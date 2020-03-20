Where to Buy the 2020 MacBook Air with Apple Stores Closed

The Apple Stores are all closed across the U.S., but you can still buy the new MacBook Air. If you want the 2020 MacBook Air on day one, you can choose to get it delivered from several stores.

You cannot buy the new MacBook Air in stores right now or choose to pick one up in a store next week. You can order the 2020 MacBook Air from five retailers to get the new model delivered this month.

With a cheaper $999 starting price, twice the performance and a new keyboard, this might be the perfect companion for your new work from home setup, or it could be a good time to give your old laptop to a kid and upgrade.

You can buy the MacBook Air starting at $999 for everyone or $899 for students and teachers.

The only place to get the student discount right now is from Apple. Everyone else can choose from various models and configurations at any of these retailers.

