Which iPhone 12 Color Should You Buy?

There are five iPhone 12 colors to choose from and you’ll want to pick one out before the start of pre-orders on Friday. Picking out your color ahead of time will help you speed through the buying process.

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders begin at 5AM Pacific on Friday morning. If you’re looking to buy the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ll have to wait until November.

As we pointed out in our iPhone 12 pre-order tips guide, it’s important to choose the model, including storage capacity and color, before orders open up. If you do this ahead of time you should be able to breeze through and get the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro model you want.

We’ve already gone through the iPhone 12 storage options and in this guide we’ll walk you through the different iPhone 12 colors and help you decide which one is best for your tastes.

iPhone 12 Color Options

Apple sells the iPhone 12 in five colors. The colors include:

White

Black

Yellow

Blue

Green

Product(RED)

We don’t expect Apple to add color options later in the year or in 2021.

It’s worth noting that the front of the iPhone 12’s design shows a little of the color, but you still get a black bezel around the display.

That means you don’t need to worry about the front bezel color.

iPhone 12 Color Wear and Discoloration Issues

While you might be worried about an iPhone 12 color like white turning yellow over time or a color like blue fading away, you shouldn’t worry too much.

We’ve been using models like the iPhone XS, iPhone X, and iPhone 8 Plus for years and haven’t noticed any real change to the colors.

It’s important to note that Apple covers the color in glass. While the back glass can certainly scratch, it’s strong and this hasn’t been an issue for us in the past.

So, at this point, there’s no need to let worries about discoloration influence your decision.

iPhone 12 Colors and Cases

If you plan on using a case with your iPhone 12, think about what color case you’ll use. You’ll also want to think about the case’s design.

Some of you ultimately might decide that the color of your device doesn’t matter since a case will be covering up most of the design’s color.

You will definitely notice the color if you plan on using a clear case and you’ll also notice the color through the case’s camera cutouts.

That means some of you might want to select the color that best aligns with the case you’ll be using.

Who Should Buy the White iPhone 12?

White is another classic iPhone color and it’s a little more catchy than the black. It should also pair well with most iPhone 12 cases out there.

As we’ve noted in the past, if you like your phone color to complement your wardrobe, not accent it, white is a fantastic choice.

Who Should Buy the Black iPhone 12?

Black is one of Apple’s classic colors and the black iPhone 12 should pair well with any case. It offers a completely black edge around to the screen.

If you care about a black edge around the content you watch on your device, this is a solid option.

Who Should Buy the Blue iPhone 12?

The blue iPhone 12 is on darker side, but lighter than the black.

If you want something other than black, but still want a classic look that pairs well with most cases and wardrobes, blue might be the way to go.

Who Should Buy the Green iPhone 12?

The green iPhone 12 keeps the pastel feel from last year, but it’s a bit lighter than the green iPhone 11.

The green iPhone 12 is a great option if you want bright iPhone or simply want an earthy color. It will pair well with a clear iPhone case.

Who Should Buy the Red iPhone 12?

The Product(RED) iPhone 12 is the boldest color that you can buy.

It supports a good cause (every iPhone 12 (PRODUCT)RED purchase contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID‑19) and it’s going to stand out more than the others.

