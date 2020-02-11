15 Exciting Things You Can Do With the New Moto 360

The new Moto 360 (3rd Gen) is a smartwatch that runs Wear OS and connects to your Android or iPhone to show notifications, track your fitness, send texts and much more. There are a lot of exciting Moto 360 features that make this smartwatch worth buying. Here are the most exciting things you can do with the new Moto 360. This includes the Wear OS features and the Moto 360 3rd gen features.

Whether you are trying to find out more about what your new Moto 360 can do or exploring picking one up, this is the definitive look at the cool things the Moto 360 3rd gen can do.

This is more than a phone on your wrist, it is a useful tool that can help you be more organized, keep you up to date on what is happening, increase your productivity, lose weight or get in shape and much more.

If you are thinking about buying one, you can check out our Moto 360 unboxing and we’ll soon be sharing a review of using it with the iPhone and then with an Android phone.

Announced in late 2019, this new Moto 360 is $349 and available now in the U.S. in three color options. You can buy it directly from Moto or through B&H Photo This new model features a full circle display with no “flat tire” at the bottom and it comes with a leather and a sport band.

We’re here to help you figure out what your Moto 360 can do and how you can use these new features.

What Can the Moto 360 3rd Gen Do?

The Moto 360 3rd Gen is not the only smartwatch that you can use with the iPhone or Android, but it is one of the top competitors in the space. While you cannot ignore the Apple Watch if you want a round face and the ability to switch to an Android phone or use Google Assistant on your wrist this is a nice option.

Even past the official feature list, there are some cool things that you can do with the new Moto 360 as long as you know where to look and how to use these hidden features. Here’s what the Moto 360 3rd Gen can do;

See Who’s Calling Get Text and Phone Notifications Track Your Fitness See Heart Health Make Payments Use as a Flashlight Use to Translate Use Google Assistant Change and Download Watch Faces Find Your Phone See Your Calendar Quick Charge Connect Bluetooth Headphones or Speakers Control Music or TV Play Music or Podcasts

You can read the individual sections below for more information on each of these features.