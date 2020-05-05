Apps
TIDAL vs Spotify: Which is Better?
“What is TIDAL?” While Apple Music and Spotify are the most recognizable names in streaming music, TIDAL offers a lot of options that make it a tempting alternative to Spotify and Apple Music.
TIDAL’s exclusives may not offer the same pull as they used to, but it is still a great option for many users, and it’s what I’ve been using to listen to most of my music in 2020. There is a free 30-day trial of TIDAL.
Here are six things you need to know about the TIDAL music streaming service, including why there is a $19.99 a month option and how the TIDAL vs Spotify comparison shakes out as you look for a new streaming service.
One of the reasons you may be checking out these two options is that your free music streaming trial expired or you simply want a new experience in the app or from the playlist curation standpoint.
While originally a very expensive streaming service, TIDAL offers a $9.99 a month plan that is comparable to Spotify. This is in addition to luring consumers with exclusives and HD music videos without the high-end lossless Hi-Fi sound.
Before you cancel Spotify or sign up for TIDAL, here’s what you need to know about these popular streaming services in 2020.
What is TIDAL?
TIDAL is a music streaming service that offers many of your favorites and some exclusives. The base plan is a great option, but the big reason to choose TIDAL is for the Lossless High Fidelity music is $19.99 a month — double the quality of Spotify.
The TIDAL Premium offering is $9.99, but it does not include the Hi-Fi lossless music quality. At this price users still, get access to the curated playlists and to all of the music and HD music videos. here’s a list of what TIDAL offers.
- More than 60 million music tracks
- Lossless sound quality (FLAC/ALAC 44.1kHz / 16 bit – 1411 kbps)
- More than 250,000 music videos
- Curated Editorial provided by experienced music journalists and industry experts
- Dedicated apps available for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android phones and tablets
Subscribers can expect exclusive content, access to rough tracks, studio sessions and yes a place to buy merchandise.
Tidal Price Per Month
Tidal offers eight different prices depending on what you want, what discounts you are eligible for and if you want a family plan.
The standard Premium plan is $9.99 a month and it is the option most users will want to look at.
The HiFi plan is $19.99 a month and includes lossless High Fidelity sound quality.
The rest of the plans are a variation on these offerings but at a range of prices.
The Family plans allow you to add up to 5 other members, for a total of six members on the plan at that price.
There are also TIDAL student and TIDAL military discounts that offer significant savings to Premium and HiFi.
To use these discounts, you need to verify your eligibility, and students must re-verify every 12 months.
Spotify is $9.99 a month for a normal account, $14.99 for a family account and there is a $4.99 a month plan with Spotify and Hulu Limited Commercials.
TIDAL vs Spotify
TIDAL Premium includes “high quality” at AAC 320 kbps. Spotify offers the 96kbps option as normal quality on Mobile, but also offers a high-quality 160kbps with the free version of Spotify. When you pay $9.99 a month for Spotify you can stream at 320kbps “Extreme quality” for better sounding music.
If you pay for the high-end TIDAL Hi-Fi at $19.99 a month you gain access to lossless content that is not compressed and streams at CD quality. This plan also includes Master Quality Authenticated quality for many tracks, which offers up studio-quality sound. If you don’t want to use TIDAL and you want lossless, you can try out Amazon Music HD free for 30 days.
TIDAL and Spotify both offer iPhone and iPad Apps, an Android app, and the option to play from the web. There is a desktop Spotify player, and now there is a PC and Mac TIDAL desktop player available. Both services offer an offline mode and a free trial.
Spotify offers over 40 million songs and TIDAL boasts 60 million. Of course, this only matters if your favorite musician or group is missing. Both services connect to various home audio sources wired or wirelessly.
TIDAL and Spotify both support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can use either in your car.
TIDAL Exclusive Tickets
In addition to the Tidal exclusive tracks, one reason that some people are trying Tidal or switching to Tidal. deadmau5 offered early access to tickets for the deadmau5 orchestra concert in LA to Tidal members and you can also grab a Tidal exclusive album from this concert. There will be other similar experiences where Tidal members get early access.
Tidal vs Spotify Curated Playlists
TIDAL makes a big deal about curated playlists from artists and music journalists, but this is not something exclusive to TIDAL. Apple Music offers curated playlists and Spotify also offers a lot of curated playlists from insiders, publications, and from music-savvy regular users.
Spotify also offers Daily Mixes based on your listening habits. Tidal now offers My Mix, a personalized mix based on your listening history.
You can import your Spotify playlists to TIDAL if you want to bring the playlists you’ve spent time making on Spotify or even on other services. This is a free service from Soundiiz.
HD Music Videos & Exclusive Tracks
Spotify now offers some music videos in the app and users can also watch HD music videos on YouTube. TIDAL builds in HD music videos and other exclusives into the TIDAL app and subscription.
TIDAL artists have not removed music from YouTube or VIMEO to put it behind a paywall, but new music videos are showing up exclusively on TIDAL for a period. Typically within hours, the new music video is also on YouTube from someone who downloaded the file.
Representatives describe TIDAL as, “a single destination for artists and fans to share ideas, exclusive content, songs, videos, studio sessions, rough tracks, personal conversations and more.”
Exclusive content is great to an extent and Spotify does offer some Spotify Sessions that may be similar to some of the content, but it doesn’t compare to the level that TIDAL offers.
moe
04/07/2015 at 12:28 am
Premium subscription also has 320kbps files. And for Windows Phone does not even work using a browser.
On the other hand 99% of people won’t notice the difference between 320kbps and lossless audio, with the headphones you can ser around.
lewis
04/08/2015 at 12:21 pm
There is absolutely a TIDAL Web player. This article is not very well researched.
Moose
02/23/2016 at 5:47 am
Agreed. The bit about Tidal’s stream quality is also incorrect. Normal subscribers (non-HiFi) actually have the choice of Normal or High quality streaming. This article suggests that only Normal quality is offered in the non-HiFi subscription. A simple look at Tidal’s downloadable player settings will show you that. Disappointing and unethical article.
Pete
07/27/2019 at 8:30 pm
Most of these articles are really not that researched, one look at Tidal’s Better Business Bureau reviews, and sheeeesh… not one good review, and IMHO couldn’t agree more with them. Tidal customer service is horrendous. Why? G R E E D.
Mike
04/18/2015 at 6:04 pm
This has been my experience: Listening on a phone, in a noisy location, the difference in sound quality won’t matter. However, listening on a decent stereo, CD quality does make a real difference. The sound is less flat.
Juggalo James
04/22/2015 at 11:57 pm
The fact that Kanye West is Connected to TIDAL makes me want to subscribe to Spotify instead of using it for free.
Konrad Fernández Krzeminska
06/02/2016 at 9:30 am
Agree!!!
Nevi Løvfelt
08/02/2016 at 2:25 am
Hahaha YES!
Alliveandlistening
04/25/2015 at 2:51 am
It is almost an unfair contest.
Spotify plays on Jolla (Sailfish OS native client),
my Nokia N900 (Maemo OS native client),
as well as my Nokia 808 (Symbian OS native client).
Besides I use Spotify on OSX and Linux both desktop and Volumio dedicated audio streaming software running on a Raspberry MKI with only 256MB RAM.
Especially the Symbian OS client is important to me as the 808 offers best DAC quality in the house.
I am not saying that a audiophile owning a Burmester or another unbelievably expensive streaming device coupled to a HIFI set that cost easily as much as my house can’t benefit from the lossless streaming quality offered by TIDAL or comparable services.
But at double the monthly fee TIDAL can’t beat Spotify for overal value for money.
Another usage scenario for Spotify on my phone is to quickly check an unknown artist / song when out on the market hunting for vinyl bargains.
PM
05/01/2015 at 7:06 pm
You are leaving out one huge differentiator: Spotify allows you to add music from YOUR OWN LIBRARY, in case the music you want is not in their collection. Tidal does not.
Cukedaddy
11/30/2015 at 8:37 am
Very good …thats more important than most of the other things.
Brosve
05/15/2015 at 10:22 am
There is no Spotify Connect equivalent for Tidal, only Airplay support. This may change in the future, but as of now (5.15.2015) there’s not.
Darwin
04/30/2016 at 7:56 am
AirPlay sounds every bit as good as Spotify Connect if not better.
PaulL
06/22/2017 at 12:24 am
Yes, but Spotify connect lets you use your phone as a remote. Tidal doesn’t really have a useful way to have multiple people control a central stereo. Airplay isn’t the same thing really.
Joe Ower
01/18/2019 at 11:41 am
Not even close to the same thing and this is a huge plus for Spotify. I can control the stereo from anywhere in the house.
MusicLover
06/21/2015 at 7:55 am
Earlier in this thread PM wrote “Spotify allows you to add music from YOUR OWN LIBRARY, in case the music you want is not in their collection.” That is only true if your music collection is in a low-quality (compressed) format like MP3 or AAC. My entire music library is in WAV or FLAC (lossless formats) which Spotify won’t let me add, probably because it then would become too notable that the audio quality that Spoitfy Premium delivers is less good.
Anonymous
07/24/2016 at 1:47 am
Bro that’s your problem . Convert it or something . Those are like the best formats . At least they offer the option . Tidal Doesn’t
Wilson
07/26/2016 at 2:52 pm
Google Music All Access allows you to upload any size, any format. I have some flac files in my library.
Asaeed
09/23/2018 at 11:53 pm
Spotify has an amazing library and it has just introduced some new features for free listeners which are really amazing … i was able to find almost all songs I searched for on spotify … On the other hand Tidal is bullshit .. After getting premium tidal when I searched for my 80’s songs I was only able to find covers mostly and not original songs …. Also there is a very minor difference between lossless and high quality mp3 which is hardly noticable and Spotify is offering high quality even at free subsribtion which is good enough without spending any money .. unless you are listening on bose speakers it really doesnt matter that much ….
rssarma
06/26/2015 at 11:44 am
TIDAL isn’t actually always better sound quality, based on my own experience, a lot of albums seem to be mastered to sound a tad brighter and in most cases, the difference is not easily perceptible. Here’s something that might prove eye opening….or maybe ear opening! The truth is, technology has gotten better over the years and so has software. 320kbps isn’t nearly as bad as one might think.
https://www.npr.org/sections/therecord/2015/06/02/411473508/how-well-can-you-hear-audio-quality
Cukedaddy
11/30/2015 at 8:41 am
People should understand that but most are too closed-minded to even admit they can’t hear the difference…If they THINK they’ll hear a difference, they will.
Darwin
04/30/2016 at 7:58 am
I’ve done the Npr test and could easily hear the difference even with my 56 year old ears. Lossless sounds richer and fuller. Tidal is great on my stereo system at home too.
Carl-Erik
07/07/2015 at 4:52 am
This article is badly researched, or at the very least, not updated. You get 320kbps audio with the normal 9.99$ membership, and there are very nice native desktop applications for both Windows and Mac. There was a Air client you could download before these were finished as well.
Mike S
09/05/2015 at 7:18 pm
I downloaded the exact same songs from Spotify and Tidal HiFi and honestly cannot tell which is which when playing them in my car.
loren morgan
06/27/2016 at 2:50 pm
If you are using Bluetooth is not going to be possible as BT compresses the audio signal. With that being said I can still tell some difference in my car between the two with Tidal being the clear winner.
Colin Aitken
09/24/2015 at 2:48 am
Biggest difference between the 2 apps on Android? – Spotify works almost perfect. Tidal pauses after 2 tracks all the time. £20 per month for basic things not to work is not happening for me!
PaulL
06/22/2017 at 12:25 am
Yup, biggst problem for me was the software, not the price or the content. Their apps aren’t up to scratch.
TT
01/19/2019 at 3:26 am
Agreed. Using a Naim MuSo the sound quality was slightly better with Tidal, but on basic usability, Spofity won hands down. After two months of “parallel use” I ended up barely using Tidal. The search feature was nowhere near as good. Both had similar content, but Spotify was such easier to use. Sptofiy’s shared playlists were also much better than the supposedly professionally edited plat lists from Tidal.
Holla Moola
10/21/2015 at 9:54 am
Are you sure you have the bitrate comparison right? I love both platforms but sound quality is definitely crisper on Tidal Premium (96 kpbs) – compared to Spotify Free desktop version (160KBPS). Maybe it’s the song I was playing? Great gig in the sky by pink floyd.
lovedamusik
11/06/2015 at 10:04 pm
if you have a good set of speakers you can tell the difference. i cant go back to spotify. if youre cheap you look for excuses and try to sound smart while trying …
Adam
12/17/2015 at 12:18 pm
Absolutely love lossless playback on Tidal!!! Running it through my HIFI headphone system – WYRED 4 Sound DAC, Woo Audio Tube Amp and Stax SR-009 electrostatic headphones (about $15K of equipment). OMG.
Jamie
01/21/2016 at 4:20 pm
just compared tidal hifi with spotify premium on the same song – the growling timbre of the bass guitar was almost totally absent on Spotify and this was on small cheap and nasty speakers. Overall the Spotify was more enjoyable as the extra treble detail on tidal sounded like a mess on the shitty speakers. Am keeping both due to the better selection on Spotify and better sound on good speakers / headphones on tidal hifi
Cyborgs
02/02/2016 at 7:54 pm
Personally I have compared spotify deezer and tidal. Output was sampled on iPhone 6 + iphone ear phone + same choice of songs.
Verdict:
Spotify (Extreme quality) – worst song quality. Choppy, flat sound.
Deezer (HD) – As good as Tidal HF
TIDAL (HF) – Extremely good high and low range. Sharp crispy vocals.
I would recommend to take free trial of streaming services and try it yourself.
To me sound quality matters the most even though if the choice of songs are limited.
1openmindedbloke In UK
03/17/2016 at 1:22 pm
No DAC or Hi res player on iphone.
Darwin
04/30/2016 at 7:59 am
Of course iPhone has a dac. Duh.
shalina
Rob
02/20/2016 at 6:00 am
Spotify at 320 is no match for Tidal’s lossless, I have a/b the same tracks streaming from iPhone 6 into vintage tube hifi setup and the difference is staggering. The bottom line is you must have the ability to render the higher fidelity, you must have an HD tv to see experience HD. If you have a hifi setup, then Tidal is king. At least for now.
S Hall
02/25/2016 at 6:17 pm
You just said it all in a nutshell
S Hall
02/25/2016 at 6:14 pm
I’ve been a spotify premium subscriber for a couple year & recently sign up for a tidalhifi trial subscription. If listening only on a phone/device & or thru headphones , the difference is very slight. The big difference shines thru when you run your music thru a DAC & listen with high quality headphones & or thru a very good stereo. Spotifys 320kbps mp3 music files can’t compete with tidalHifi 1411 kbps lossless FLAC music files… Lossless FLAC make mp3 sound compressed & flat. The DAC is everything for listening high quality music streams.. My DAC is a Shiit Modi , headphones include graco, sennheisers, vmoda, audio technicas & home stereo is Harmon Kardon with Polk Audio 75 monitor speakers.. All Budget audiophile shit..
S Hall
02/25/2016 at 6:19 pm
Home theater is martin Logan, klipsch & a marantz receiver..
Paul
03/01/2016 at 5:42 am
I’m a recording engineer and I’ve tried all three. I listen through an Apogee DAC, Adam S3XH Studio Monitors, as well as Noble K10U in ear monitors. Tidal’s HIFI has a clarity that is unmatched by the others. You can certainly enjoy the music lots at the lower densities, but if you really love that those acoustic guitar high harmonics sound pure as silk for example, only Tidal does that so far.
sharon
03/03/2016 at 7:46 pm
Tidal is a great app. I really enjoy the HQ music, though the rate is a little high for me. And I also purchased a nice earphone for playing Tidal, LOL. If you wish to play Tidal on Windows phone, the only way is to save the songs first, maybe this post can be helpful, https://www.apowersoft.com/record-tidal-music.html.
markbrauerMarkb
03/16/2016 at 5:44 pm
You are missing one very important point in this comparison. In Tidal, when you create a playlist to “bookmark” an album you want to listen to later, it goes into a big long list of playlists. You have to scroll and scroll and scroll to find it again. In Spotify you can create folders and folders-within-folders to organize your music “library”, much like you might organize a CD collection, or for that matter, like it’s organized in a record store. During my trial I complained to Tidal about this hole in their functionality and they indicated there was no intention to support better organization. I stuck with Spotify. Oh, and at least on my equipment (bit perfect files streamed to audiophile DAC/amp and headphones), there is very little or no sound quality difference.
1openmindedbloke In UK
03/17/2016 at 1:29 pm
I think I’m going to buy real albums. Not keen on Tidal / Kanye et al. Had Spotify Premium free for a year on Voda. Can’t get more than 3k songs. I think I want my music for life.
Ruben Daniels
04/02/2016 at 8:17 am
there’s a misunderstanding that kbps = an indicator of quality. this is not true. if your source is a crappy hissing 30 year old cassette then even if coded at 3000 kbps 96kHz it will not improve the quality one iota. i don’t know what spotify uses to source their music but older stuff sounds like rubbish. not so with tidal. 96 kbps aac+ is excellent quality using minimal bandwidth. i go with flac but even if i didn’t I’d still choose tidal coz spotify’s sourcing is crap. doesn’t matter how many kbps they stream at it still sounds like crap.
Freddie Blogs
05/11/2016 at 2:48 am
I use Tidal lossless streaming through my Naim system controlled by the integrated Naim Android app and the sound quality is superb.
As discussed, even with a claimed 40 million tracks there are some holes in the catalogue but I still think £20 per month is great value and I have saved a lot of money on new CDs (usually bought for 1 or 2 tracks). Also, the sheer convenience makes listening sessions a pleasure.
However, I would definitely not pay for hifi quality if I didn’t have a system that made the most of it….not bragging, just making a point.
robinfinland
05/12/2016 at 12:26 am
Tidal has Prince… This was for me the reason to give it a try and leave Spotify on the side for a while. I want to thank you all for your comments. I know now what to do when my trial ends with Tidal
Cassaundra Day
05/13/2016 at 5:00 pm
I love Spotify. But, Prince’s music is on Tidal! After the free trial, I’ll probably switch to Tidal.
Steven Gascoyne
05/15/2016 at 3:51 am
I’d been a user of Spotify for several years as a means to try out new music before buying on CD so I could then have a lossless version, during which time it had been for casual listening only. I tried Tidal on a whim but was immediately impressed by how good it sounded and Tidal is now just as much of a main source of music as my own lossless collection – I see no disadvantages to the sound quality and Spotify has been kicked into touch.
Incidentally, even comparing Tidal with Spotify at the same 320kbps shows a clear advantage in Tidal’s favour, so whatever codec or streaming algorithms Tidal are using, then definitely do a better job than with Spotify.
Joel Moocarme
06/20/2016 at 3:31 pm
You guys think Lossless FLAC is good. Wait till you start listening to 5.1 DSD’s on a compatible high powered Amp via USB. Spotify & Tidal sound very pale in comparison. It is amazing how your brain instantly recognizes 5.6mhz audio as superior! I think your mind can sense that the timing has considerably improved as everything opens up rhythmically. Don’t take my word for it, there’s a lot of albums on the net now for those who have the equipment. ; )
Taber Wilder
07/05/2016 at 5:38 am
Audible difference from spotify to tidal through my car audio set up which to me warrants the price hike from spotify to tidal, but spotify is my go to on my in house Sonos wifi audio system, when my internet speed drops i lose my music connection on sonos due to the higher bit rate on tidal. So I Subscribe to both. Mind you songs that go missing on my tidal playlists piss me off
chopstix2112
07/16/2016 at 10:33 pm
see ‘the verge’…they did a a blind testing last yr…at times tidal hifi scored higher..at times lower than apple and spotify 320….
https://www.theverge.com/2015/7/7/8872115/apple-music-tidal-spotify-audio-quality-test
and spotify uses ogg vorbis which is supposed to be better than mp3….plus despite a ‘cd’ quality of tidal hifi, what if the recording used is subpar: not one of the better releases, or has higher DR…that will make a difference, too right?
i subscribe to tidal hifi…have tried spotify extreme 320 too…diffs are more subtle than they are significant in my books.
Mynamehear
07/25/2016 at 12:27 am
Yes but the verge used a relatively mediocre set of sony headphones and a iphone ( once again fairly mediocre dac/amp).. I still have both of these along with a htc 10 and sennheiser hd700.. You can hear the difference in both but the higher qaulity senn/700 is significant in tidals favor.
Nevi Løvfelt
08/02/2016 at 2:40 am
I think some has said it good.If you listen to music through a couple of cheap Argon speakers (or headphones),forget Tidal and listen to Spotify.But on the other hand,if you stream through Bluesound and a good DAC,and use a couple of BW CM6 S2,trust me you can hear Tidal hi fi is better.The better the equipment the easier it is to hear the difference.
Nick Levin
08/28/2016 at 9:22 pm
I had my wife setup a bind test between Spotify 320kbps and Tidal HiFi. I listed on a Naim Mu-So ($1500 Streaming audio system) and I could hear the difference, but it was not black and white. Spotify sounds good until you hear Tidal HiFi on a good setup. Tidal sounds better than the CD and Spotify 320kbps – more warmth and much more separation of frequencies. If you don’t have a $1000+ system or a good set of headphones with an amp and a DAC, Spotify will be just fine. When you step up to better components, you will want to pay the extra $10/month for perfect sound.
Taber Wilder
08/29/2016 at 1:30 pm
Yep totally agree
Matt
09/02/2016 at 4:54 am
I’ve tried both Tidal and Spotify and they both look and sound pretty much the same on mobile devices with decent headphones. All tech specs set aside, if you for example happen to be a huge Neil Young fan and want to listen to his music on the internet, Spotify is quite useless. All the flacs and bps’s in the world won’t matter if your favorite artists aren’t there. That’s the deal breaker for me, and many others I think.
Ted Timmis
09/02/2016 at 7:54 pm
I have Spotify Premium and have enjoyed it very much. However, I have found that playing music through my stereo, the vocals can sound slightly subdued in relation to the instruments. I don’t know if this is due to Spotify or my AV equipment (Onkyo Receiver TX-NR807 135wpc; Polk RTI-A9 speakers, Samsung Smart TV) I would try Tidal but it isn’t available though my setup.
Lars
09/05/2016 at 6:59 am
Tidal does not have a big, fat, green shuffle buttion on the phone app, which is the reason I left Spotify.
mortechpr
10/06/2016 at 3:37 am
On my experience as a Mastering Engineer and Audiophile, if you have a decent system and can live with the extra $10.00 for Tidal, by all means, go ahead! But saying that the difference is like day and night is bullshit. It all depends on the original recording quality. If it is crap, it’ll sound like crap no matter if it is Tidal, Spotify or Deezer. As simple as that. For my music taste, Spotify has more selections and variety. There’s a trick that I just realized and that is that Tidal sound presentation and sound stage is more balanced. You can easily detect this because with Spotify, the balance tends to shift a little to the left side on the Stereo image! As soon as you play the same track through Tidal, everything falls into place immediately. As an avid recordist, I have done countless recordings into open reel and cassette with both formats. On many tracks is almost impossible to detect which platform were use for recording,so, at the end it all comes to money and if you have a decent enough system as to detect the sound difference. For the majority of people out there, Spotify @ $10.00 a month is difficult to beat even more when both sounds almost the same through an iphone and “el cheapo” headphones!
Piet
03/19/2017 at 5:29 pm
Compared Tidal and Spotify in a HiFi shop on a Sony TH-ZH1ES and found a real difference in sound quality with the Tidal 16bit/44kHz Flac the best as may be expected. This was only clear when using a wired connection, not so clear when using Bluetooth.
Perhaps this is to be expected, but it still surprised me as the difference was obvious.
Tom
05/25/2017 at 5:56 am
My problem with TIDAL HiFi option is I am unable to plug in direct to my car via USB to achieve the Lossless Music they tout. Android Auto takes over as soon as I plug in and TIDAL is not on their proprietary list od Apps. So… NO TIDAL Lossless while in my car.
hoohoo
02/08/2019 at 6:57 am
On TIDAL recommendations algoritthm vs. Spotify. Spotify recommendations are so far ahead it is no competition. Who needs “better” (I can’t hear it) quality if you can’t find good music to listen to.
Alexey
04/24/2019 at 10:24 am
I was really surprised that as owner of new Mercedes E-class I have access to Tidal Hi-fi for free. And I was really really surprised that TIDAL has everything that Spotify has. And I think sound is better.
Joynow
05/15/2019 at 3:10 pm
I prefered Tidal with Xposed and Bubbleupnp, but as Xposed is dead, and think Spotify is better.
Bella Lee
05/16/2019 at 12:03 am
Both of them are good music sreaming services. But there are some restriction in the aspect of downloading. You cannot download music from Spotify directly as a free subscription. If you want to save all your favorite music on Spotify, the only way is to use a spotify music downloader. According to my experience, my really want to share that one namely TunesKit Spotify Music Converter with you. I used to download a batch of Taylor and Ariana songs through this software.
Dan Flint
08/07/2019 at 6:08 am
Tidal is great but I would still perfect Spotify with my music :) I am not thinking of moving to another platform anytime soon but if anyone out there is looking to switch to Tidal or any other platform like Google Music or Apple Music then you can easily transfer all your music quickly and easliy with tools like “MusConv”. You may get this amazing tool from their website https://musconv.com/
Jared
09/05/2019 at 7:36 pm
This article is terribly misinformed. Many popular albums and artists are not available on tidal vs spotify. You cant listen to songs from your own downloaded library on tidal, but you can on spotify. The discover tab on tidal is atrocious and the UI is clunky and hard to navigate. THe only reason to get tidal is for the high quality sound they offer, which even then is only worth is if you have a setup that can properly utilize this.
Lars
09/05/2019 at 9:33 pm
The only reason I moved from Spotify to Tidal was that big, fat, green shufflebutton on the Spotify app, it’s in the way and anoying. On Tidal, I discovered the higher sound quality and would never consider to go back.