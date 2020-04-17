Connect with us
Apple

Where to Buy the iPhone SE 2 Online & In Store

Published

3 hours ago

on

The new iPhone SE goes up for pre-order Friday morning, and you can buy it at several stores as well as carriers. Unlike most iPhone launches, this one is mainly online, even if you plan to wait for the release day. Here is where you can buy the iPhone SE (2020) and get it as soon as possible.

We’ve already rounded up the best iPhone SE deals, including trade-in options and a $50 gift card. If you need help deciding which version to buy, we have a breakdown of how much iPhone SE storage you need and which iPhone SE color is best.

Where You Can Buy the iPhone SE 2

Where you can buy the iPhone SE in 2020.

The iPhone SE release date is Friday, April 24th, but you should not plan to go to a carrier store, Apple Store or most retailers to buy this phone in person. If you want the iPhone SE 2, you need to buy it online and have it delivered to you.

Walmart specifically will offer in-store purchasing, but you shouldn’t expect many other retailers to follow suit.

So far Amazon and Target are not listing the iPhone SE 2 for sale. This will likely change soon.

Even with places that offer curbside pickup, you may need to choose home delivery at this stage, so be prepared.

10 Cool Things the iPhone SE 2 Can Do (2020)

Take Portrait Mode Photos

Take Portrait Mode Photos

One of my favorite features on the iPhone is taking Portrait mode photos. By switching to this option you can blur the background of a picture and make the subject really stand out. It's a simple way to make your pictures really stand out on social media. 

The iPhone SE features a single camera, but it supports Portrait mode with all of the six current Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control to adjust the background blur (bokeh) after you take the shot. This is an awesome feature and even more impressive at the $399 starting price. 

You also get the portrait mode on the front-facing camera for better-looking selfies. This is especially handy if you need to hide the mess in your house with a fancy blur while you're setting up your best isolation selfie. 

You also get all the latest iOS 13 editing controls for your photos and the iPhone SE camera can capture photos with Smart HDR. In short, this is an impressive camera setup on a budget iPhone. 

