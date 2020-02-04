Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 Problems: 5 Things to Know

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 update went through an extensive beta process, but issues have slipped into the official release.

Earlier this year, Samsung started rolling out the Android 10 and One UI 2.0 update to the Galaxy Note 9. It’s the second major upgrade for the former flagship.

Now that we’re pushing into February, the Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 roll out is gaining speed. The update has landed for devices in the United States and several other regions around the world.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

With the roll out making progress, we’re getting feedback from Galaxy Note 9 users who have moved from Android Pie to Android 10.

A lot of the feedback has been positive, but we’re also hearing about a variety of bugs and performance issues. Some of the problems are brand new, others have carried over from the beta software and Android Pie.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 problems. We’ll also show you how to prepare for the move to Android 10, provide you with some resources that could help you solve issues should you encounter them, and give you a look at what to expect from Samsung down the road.

Prepare for Your Android 10 Update

It’s difficult to predict exactly how Android 10 will impact your Galaxy Note 9’s performance so you’ll want to set aside some time to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move.

Before you start the installation process, spend a few minutes prepping for the move. A little prep work should help you avoid major headaches down the road.

To assist you, we’ve put together a list of tips that will help you prepare for the move to Android 10. These are the steps we take before we install new versions of Android on our Galaxy devices.

If you don’t have a lot of time to spend on the pre-installation process you’ll want to make sure all of your files are backed up before you start the installation. Data loss issues are fairly rare, but it’s better to err on the side of caution.

Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 Problems

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users running Android 10 are complaining about various bugs and performance issues as we push deeper into the year.

The current list of Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 problems includes installation issues, issues with first and third-party apps, UI lag, Wi-Fi problems, abnormal battery drain, and more.

We expect the list of Android 10-related problems to grow as more Galaxy Note 9 users move their device to Android 10 in the weeks ahead.

Where to Find Feedback

If you haven’t installed Android 10 yet, keep an eye on feedback from Galaxy Note 9 users running Android 10.

There are a bunch of places to find feedback about the Galaxy Note 9’s Android 10 update though we recommend checking out the Galaxy Note 9 forums at XDA-Developers, the Galaxy Note 9 Reddit, Android Reddit, and social media sites like Twitter.

If you own a carrier-locked device in the United States, you’ll also want to keep your eyes on the official AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile forums.

If you live outside the United States, you’ll need to track down your carrier forum.

How to Fix Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 Problems

If your phone’s performance takes a hit after moving to Android 10, take a look at our list of fixes for common Galaxy Note 9 problems. It’s a good starting point.

If you’re seeing abnormal battery drain, please check out our guide to fixing Galaxy Note 9 battery life issues. They should help you correct the issue.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, check out the XDA-Developers Galaxy Note 9 forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon), and the Galaxy Note 9 Reddit for potential fixes.

You can also get in touch with Samsung or your provider on social media sites like Twitter. Samsung’s also got a customer support line.

What’s Next

Samsung continues to push monthly security patches to the Galaxy Note 9 and sometimes these updates include bug fixes for lingering software issues.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details about incoming updates. Carriers like Rogers, Fido, and Telus in Canada and Vodafone in Australia like to keep their customers informed about upcoming releases.