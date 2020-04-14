Twitch Prime: What Is It? How to Get it Free & Benefits

Now is a great time to make sure that you have Twitch Prime, which allows you to subscribe to one Twitch Streamer for free, download free gamed and get other benefits. As we all spend more time indoors and deal with the hassles of isolation, a Twitch Prime subscription is essential.

Watching streams on Twitch is free. Twitch Prime is a way of improving your experience with the service. With the subscription, you can support your favorite streamer without spending any extra money and you avoid ads on that stream as well. You’ll also benefit from Twitch Prime Loot that offers up free games and in-game DLC.

Best of all, if you have Amazon Prime, you can activate a free Twitch Prime account when you link them up.

What Is Twitch Prime?

Twitch Prime is like Amazon Prime, but instead of free shipping you get a free subscription to your favorite creator and you can claim free I game items or even free games.

The subscription service unlocks a set of benefits for frequent viewers of streams and gaming lovers. In addition to that, it also includes some perks related to some of Amazon’s other subscription services. Some of the things that you get make it easier to identify yourself as a Twitch Prime subscriber in the chat rooms of your favorite game streamers.

Twitch itself describes the service as an easy way to “get free loot” every month.

What Do You Get with Twitch Prime?

If you’re someone that likes to watch Twitch streams and hang out in the service’s chatrooms, you’ll love this service. The subscription gives you an exclusive chat badge. This chat badge is visible to all, identifying you as a member. You also get an exclusive set of emote reactions and chat colors.

Beyond the emotes, colors and chat badge, there’s the reason that most people sign up for a Twitch Prime subscription in the first place: It unlocks an ad-free video experience.

It’s free for video gamers to stream from their PC, Xbox One or PS4. However, Twitch must finance its operations somehow. It and the big streamers on the service keep their bills paid by airing ads. These ads surface the moment you settle in to watch a stream. They can appear during the stream too.

A Twitch Prime subscription eliminates the ads at the start of a stream. With a membership, you’ll never have to sit through an advertisement before you’re able to enjoy your favorite streams. You can also watch your favorite streams knowing that you contributed in some small way to keeping them afloat. Twitch Prime memberships come with a free subscription to award to your favorite streamers every 30 days. These subscriptions send money directly to the streamer to fund their channel.

You also get broadcast storage extended to 60 days, from 14 days for normal members.

How to Link Amazon and Twitch Accounts

If you want a free Twitch Prime account and you already have Amazon Prime, you can link your Amazon and Twitch accounts in just a minute.

Go to Twitch Prime Login to Twitch. Click on Connect your Twitch Account. Sign in to your Amazon account. Sign in to your Twitch account and confirm.

If you don’t have Prime, you can visit the Twitch landing page and sign up for a free 30 day trial of Amazon Prime.

Free Twitch Prime DLC

There are monthly perks for Twitch Prime too. How much you’ll like them depends on whether you want to purchase the games your favorite streamers are playing or have the latest games.

Each month the service offers some free games or in-game content for the latest titles. Sometimes this perk includes access to games before they’re available elsewhere, Twitch says.

Twitch Prime Price

Twitch Prime is free for 30 days and $12.99 a month after, but you can get it free with Amazon Prime.

All the perks that come with a Twitch Prime are great, but you can’t know if subscribing to the service is the right thing for you to do without knowing the cost.

There’s good news for those that want this new subscription and have an Amazon Prime account already. Amazon likes to stitch together the different benefits of all its services. This way, if you’re not completely fulfilled with one perk, you won’t cancel because you still like some other services it offers.

This service is included in Amazon Prime, just like Amazon Photos and access to Amazon Channels. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 for a single year.

How Twitch Prime Works with Amazon Prime

Because the service is embedded in Amazon Prime, subscribers get access to the other major perks that it offers.

As for things not directly related to video games, there’s Amazon Prime Video streaming, which offers thousands of movies and television shows for streaming at no additional charge. Twitch Prime users get this perk. They also have access to the service’s Kindle library for Prime users, music streaming and free two-day shipping.

If you’re into watching Twitch already, Twitch Prime seems like a great way to enhance your experience with the service. Better, you’ll pick up some pretty great perks for other Amazon services. You can subscribe to the service here.