25 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple TV

The Apple TV is a smart TV device that you plug into any TV so that you can stream TV and movies, but it is so much more. There are many things that the Apple TV can do in addition to letting you watch Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV.

Here are all the exciting things you can do with the Apple TV. You can use all versions of the Apple TV for most of these tasks as the features are similar across all current models. Check out our review of the Apple TV and this guide to help you figure out how much storage you need.

It doesn’t matter if you are a new Apple TV user, a long time fan of the device or simply thinking about buying one and wanting to learn more about what the Apple TV does — there is something on this list for you. If you just added an Apple TV to your setup to cope with being at home for the Coronavirus lockdown orders, this will show you everything you need to get started.

The Apple TV streams movies, but you can also use it to turn your TV into a digital picture frame, watch NASA, lose weight with workout apps, as a giant display for your laptop or iPhone and much more.

If you mainly plan to stream videos and use a few of the features listed but don’t think you will need a lot of apps or games, then you won’t need the added storage.

What Can The Apple TV Do?

The Apple TV can do much more than stream movies and TV shows, and Apple continues to add new features with software updates that upgrade your device for free.

You can use the Apple TV as the center of your entertainment as well as the center of your smart home. From gaming to productivity and workouts there is an almost endless number of things that the Apple TV can do.

In many cases, you can do more on the Apple TV than you can on a Smart TV and it gets better software support over the long run with updates throughout the year. Apple normally releases small updates every few months to fix bugs and then adds in bigger features with updates one or two times each year. The updates are free and come alongside iPhone and iPad updates. The latest update is tvOS 13.4 which adds in easier access to shared content.

Here’s a look at the coolest things that the Apple TV can do in your house or in your office. This can help you decide if it is worth buying for the entertainment center.

