Samsung Galaxy Android 11 Update: 6 Things to Expect & 3 Not To

Google’s confirmed Android 11 which means Samsung Galaxy users are starting to wonder about their version of the update. Samsung hasn’t confirmed any Android 11 plans yet and it’ll probably be awhile until it does. In the meantime, here are a few things you can expect from the company’s Android 11 update for Galaxy phones and tablets.

Samsung’s Android 10 update is picking up a lot of steam as we push into 2020. The company’s pushed Android 10 and One UI 2.0 to an assortment of devices including the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 9. We expect more updates in the weeks ahead.

Most Galaxy users are focused on Android 10 and for good reason. That said, the arrival of Android 11 has piqued the interest of many users.

Android 11 is official and it’s currently in beta testing. Google’s released a Developer Preview for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL.

The official version of Android 11 won’t hit Samsung devices for awhile. Google’s on its first Android 11 beta and the update will go through months of beta testing before it’s ready for the masses.

That said, we should see an Android 11 beta hit select Galaxy devices later this year. And if we’re lucky, it’ll land a lot sooner than the Android 10 beta did. Google’s released the Android 11 Developer Preview well ahead of schedule.

Many Galaxy users are curious about what might happen down the road so we’ve put together an early Samsung Galaxy Android 11 roadmap.

In this guide to the Samsung Galaxy Android 11 update we’ll take you through some things you should, and shouldn’t, expect from the update and its release.

Some parts of the release are extremely difficult to predict at this stage, but we can make some educated guesses based on Samsung’s Android release protocol.