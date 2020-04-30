19 Cool Things the iPad Pro Can Do

The iPad Pro is a powerful tablet that can do way more than most people think. It’s no longer the only way to get the Apple Pencil, but it is still the best option for many buyers thanks to the wide array of things it can do, many of which you cannot do on the iPhone. Here are the cool things you can do on the iPad Pro, and a few things you didn’t know the iPad Pro could do.

When you understand what you can do with the iPad Pro, it becomes more than just a place to watch Netflix or play Fortnite Battle Royale, it can help you lose weight, get in shape, save money, be more productive, make more money and much more.

We’re here to help you figure out what your iPad Pro can do and how you can use these features. All these features work across all the iPad Pro models, including the newest iPad Pro, which has a few extra tricks up its sleeve.

What Can the iPad Pro Do?

The iPad Pro allows you to use two apps at the same time, watch a video picture in picture while you browse the web or work on something, take handwritten notes, scan documents, and much more.

This is not the only tablet out there, and it’s not the only iPad, but it is the most powerful iPad model you can buy. Here’s a closer look at the cool things the iPad Pro can do, including some you definitely don’t know about.

Run Two Apps at the Same Time Use as a Screen for your MacBook Pro Play A Movie Picture in Picture Scan Documents Take Notes with the Apple Pencil Dictate Messages Open Apps with Siri Turn on Dark Mode Draw on Your iPad Pro Edit Word, PowerPoint and Excel Documents Sign Documents Copy and Paste From Your iPhone Convert Handwriting Into Text Work on Multiple Emails at Once Use Home Screen Widgets Connect a Keyboard and Mouse for More Productivity Connect Your iPad Pro to a TV Browse All of Your Files Make an Epic Movie from Your Photos

Click through below to learn more about each of these things the iPad Pro can do, and to see how you can do them on your iPad Pro.

