
Read below to learn more about each of the reasons you should and shouldn’t buy the new MacBook Air.
