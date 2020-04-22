Verizon & Nimble Partner to Make Eco-Friendly Accessories Easier to Buy

Verizon stores nationwide will start selling Nimble tech accessories including battery banks, cables, and wireless chargers. This partnership comes as we celebrate Earth Day and it’s a natural fit.

Nimble’s mobile accessories are top-notch and made with sustainable materials including recycled aluminum, recycled plastic, organic hemp, and plant-based bioplastic. These accessories come in 100% plastic-free packaging and each item comes with a biodegradable envelop that shoppers can use to recycle old electronics free of charge.

The best part about this partnership and these products is that you’re getting great accessories, that are also eco-friendly. These are not simply eco-friendly accessories, they are great accessories that are also a low impact way to outfit your gadgets.

Starting today shoppers can order the Nimble accessories on Verizon and they will be at 1,600 Verizon Wireless stores. While in-store shopping is on hold in many locations due to COVID, you can buy the following items online today;

We’ve been using Nimble battery packs and wireless chargers for over a year and they’ve held up impressively well. The mix of textures on the battery pack is great and the fabric cover on the wireless charger looks amazing, feels nice, and stays looking like new.

This is the first time Nimble accessories are available in-stores and it is part of Verizon’s push to offer lower impact technology. Nimble is a Certified B Corporation and a 1% for the Planet member. The partnership

“The world is changing. People are seeking more ethical options in all product categories from apparel to home goods. Personal technology should be no different,” said Ross Howe, Nimble Co-Founder and CEO. “We created Nimble to push consumer electronics in a better direction. Today, thanks to Verizon’s vision, we’re helping play an even larger role in reducing the impact these products create.”

You can explore the Nimble options at Verizon, see the full lineup of Nimble products and check out their iPhone cases made from recycled plastic bottles.