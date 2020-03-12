STARZ: 7 Things to Know in 2020

“Is STARZ worth subscribing to?” is a question we are hearing a lot, especially with American Gods returning to the premium channel. There are many ways to subscribe to STARZ and depending on how you decide to watch, you could even get 3 months of Starz for just $5 a month. We’ll cover what you need to know before you subscribe to Starz

The STARZ channels are available from DirecTV, Charter, Comcast and most other cable carriers, but you can also subscribe to STARZ as an Amazon Channel or as a standalone subscription with the STARZ app.

Before you subscribe to STARZ for a show or to watch all the old movies, this is what you need to know. We’ll answer the most common questions from new STARZ subscribers or users and help you save money.

How Much Does STARZ Cost?

STARZ is between $8.99 and $13.99 a month depending on where you subscribe. When you use the STARZ app to subscribe directly from STARZ, you pay $8.99 a month.

When you add STARZ to DirecTV you pay $13.99 a month. You can expect similar prices at other cable companies. If you also want Cinemax or Showtime, check to see if your cable or satellite company has a deal. DirecTV offers Starz and Showtime for $13.99 or Starz and Cinemax for $13.99, instead of $13.99a month each.

Amazon Prime members can also subscribe to STARZ with Amazon Channels, which will put access directly into wherever you use to watch Amazon Prime video. Right now you can get 3 months for $5 a month.

Free Starz Trial

You can get a free STARZ trial when you subscribe through the app or through Amazon Channels. This is a free seven-day trial, so you can’t do much, but it will help you decide if the offerings are worth subscribing to.

Although not advertised, if you call your cable or satellite company, you can probably get one to three months of STARZ free through some kind of promotion. Just ask nicely and if you are on the line with DirecTV, it’s worth asking for any other discounts.

What Do You Get With STARZ?

STARZ is a premium movie channel that includes access to hit movies as well as to original programming. The original programming is arguably the biggest reason to subscribe to STARZ, but there are also loads of movies that make it worth subscribing to.

You get access to these STARZ originals;

Power

Outlander

Ash Vs. Evil Dead

Black Sails

The Girlfriend Experience

Survivor’s Remorse

Spartacus

Party Down

The White Queen

Da Vinci’s Demons

Camelot

The Missing

Magic City

The Chair

American Gods

In addition to the original shows, you can see hit movies included in the subscription fee. The movies change each month and you can watch them on-demand using a variety of devices so that you don’t need to tune in when a movie is starting. You’ll also find a number of older TV shows available on STARZ like;

The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3

Sanford & Son

Inspector Gadget

Good Times

The Jeffersons

Magnum PI

Diff’rent Strokes

The A-Team

Heathcliff

Paddington Bear

That’s just a few of the series that you can see. Ther are also limited series on the channel and even fitness programs that you can use without paying any added fees. Check out the lineup on STARZ on this browsable page.

How Many Devices Can You Watch STARZ on?

You can stream STARZ to four devices at the same time. This is a generous limit and one that most users will not bump into on a regular basis.

You can pause on one device and then resume on another, switching from your phone to your TV and back when you are on the go.

What Can You Watch STARZ On?

STARZ works on a number of devices, including the iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, Android devices, many TV devices and even your computer. Here is a full list of STARZ supported devices.

iPhone, iPad, & iPod running iOS8 or greater

Android Devices Running Android 4.0.3 or higher

2014 and newer Kindle Fire Tablets running Fire OS 5 or greater

All Kindle Fire Phones

4th Gen Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick

Nexus Player

NVIDIA Shield

Razer Forge

2nd Gen Roku 2,3, and 4

Roku Stick

Xbox One and One S

Xbox 360

Select 2014 and newer Sony TVs running Android 5 or greater

Select 2014 Samsung Smart TVs with Smart Hub

Microsoft Windows 7 or newer

Apple OSX 10.5.7 or newer

It is very likely that you have at least one of these devices. If you want to connect to your TV, the Amazon Fire Stick is an option that will allow you to watch on your TV without spending a lot of money.

Starz Download Options

You can download STARZ titles to your phone or tablet to watch offline while you are traveling. This will help you save on data usage and it means you can watch your favorites on an airplane or in the subway. Here are the restrictions that you need to adhere to;

Downloading is only available on select Android and iOS phones and tablets

There are a handful of titles not available for download

International viewing restrictions apply

Titles will auto delete 2 weeks after you have downloaded

Titles will auto delete if the title goes out of its licensing window

You can download on WiFi and on cellular, but you may want to limit your downloads to WiFi to save on your cellular data. Not all episodes or movies are available for download.

Is it Easy to Cancel STARZ?

If you only want STARZ to watch American Gods or another show, you can subscribe and then cancel when you are done with that series. It’s particularly easy to do when you subscribe using Amazon Channels, Starz direct, or through the app on iPhone, iPad, Android or Roku.

If you subscribe through your cable or satellite provider, you will need to call them to cancel, which isn’t a huge issue, but you will need to get on the phone and it will take longer than a click or two.