UFC 248: How to Watch & Stream Adesanya vs Romero Live

This guide explains how to watch or stream UFC 248 when it returns to Las Vegas for the showdown between “The Last StyleBender” Adesanya vs. Romero. The fight takes place on Saturday, March 7th where Adesanya will have to defend his title and here’s what you need to know.

You don’t need cable, or to go to a bar to watch the fight this weekend, although we enjoy watching fights at a nearby bar on occasion. If you want to stay home all you’ll need is a good internet connection and ESPN+.

If you really want, you can even watch it on your iPhone or Android, but we recommend watching it on the big screen with our steps below.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

UFC 248 is March 7th in Las Vegas

in Las Vegas Preliminary rounds start at 3:15 PM PT (6:15 ET)

The main card starts around 7:00 PM PT (5 AM UK time)

Stream the big fight live in HD on ESPN+

If you remember, back at UFC 243 Adesanya won the middleweight championship belt with a KO over Robert Whittaker. Adesanya “The Last Stylebender” holds a perfect record of 18-0 but will put that to the test when he faces Yoel the “Soldier of God” Romero in the octagon this weekend.

And while that will be a good match, a lot of people are likely tuning in to see the ladies fight where Zhang Weili, China’s first UFC champion, will battle the champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. To make it easier, we’re just calling it Zhang vs Joanna.

How to Watch UFC 248 On TV

If you’re in Vegas and have tickets go watch the fight in person, it’s a blast. If you’re like almost everyone else, you’ll be tuning in at home on the big screen TV, or at a UFC party with friends. You can watch it on TV, or stream it to almost any device imaginable. Unlike the Connor fight, Adesanya vs Romero is a split broadcast being shown on both regular ESPN and ESPN+ depending on where you live, and on PPV. The early fights are on TV, while the main event is Pay-per-view.

If you have cable, just go to ESPN or fire up ESPN+ in the evening for the prelims, or around 7:00 PM PT for the main card.

How to Watch or Stream UFC 248 Online

Along with being a traditional UFC PPV event, you can also watch everything unfold on ESPN+ with our links below. However, in some cases, you’ll have to be a subscriber to ESPN+ AND buy the ESPN+ PPV (pay-per-view) event.

ESPN+ is just $4.99 per month, or you can buy an annual pass

The PPV fight costs an additional $64.99 for new or existing ESPN+ users

New members can BUNDLE both UFC 248 and a year-long ESPN+ subscription for only $84.98

Those in other regions like the UK can also use BT Sports or BT Sports 2

The new format can be a little confusing, so here’s how it works. The first few fights are available to anyone and everyone with a regular cable subscription to ESPN. Enjoy the fights. For the latter glove-match you have to pay at least $4.99 for access to ESPN+ and then pay for the UFC PPV fight itself, which recently went up in price.

It certainly isn’t cheap so you might want to grab a few friends and have them pitch-in. We recommend you combine both by signing up for the ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle for just $85, which is a pretty steep discount and gets you access to ESPN+ for an entire year.

And while most people are adding ESPN+ for UFC, having a subscription actually gives you a lot of other content. You get access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights all year long, original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, classic fights, plus tons of other sports content in general, especially NFL fans.

How to Watch UFC 248 with a VPN (Outside Your Country)

If you’re in another country or live somewhere that the fight isn’t available, you still have options. Thankfully, using a VPN makes it easier no matter where you are or what internet provider you have.

You can easily watch UFC 248 from anywhere simply by using a VPN, which can trick the ESPN+ app into thinking you’re in another country, like the United States. You’ll want to focus on getting the fastest VPN so the stream doesn’t cut out. NordVPN is one of our favorites, and here’s a list of our recommendations. Use a VPN and ESPN+ and you’re all set.

ESPN+ Supported Devices?

The ESPN+ service works on almost all major products, devices, services, and platforms. Subscribers can watch ESPN+ in the “ESPN+ tab” of the latest version of the ESPN App, on the web. Here’s a list of the popular supported devices.

iPhone, iPad, AppleTV (Generation 3 & 4)

Android phones & tablets

All Roku devices

Chromecast

Amazon Fire Stick, Fire TV

Xbox One & Playstation 4

Oculus Go

Samsung connected TVs

and many other smart TVs

UFC 248 & ESPN+ PPV Problems

There is a good chance you may run into Adesanya vs Romero streaming problems with the ESPN+ app, free trials, or the device you’re using. Basically, UFC 248 problems. We recommend signing up for ESPN+ and getting everything ready ahead of time, like on Friday night, that way you know everything is all good before the stylebender starts getting crazy.

As we said earlier, this is a pretty big fight and a lot of people will be tuning in. We’re not really anticipating any problems but it’s always good to be prepared.

You should tune in well ahead of the match and make sure you can stream the fight. You need to be on tvOS 10 or higher or iOS 9 or higher on Apple devices to watch. Most newer smart TVs, Roku, or Android TV sets work just fine with ESPN+ too. Be warned that there are often complaints about the PSN Live Events viewer crashing during UFC events, so you may want to be cautious if you go that route and make sure your PS4 is up to date.

We recommend restarting any and all TVs, boxes, consoles or phones and computers before starting the event. Then, if possible, plug in your device for a wired connection or make sure you have a strong internet connection for the best results. Make sure no one else is trying to stream movies, shows or download large files during the event.

If you deal with ESPN+ app problems during the UFC 248 fight try to wait them out. If you get loading circles or “buffering” where the screen freezes temporarily, just stay calm, as they usually get fixed on their own. If things really go south, quickly restart the app or your TV and try to get back up and running.

Good luck, and may the best man (and woman) win.