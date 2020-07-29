17 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest is a VR headset that you can use to play Virtual Reality games, delve into experiences, and much more without the need for a dedicated gaming computer or a lot of setup. There are a lot of things the Oculus Quest can do. Here are the most exciting things you can do with the Quest in 2020.

Whether you are looking to buy an Oculus Quest, convince someone that you should buy one or looking to do more with the Quest that you already own, this is the list of cool things the Oculus Quest can do.

Most VR headsets either need a powerful computer or are dramatically underpowered. The Quest strikes an excellent middle ground with enough power to play some of the most popular VR games without being tethered to a computer or requiring a time-intensive room set up to allow you to move around in space.

You will need an iPhone or Android phone to manage the setup and to handle a few of the management options, but this doesn’t power the headset. There are an incredible amount of things that you can do with Oculus Quest. While you might not expect it, there are even some games that you can play to get in shape, and there are loads of multiplayer games, so it’s not a solo experience.

If you are thinking about buying the Oculus Quest, we have a guide to finding one in stock and a walkthrough to help you decide how much Oculus Quest storage you need.

What Can the Oculus Quest Do?

The Oculus Quest is a VR headset, but if it is your first Virtual Reality headset, you may not know what it can do or what you can expect from it. The Quest lets you play games, immerse yourself into VR experiences, and you can also watch content. This is still an early generation standalone VR headset, and it is very new, so you can expect to see new Oculus Quest features added as games arrive and updates roll out.

The Oculus Quest isn’t the only VR headset, and it’s not the only standalone option. Still, it feels like the first true standalone VR headset that delivers an experience that is worth the price of admission, and it offers an ease of setup that allows you to jump in and out VR quickly. The room sensing abilities and easy startup make this a great VR experience to dive into even when you only have 15 minutes to play, and it makes sharing the VR experience easier.

Here are the cool things the Oculus Quest can do;

Play VR Games Without a Computer or Phone Play Games With Just Your Hands Play Sitting or Standing Stream Games to a TV So Other People Can Watch Truly Portable VR Play Multiplayer Games Keep You In a Safe Gaming Space Watch Movies and Shows Sideload Games Work With Glasses Plug-In Headphones for Better Sound Customize and Upgrade Record or Share Your Games Get in Shape with VR Paint in 3D Scare Your Friends Play Oculus Rift Games from your PC

There is a new Oculus Link feature that lets you connect the Quest to a gaming computer with a USB C cable to play Oculus Rift games on your Quest. The Link features are in beta right now, so it does take some setup and may not work completely, but when it exits the beta, you can expect better performance.

Check out more details about each of these things the Quest can do, and learn how they work in the slides below.