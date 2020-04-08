Save $50 With This Apple Watch 5 Deal & Supercharge Your Home Workouts

Are you working out more at home lately? If you need a way to track your workouts and progress, the Apple Watch may be a great companion.

I’ve been using the Apple Watch to track my workouts while walking outside and on an old elliptical that doesn’t offer as much tracking as those at the gym I was going to.

This is just one of the many things that an Apple Watch can do, but right now it may be the thing that pushes you over the edge.

Amazon and Best Buy both offer the Apple Watch 5 for up to $50 off depending on the model. This is a great deal, and with the Apple Watch 6 not coming until late this year, this is still a very good time to buy the Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple Watch 5 Deals

This is likely the best set of deals you will see until right before Mother’s Day or during Father’s Day. With Graduations and celebrations disrupted by COVID-19, the traditional sale dates are up in the air.

I originally did not buy the Apple Watch 5 with LTE, but in 2020 I’ve wished that I did. While I am traveling less, I am working out more outside, and I wish I could leave my phone at home and stay connected with just my Apple Watch and AirPods Pro.

