Where to Buy the Pixel 4a today.

The Pixel 4a is available today for $349

Pixel 4a deals start at $249

The Pixel 4a is coming to Verizon, U.S. Cellular and Google Fi

The Google Pixel 4a is available to order now for $349. You can buy it directly from Google, from retailers, and soon you will be able to buy it at select carriers.

Depending on where you buy, you can save up to $50 with activation, save with a trade-in or pay over time. Amazon offers a fabric case bundled with the Pixel 4a, but charges more than the other retailers.

Advertisements

Buy at the Google Store

You can buy the Pixel 4a directly from Google. This is a nice option if you want to trade-in an old phone and if you would like the option to pay over time.

When you buy the Pixel 4a directly from Google you can expect to get the device between August 18-20.

You can buy the Pixel 4a for $349 or for $14.54 a month for 24 months with 0% financing.

Buy the Pixel 4a at Google

Advertisements

Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black with Google Pixel 4a Case, Blue Confetti New, unlocked Android phone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan; works with Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and other major carriers

Capture great photos using your cell phone on the 12 MP dual pixel rear camera with features like Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode; share photos directly from the viewfinder of your Pixel camera to Google and popular third party apps

The Adaptive Battery lasts up to 24 hours[1] as it learns your favorite apps and reduces power to the ones you rarely use

Custom knit. Perfect fit.

The machine-washable fabric is soft to the touch and stays stylish over time.

Amazon offers the Pixel 4a for $349 by itself or with a fabric case for $389. You can get the phone with a blue, gray, or black case, which is a nice option since cases are still a little hard to come by.

Amazon will be shipping on or around August 20th. When you buy with Amazon you can add a protection plan for $4.99 a month or you can get two years of Accident Protection for $99.99.

Buy the Pixel 4a at Amazon

Buy at Best Buy

When you buy the Pixel 4a at Best Buy and activate it on a compatible carrier you can save $50 instantly. This is one of the best Pixel 4a deals we’ve found so far. You can currently activate on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. On Sprint you can get it for as low as $249 with a new line.

You can also buy unlocked and activate later if you prefer to go that route. Expect it to arrive around August 24th.

Buy the Pixel 4a at Best Buy

Buy at Google Fi

The Pixel 4a is also available directly from Google Fi, which is Google’s own carrier service.

You can get it for $349 or $14.54 a month directly on your bill. You can also save when you trade in a phone to Google.

This is a nice option if you are already a Google Fi user.

Advertisements

Buy at Carriers

You can buy the Pixel 4a at Verizon and U.S. Cellular, with T-Mobile likely coming soon.

Right now you cannot buy the Pixel 4a at Verizon or U.S. Cellular, but it will be there soon.

Last update on 2020-08-03. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API