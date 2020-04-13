The Best Way to Add Hulu Live TV to Your TV

Are you cutting the cord and switching to Hulu with Live TV? Are you just trying to get Hulu Live TV set up on the other rooms in your house now that everyone is stuck at home? If so, you may soon find out that your Smart TV can play Hulu streaming, but you cannot watch Hulu Live TV on it.

Many older smart TVs don’t support Hulu Live TV streaming, and even with newer models, you can only get this on new models from LG, Samsung and Vizio SmartCast TVs.

If you don’t have one of these Smart TVs, you will need to plug something into your TV to watch live TV on the Hulu app. There are a lot of different options that will let you do this, but the best bet is to go with one of three devices. That is unless you already own a device that works with Hulu for Live TV streaming.

Why Doesn’t Hulu with Live TV Work on All TVs?

When my neighbors switched to Hulu with Live TV from Spectrum they asked me why the live TV streaming doesn’t work on their Smart TV. There are two Hulu apps, the Classic and the newest one. If your TV is older, with a slower processor and other limitations it can’t run the new Hulu app, so it can only stream on-demand options.

Best Ways to Add Hulu with Live TV to Your TV

The best way to add Hulu with Live TV support to your current TV is to buy a Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or an Apple TV.

You can get a Roku for $24.99, Amazon Fire TV Stick for 34.99 or an Apple TV 4K for $179.99.

Any of these options will get you the latest Smart TV features and the latest Hulu app with Live TV support.

The Roku and Fire TV Stick options are very cheap and great for a bedroom or second room. You can even take it with you when you travel or move one from room to room. They are cheap enough that it’s fairly easy to add one to each TV though.

With the Apple TV, you get a few other options like the ability to play games, mirror your iPhone and you get access to the movies you’ve purchased from iTunes. It really depends on what other devices you use and what other media you want.

The Apple TV 4K streams in 4K, but Hulu and Hulu with Live TV don’t stream in 4K. You can get a 4K Roku or a Fire TV Stick 4K if you want that support for streaming movies, but Hulu will be in HD.

If you are looking to upgrade, you can check out the Vizio M Series 4K TVs that are priced very reasonably and offer a ton of features.

