How to Use the Galaxy S9 as a WiFi Hotspot

This guide explains how to use your Galaxy S9 as a mobile WiFi hotspot. Your phone is capable of sharing its data connection with a laptop, TV, tablet, or portable gaming system thanks to the hotspot feature. Basically, this means using your phone’s internet connection on other devices while you’re stuck at home or anywhere that doesn’t have the internet. These same steps work on almost all new Samsung Galaxy phones.

These days your carrier 4G LTE from Verizon or AT&T is faster than some people’s home internet. And, you can channel that fast internet on your Galaxy S9 and send it to other devices around you, instead of paying for expensive hotel WiFi when you travel.

Using the Galaxy S9 as a personal hotspot is often called a mobile hotspot, portable hotspot, WiFi hotspot or even tethering. Either way, here’s how to quickly turn it on and use this helpful feature on your phone. Watch our video below, or keep reading for step-by-step instructions.

Before we start, keep in mind that some carriers (like Verizon) may charge an extra monthly fee for the hotspot function. That said, certain events or during national emergencies most carriers make this feature free.

If you try the steps below and it fails, call your carrier and add or ask about the hotspot feature. Once you get it set up, just use caution if you don’t have unlimited data, as you could use all your data in one day if you’re not careful.

How to Use Your Galaxy S9 as a Mobile Hotspot

Head to Settings from the app on your home screen, app tray, or by pulling down the notification bar and tapping the gear-shaped settings button

Tap Connections

Scroll down and select Mobile Hotspot and Tethering

Select Mobile Hotspot (or turn on the switch)

You can use the included name and password, or create your own

Now tap or swipe the switch to turn on your hotspot

Next, it will verify your account has the hotspot feature, and begin sharing a WiFi connection

Follow the on-screen instructions to connect your other devices to your Galaxy S9 hotspot

It looks confusing, but it’s extremely simple. Once you turn it on — your other devices will instantly see your Galaxy S9 as an internet option in their settings menu. So, go to WiFi settings on your laptop, tablet, computer, or gaming device and find it. You’re basically connecting a device to your Galaxy S9 just like you do to WiFi at home, at Starbucks, or in a hotel. It’s the same process.

Toggle On/Off Your Galaxy S9 WiFi Hotspot

Now that you have it all set up, here’s how to quickly turn the hotspot on and off without fumbling through settings.

The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have “Quick Settings” in the notification pulldown bar on the top of the screen for easy access. Swipe down from the top of the screen twice to see an expanded few of all the quick settings. Typically there are options for WiFi, Bluetooth, Sound, Flashlight and other useful settings.

Find the Mobile Hotspot quick-setting tile, and tap it once as shown above. This instantly turns the hotspot feature on and off. Allowing you to quickly share your internet access without messing with the settings menu.

How to Use Galaxy S9 Tethering

You can share your data connection with a USB cable too, instead of as a wireless hotspot. Using the USB port on the bottom of the phone delivers a faster and more secure connection. This is in the same settings menu under USB Tethering.

Head to Settings from the app on your home screen, app tray, or by pulling down the notification bar and tapping the gear-shaped settings button

Tap Connections

Scroll down and select Mobile Hotspot and Tethering

Select USB Tethering (grayed out until you connect the USB cable)

From here just turn on USB tethering, then plug the USB cable into your computer or laptop. On a Mac, you will need to go to Network Preferences and set up USB tethering as a network option. On Windows, a small pop-up should prompt you to connect to a new network and your device may need to download and install some drivers first.

It’s easier and more convenient to just use the Galaxy S9 WiFi hotspot, but some will prefer tethering instead. Also, most wireless providers do not allow tethering but give it a try just in case.

Potential Hotspot Problems

In closing, we have one more tip for you. Make sure you keep an eye on your data usage. If you have an unlimited data plan you’re fine, but for everyone else, a hotspot is dangerous. That’s because in just a few hours you can easily use the entire 5GB plan you have each month. Watching a few Netflix shows will burn through your entire plan in a night or two.

We recommend heading into Settings > Connections > Data Usage and watch it closely so you don’t go over your limit and get overage charges on your bill. We saw one comment where a user received a $900 bill from Verizon. That’s because iPhoto automatically backed up photos to the cloud after a vacation. He was on a mobile hotspot, and it used up all of his data.

Be careful if you see automatic updates, photo backups, software updates to your actual computer, and several other similar situations. Additionally, roaming charges apply if you’re out of the country. Using a hotspot while traveling abroad can quickly add up to a huge fee when you get home. Just use caution, and pay attention to what’s using the data on your phone.

