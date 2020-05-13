9 Things to Do Before the Last of Us 2 Release Date

If you’re thinking about buying The Last of Us 2 there are some things you should consider before the game arrives on PS4 next month.

After years of rumors and speculation and a couple delays, Naughty Dog’s latest game is finally ready to hit consoles around the world.

Assuming it doesn’t get delayed again, and that looks doubtful at this point, it will hit PlayStation 4 consoles on June 19th.

With the release date just a few short weeks away, we want to help prospective buyers, and those that have already put in a pre-order, prepare for the game’s release.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order

While you might be tempted to pre-order The Last of Us 2 ahead of its release date, some of you might want to hold off.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy right now and it’s worth a look if you’re on the fence.

One thing to keep in mind is that most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before a game ships. For example, Amazon won’t charge you until the game ships and you can cancel anytime.

That said, there are some retailers that will charge you immediately. Sony is one of them. So if you aren’t prepared to cough up cash for the game right now, you’ll want to choose wisely.

Buy the Right Last of Us 2 Edition

Retailers are selling several versions of the game. The list includes a Standard Edition, Special Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition, and Ellie Edition.

Most people will probably want to go with the standard edition, but the other bundles certainly have their appeal.

If you aren’t sure which Last of Us 2 edition to buy, take a look at our guide. It will take you through each and make some recommendations based on your interest level and budget.

Track the Ellie Edition If You Want It

If you really want The Last of Us 2’s Ellie Edition, or the Collector’s Edition for that matter, and you don’t want to buy either right now, make sure you track stock as we push toward the game’s release date.

Both of these bundles are hard to find right now. Amazon is currently sold out of both of them and it’s unclear when (or even if) stock will return.

If you want to find one of these before the release date you’ll want track the stock. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to do that and we’ve outlined it in this guide.

Avoid Buying Bundles on eBay

If you want one of these editions, want to play the game on release day, but don’t want to pay more than retail price, make sure you pre-order when you again.

Again, the Ellie Edition and Collector’s Edition are hard to find in stock right now. And if you can’t find them, you might be looking to buy via a resale site like eBay or Craigslist.

Right now, the Ellie Edition is sitting well above $300 on Ebay and prices could jump up even further as we get closer to the game’s release date.

We probably won’t see a ton of deals on these bundles so if you can find it for $229.99, you’ll probably want to order. Again, you should be able to cancel your order if you decide you don’t want to spend that kind of cash.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

As we get closer to the Last of Us 2’s release date, make sure you keep an eye on your order. This will help you avoid potential headaches.

If you pre-ordered a long time ago, make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you moved, you might have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.

If you decide to pre-order one of the more expensive bundles, make sure you check on it once in awhile to make sure everything is still good to go. We occasionally see issues with popular bundles.

Buy an External Hard Drive If You Need One

The Last of Us 2 will require a pretty sizable download if you buy the digital version.

According to a listing on the PlayStation website, PS4 owners will need a minimum of 100 GB free in order to properly install the game. This is much larger than most games and it’s one of the biggest PS4 games to date.

If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. That said, if you’re using an older console with limited space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is still one of our favorites, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport.

Look for Last of Us 2 Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of the game, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals.

Retailers sometimes knock $5-10 off the price to stay competitive ahead of a game’s release so make sure you look around before paying full price. Sites like Slickdeals will help.

If you don’t need to play the game right away, we should see a bunch of deals in late 2020 during Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.

Follow Naughty Dog

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow Naughty Dog’s Twitter account for the latest information about the game and more.

Think About Upgrading Your Console

If you’re holding onto a PS3 and want to play The Last of Us 2, you’ll need to upgrade to a PS4 in order to play the game.

If you own an original PlayStation 4, you own a 4K television, and you want the smoothest, best-looking version of the game, you might want to look into buying a PS4 Pro.

If you don’t know much about the PS4 Pro, we’ve put together a guide to the PlayStation 4 Pro that will help.

With Sony’s PlayStation 5 coming later this year, some of you might just want to hold out until then. That said, you might find a great deal on the PS4 Pro. And a lot of you will be just fine with a PS4 Pro in 2020 and beyond.

