The Best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Cases

Samsung released two different sizes of the Galaxy Note 10 in 2019, and if you didn’t want a huge phone you probably jumped on the smaller regular Galaxy Note 10.

That said, it still packs a big 6.3-inch curved display with glass on the front and the back, which means you’ll want a case to keep it safe. So, we gathered a list of the best Galaxy Note 10 cases worth buying.

You have several options to choose from when it comes to buying a Galaxy Note 10 case. Whether that’s clear cases to show off the new Auro Glow color, thin cases, wallets, kickstand cases or heavy-duty protection. Here are some we can comfortably recommend.

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid Galaxy Note 10 Case

Our first case recommendation is the Spigen Neo Hybrid. This company offers several great case styles, like the Liquid Air, but the Neo Hybrid is flexible yet strong and a perfect match for the Note 10.

Each Spigen case is made from a durable shock-absorbing TPU material that’s tough and lightweight. Then, the Neo Hybrid has an extra layer of durability thanks to the polycarbonate plastic bumper that wraps around the entire phone and across the back. This comes in several colors, including the brush metal finish as shown above. Plus, each Spigen case has oversized easy-to-press buttons and air cushion technology on the corners to prevent broken screens if you drop your phone. We can’t recommend Spigen enough to keep your Galaxy Note safe.

2. Ringke Fusion-X

Another solid option is the Ringke Fusion-X case. This fan-favorite comes in several colors including one with a clear back, which will show off the neat new Auro Glow color of the Galaxy Note 10.

Ringke uses a hard polycarbonate plastic for the main case frame, then covers the outer edges in a soft impact-resistant TPU material. This way the case is thin, lightweight, yet super tough and will protect your phone from life’s daily hazards.

3. Speck Presidio Grip Case

Speck is a brand we constantly recommend due to having durable cases that meet military-grade drop tests and ratings. With a 13-ft drop guarantee, you know this case can and will keep your phone safe.

Each Speck case uses a popular dual-layer design with a soft TPU inner core and a hard polycarbonate outside shell. Then, slits in the frame allow that soft TPU to squeeze through and give you a better grip on this big slippery phone. Not to mention the TPU helps absorb the shock and abuse from any drops or accidents.

4. TUDIA Dual Layer Merge

If you’re looking for a case that delivers a little extra protection the TUDIA Merge Dual Layer is a great choice. Similar to the Speck above, TUDIA adds multiple layers of material together into one sleek yet tough case.

The TUDIA has a shock-absorbing inner shell and a strong polycarbonate plastic outer frame. Combine the two and this phone isn’t too thick, not too thin, yet extremely durable. Get one today in one of several different colors and keep your Note 10 safe. And yes, it works with wireless charging.

5. Snakehive Leather Wallet Case

If you’re looking for a stylish and sophisticated case that doubles as a wallet, consider a case from Snakehive. They use real genuine leather that looks good and smells good too.

The Snakehive Vintage series comes in several different leather colors, but the Chestnut is our favorite. This case gives you three credit card or ID slots, plus a bigger slot for cash or receipts. Then, there’s a magnetic latch for security so it never falls open on accident. Have one less thing to worry about when you leave the house by getting a Galaxy Note 10 wallet case.

6. Spigen Liquid Glitter Case

We’re recommending several Spigen cases because they make several styles and some of the best cases around for the price. The Liquid Glitter is a fun one for those seeking protection that isn’t a boring black piece of rubber.

Add some shine and personality to your case. Spigen is using a black and clear glitter-infused liquid TPU shell that covers the entire phone. It’ll look flashy in public, but still keep your phone safe from life’s daily hazards as it has a 13-ft drop rating, air cushion corner technology and more.

7. Tech21 Pure Clear Shell

This next case from Tech21 is expensive, but that’s because they make some of the most durable cases around. With the Galaxy Note 10, a lot of people want a clear case so they can show off the gorgeous colors on the back. However, most clear cases are cheap $5 TPU shells from Amazon, but not this one.

Tech21 uses a special military-grade material on the inside of each case that will absorb all the force from a drop. That way you can use your phone without worry. It’s an ultra-thin yet very rugged clear case with dual-layer reinforced corners so one drop won’t be the last time you use your phone. We’ve tested several Tech21 cases and are always impressed by the durability. Buy one today.

8. Spigen Tough Armor Kickstand Case

With a big phone like the Galaxy Note 10, you’re probably looking to watch videos, get work done, and do more with your smartphone. If so, you’ll want a rugged case with a built-in kickstand. That way you can enjoy the beautiful screen hands-free.

The Spigen Tough Amor is like every case from Spigen, which means it’s great. They’re using a soft TPU inner lining and a hard polycarbonate outer shell. Plus, the outside is covered in a soft-touch rubberized grippy material. We love the fold-out kickstand, raised edges that keep the screen safe, and the oversized easy to press buttons on the left side. If you watch a lot of YouTube or Netflix this is the case for you.

9. Samsung S-View Flip Cover

Everyone that buys the Galaxy Note 10 will get some Samsung.com store credit in an email once they use the device. Take that free cash and buy one or two official Galaxy Note 10 cases or accessories made by Samsung themselves. They fit great and offer plenty of protection.

And while we love Samsung’s Protective case, the new S-View Flip is pretty awesome. This fold-out case doubles as a kickstand, but then has a clear strip on the edge that will show information, notifications, and alerts from the phone. Basically, it’ll keep your phone safe and let you access critical information even when it’s closed and protecting the screen.

10. VRS Design High-Pro Shield Sandstone Case

The VRS Design High Pro Shield has an all-new look for 2019 that’s quite striking. This case is a solid TPU shell that’s durable and flexible, yet has a unique sandstone finish. This way it looks good, feels good, yet will still keep your phone safe.

You get a precision-cut case with raised lips to keep the screen and cameras safe, tactile and easy to press buttons, and even a nice little gold accent. It’s stylish, thin, and durable.

11. Burkley Detachable Leather Wallet Case

If you’re looking for a super stylish and elegant wallet case, yet don’t want to always have a fat wallet case, this is for you. Burkley’s premium genuine leather wallet case is completely detachable, that way you’re only taking the wallet and all its contents with you when you really need it, like for a night out on the town.

They use beautiful full-grain leather and put a magnet inside the case. That way you can easily pull it out of the flip-cover wallet if you don’t want to carry everything. When you do, snap the case back into the wallet and enjoy having a thin package to carry up to five credit cards or ID, plus cash.

12. Incipio DualPro Rugged Case

Last but not least, for now, is the popular Incipio DualPro case with a dual-layer design for durability. Incipio cases aren’t too thick, not too thin, yet extremely strong and will keep your phone safe for years to come.

Each DualPro case comes with a soft impact-resistant TPU core that’ll prevent damage from accidents. Then, they add a strong polycarbonate plastic to the outside for extra durability. And finally, the DualPro has a soft-touch matte finish to help you keep a good grip on your phone. Choose one of several colors, slide your Note 10 in place, and enjoy all it has to offer.

Stay tuned for more information and more cases in the near future. We’ll continuously update this post with the best and most durable cases as they’re released. Or, check our list of the best cases for the Galaxy Note 10+ as well.