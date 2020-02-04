Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Moto Razr: Which Folding Phone to Buy?

Two of the most exciting phones this year are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the new Motorola Razr. Both phones are bendable and deliver big foldable screens in a compact package.

Whether you love being on the bleeding edge of tech or just like the nostalgic design of the RAZR, here’s how the two compare and what you need to know.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will likely get announced on February 11th alongside the new Galaxy S20, and you can pre-order the Motorola Razr as we speak from Verizon. If you’re on the fence regarding which one to get, there are some very important differences you’ll want to consider.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Both of these phones open and close like a clamshell, hiding big fancy screen technology inside, while still offering the typical smartphone experience we’ve all come to know and love these days. However, the Motorola Razr is very different and offers a second screen on the outside while your phone is shut, but has average specs and a not so great camera.

At the same time, the Galaxy Z Flip offers a bigger screen, more cameras and high-end specs. Both phones have pros and cons and they’re both super expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Moto Razr: Display

Obviously the screen size is an important aspect of any smartphone purchase decision, and that’s true here. One is much bigger than the other, which makes more sense on a folding phone.

Galaxy Z Flip: 6.7-inch, 2636 x 1080 AMOLED display (1.06-inch 300 x 116 secondary screen)

(1.06-inch 300 x 116 secondary screen) Motorola Razr: 6.2-inch, 2142 x 876 plastic-OLED display (2.7-inch 600 x 800 secondary screen)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offers a large 6.7-inch 1080p HD display that’s nearly the same size as the Galaxy Note 10+ which is pretty huge. Then again, it folds shut into a nice compact package you can easily carry or put in your pocket. That’s the whole point of these foldable phones anyways, right?

Motorola’s Razr comes in at 6.2-inches and is only a hair over 720p HD, which is unfortunate. Obviously folding and bendable screens are an exciting new technology, so we can’t expect amazing Quad-HD screens yet, but Samsung clearly wins here. Well, at least by the numbers.

If you look close Samsung has a bezel-free design with a cutout at the top middle of the screen for the front-facing camera. They actually cut a circle out of the screen for the front lens, while Motorola added a small iPhone-style notch for the camera and sensors.

One very important aspect of the screens is how they’re protected. The Moto Razr has a plastic-OLED screen, so it’s susceptible to scratches from fingernails and won’t be very durable. We saw a similar problem on the original Galaxy Fold.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to be the first phone with a flexible glass display. Yes, glass that can bend without breaking. If true, the Galaxy Z Flip and its flexible screen will be far more durable than the Galaxy Fold, Razr, and other folding devices from Royale or Huawei. When you’re paying $1,400+ for a phone you want it to last, so take this into heavy consideration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Moto Razr: Design

The Galaxy Z Flip and the Motorola Razr might look pretty similar with their clamshell designs, but they are very different. As an example, the Z Flip only has a screen on the inside, with a small 1-inch area on the outside for the time, date, battery levels and notifications.

The Razr, meanwhile, has a nice 2.7-inch screen on the outside for quick interactions with the phone, answering calls, and acts as a viewfinder for the main camera during selfies. It also has a big “chin” at the bottom of the screen for the fingerprint scanner which looks very outdated. However, this was likely to look similar to the old Moto RAZR that made the brand so popular several years ago.

Honestly, the chin looks pretty awful but it does serve as an area for the fingerprint scanner, protection for the screen, and a bigger speaker for improved audio. Plus, it just gives you that nostalgic-vibe from the good old days.

Galaxy Z Flip: 168 x 73 x 7mm (while open) 183g

Moto Razr: 172 x 72 x 6.9mm (open) 205g

Looking at the dimensions you’ll notice the Galaxy Z Flip is actually a little shorter and lighter, even though it has a bigger screen and more cameras.

Obviously the outside screen and overall look and designs are somewhat similar while being different, but the most important aspect will likely be the hinge for how they open and close. Motorola’s hinge actually drops down into the frame of the phone, so there’s more of a “rounding” of the display while closed. Samsung’s on the other hand, closes almost completely shut which could lead to creases in the screen over time. However, most likely both of these phones will have creases in the flexible screens.

We’re hearing some troubling news already regarding the hinge on the Motorola Razr, where it’s making funny noises and doesn’t seem very durable, which has some users worried. Once Samsung releases the Z Flip we can test it and report back with more info.

Overall these are two very fancy phones with unique designs, so you’ll have to decide while one is right for you. The Galaxy Z Flip has glass on both sides so it could be pretty fragile, but the Razr has two screens making it quite fragile too. If I had to pick one, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip definitely looks better, but you can’t help but love that old-school RAZR design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Moto Razr: Cameras

Another thing you’ll want to consider is the camera situation on these phones. Samsung is known for offering great smartphone cameras, and if we’re being frank, Motorola isn’t — at all. That said, here’s how they compare:

Galaxy Z Flip: Dual 12MP main f/1.8 camera, 12MP wide-angle lens & 10MP selfie camera

Moto Razr: Single 16MP main f/1.7 camera & 5MP selfie camera

The Motorola Razr only has one main 16MP camera that should take pretty good photos. Plus, when the phone is closed you can use it to take selfies, video calls, and other things. The screen on the outside doubles as a viewfinder, which is pretty neat. Otherwise, you have to open the phone and use the smaller 5MP selfie camera.

Samsung, however, took notes from the Galaxy S lineup and is offering two main cameras and a far better internal selfie camera. You’re getting two 12MP cameras. One main sensor that’ll take great photos, and a second lens for ultra-wide photos. We’re hearing that tiny 1-inch screen on the outside will work as a camera viewfinder somehow, but we’re not sure how. Additionally, the internal selfie camera is twice as good as the Moto, coming in at 10 megapixels.

Realistically, you’re buying this phone for the folding screen. However, at this price point, you’ll want to take good photos and Samsung will likely be the clear winner.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Moto Razr: Specs

Perhaps the worst part of this comparison comes in the forms of the specifications list, mainly because Motorola really cheaped out. For whatever reason, they put mid-grade internals inside this otherwise awesome phone. While random processor names and numbers are confusing, just know the Moto Razr has mid-range hardware, while the Galaxy Z Flip is basically a high-end powerful flagship smartphone.

Motorola is using an affordable Snapdragon 710 with 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a really small 2,150 mAh battery. Yes, that battery is absolutely tiny.

With the Galaxy Z Flip Samsung is using the powerful Snapdragon 855+ with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage (so double) along with a decently sized 3,300 mAh battery. Neither of these phones will have good battery life, so keep that in mind. On the flip side, the processor inside the Moto Razr won’t drain the battery as fast, so these could end up having similar results for battery life during daily use. Maybe Motorola did that on purpose, we’re not really sure.

Either way, they’ll both get good performance for daily tasks, web browsing, and watching videos. Honestly, it’s not that big of a deal, but something to think about considering the high price tags.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Moto Razr: Price & Availability

Last but not least, we need to talk about pricing and availability. Both of those are important too, mainly because the Motorola Razr is a Verizon exclusive and it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip will be an AT&T exclusive, at least for the first few months. As in you can only get the phone from Verizon or AT&T, unless you buy it unlocked somewhere.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Unreleased, $1400 expected price

Motorola Razr: Order for $1499.99 on Verizon, EE UK exclusive

Just head from a new source:

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 27, 2020

Yes, those are crazy high prices. You can order a Motorola Razr now from Verizon but the website says it won’t ship until March 3rd. It has an E-SIM so it will ONLY work on Verizon in the United States.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will likely get announced on the 11th along with the Galaxy S20, and we’re assuming the February 14th date above is the pre-order date, not the release date. Either way, they’re both over $1,400 so you’ll be spending a pretty penny for a foldable futuristic smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip should work on other carriers outside of AT&T, like T-Mobile, and will probably be available unlocked from Samsung, not to mention be available in several regions around the globe. We’ll know more soon enough.

Final Thoughts

In closing, we’re not really sure what to tell you regarding which phone to buy. If you don’t have Verizon in the United States, you pretty much have to choose the Galaxy Z Flip, as no one will carry the Razr but Verizon.

Both of these phones have pros and cons but in the grand scheme of things, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is likely the better phone. In terms of specs, build quality, cameras, screen size and battery life. All while costing $100 less. Then again, the Moto Razr has won a lot of fans thanks to its appearance, and rightfully so.

Are you interested in buying a folding phone? Let us know why in the comment section below. Or, are you waiting for the Galaxy Fold 2 coming later this fall?