15 Exciting Things You Can Do With the New Moto 360

Published

3 hours ago

on

The new Moto 360 (3rd Gen) is a smartwatch that runs Wear OS and connects to your Android or iPhone to show notifications, track your fitness, send texts and much more. There are a lot of exciting Moto 360 features that make this smartwatch worth buying. Here are the most exciting things you can do with the new Moto 360. This includes the Wear OS features and the Moto 360 3rd gen features.

Whether you are trying to find out more about what your new Moto 360 can do or exploring picking one up, this is the definitive look at the cool things the Moto 360 3rd gen can do.

This is more than a phone on your wrist, it is a useful tool that can help you be more organized, keep you up to date on what is happening, increase your productivity, lose weight or get in shape and much more.

If you are thinking about buying one, you can check out our Moto 360 unboxing and we’ll soon be sharing a review of using it with the iPhone and then with an Android phone.

Announced in late 2019, this new Moto 360 is $349 and available now in the U.S. in three color options. You can buy it directly from Moto or through B&H Photo This new model features a full circle display with no “flat tire” at the bottom and it comes with a leather and a sport band.

We’re here to help you figure out what your Moto 360 can do and how you can use these new features.

What Can the Moto 360 3rd Gen Do?

Moto 360 3rd gen features

What can the Moto 360 3rd Gen do?

The Moto 360 3rd Gen is not the only smartwatch that you can use with the iPhone or Android, but it is one of the top competitors in the space. While you cannot ignore the Apple Watch if you want a round face and the ability to switch to an Android phone or use Google Assistant on your wrist this is a nice option.

Even past the official feature list, there are some cool things that you can do with the new Moto 360 as long as you know where to look and how to use these hidden features. Here’s what the Moto 360 3rd Gen can do;

  1. See Who’s Calling
  2. Get Text and Phone Notifications
  3. Track Your Fitness
  4. See Heart Health
  5. Make Payments
  6. Use as a Flashlight
  7. Use to Translate
  8. Use Google Assistant
  9. Change and Download Watch Faces
  10. Find Your Phone
  11. See Your Calendar
  12. Quick Charge
  13. Connect Bluetooth Headphones or Speakers
  14. Control Music or TV
  15. Play Music or Podcasts

You can read the individual sections below for more information on each of these features.

See Who's Calling

See Who's Calling

When your phone rings, you can see who is calling on your Moto 360 3rd gen. 

The watch will vibrate and then show who is calling you so that you can quickly glance at your wrist to see if it is worth picking up your phone or taking it out of your pocket. 

You cannot answer the call on your Moto 360 because there is no speaker. Every now and then we take a short call on the Apple Watch, but it's not a feature that we use often due so we aren't missing this when using the Moto 360. 

The watch also shows a call in progress, so if you glance at your wrist you will be able to see the status of a current call. This is handy when you are on a call with headphones or an earbud in. 

