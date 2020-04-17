Where to Buy the iPhone SE 2 Online & In Store

The new iPhone SE goes up for pre-order Friday morning, and you can buy it at several stores as well as carriers. Unlike most iPhone launches, this one is mainly online, even if you plan to wait for the release day. Here is where you can buy the iPhone SE (2020) and get it as soon as possible.

We’ve already rounded up the best iPhone SE deals, including trade-in options and a $50 gift card. If you need help deciding which version to buy, we have a breakdown of how much iPhone SE storage you need and which iPhone SE color is best.

Where You Can Buy the iPhone SE 2

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The iPhone SE release date is Friday, April 24th, but you should not plan to go to a carrier store, Apple Store or most retailers to buy this phone in person. If you want the iPhone SE 2, you need to buy it online and have it delivered to you.

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at Apple

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at Best Buy

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at Walmart

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at Red Pocket Mobile

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at Verizon

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at AT&T

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at Sprint

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at T-Mobile

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at US Cellular

Buy the iPhone SE 2 at Boost Mobile

Walmart specifically will offer in-store purchasing, but you shouldn’t expect many other retailers to follow suit.

So far Amazon and Target are not listing the iPhone SE 2 for sale. This will likely change soon.

Try TIDAL free for 30 Days

Even with places that offer curbside pickup, you may need to choose home delivery at this stage, so be prepared.

10 Cool Things the iPhone SE 2 Can Do (2020)