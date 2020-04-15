Which iPhone SE (2020) Storage Size Should You Buy?

Picking the right iPhone SE (2020) storage size for your budget and needs could prove tricky so we want to help you decide between the cheapest option (64GB), the middle ground (128GB), and the option with the most storage (256GB).

You might be tempted to go with the cheapest option or the most storage. However, a lot of you will be better off going with the middle option.

One thing to keep in mind is that you will probably end up paying for more storage one way or another. You’ll either spend the money up front or you’ll pay a monthly fee for additional storage via Apple’s iCloud service.

There are several important factors to consider before you settle on one iPhone SE (2020) model or another and we’ll break down all of the things you need to think about in this guide.

iPhone SE (2020) Storage Options

Apple offers three iPhone SE (2020) storage options at three different price points.

The cheapest iPhone SE (2020 configuration is the 64GB model which will run you $399.99 without a deal. The middle option, the 128GB iPhone SE (2020), retails for $449.99. The largest storage configuration, the 256GB model, retails for $549.

If you don’t want to pay full price, you can get massive refund if you’re able to trade in an eligible phone. We probably won’t see straight price cuts for several weeks.

While you can add additional storage to some Android phones, the iPhone SE (2020) doesn’t come with a microSD card slot. So if you want to add additional storage you’ll need to utilize iCloud or buy a Lightning-compatible drive.

Don’t expect Apple to add new storage options later. Apple typically sticks with storage options for a full year.

Pay for Storage Today or Pay Later

If you plan to shoot a lot of 4K video, download a bunch of movies or other content, or play a ton of games on your iPhone, you’ll need quite a bit of space.

While 64GB might seem like enough, there’s a good chance it’ll fill up quickly and you’ll be forced to either continuously delete files you no longer need or pay for iCloud storage.

Fortunately, iCloud is pretty inexpensive. You can get 50GB of cloud storage for as little as a dollar a month. Here’s how the current pricing breaks down:

50GB: $0.99

200GB: $2.99

2TB: $9.99

Remember, you can share iCloud storage with your family members.

Who Should Buy the 64GB iPhone SE (2020)?

The 64GB iPhone SE (2020) is definitely worthy of consideration if you don’t want to spend a bunch of money on a new iPhone.

Back when we reviewed the iPhone 8 we determined that 64GB of storage isn’t enough space for a lot people. If you go this route you’ll likely have to pay very close attention to your storage space and app usage as the months go on.

Here are a few reasons to consider going with the 64GB model:

You’re on a budget.

You stream most of your movies and music.

You don’t plan to shoot a lot of 4K content.

You plan to store your photos in iCloud Photo Library or on a computer.

You come nowhere close to using 64GB of storage on your current devices.

Who Should Buy the 128GB iPhone SE (2020)?

Some of you might want to spend the extra $150 for the extra 64GB of space. Even if it’s just for the peace of mind that comes with having additional storage.

Here are a few reasons to go with the 128GB iPhone SE (2020):

You like to store some of movies and music locally.

You need or prefer to keep your photos stored locally.

You plan to shoot some 4K content.

You’re using more than 64GB of space on your current devices.

You can’t stand having to constantly manage the data on your devices.

The 128GB iPhone SE (2020) model is an excellent middle-of-the-road option that can work with or without iCloud.

Who Should Buy the 256GB iPhone SE (2020)?

Its been well over a year since I bought a 256GB iPhone X. And during that time I’ve managed to take up around 130GB of its internal storage. That’s well beyond the 64GB threshold and just around half of 256GB.

I’m not storing any huge movie files on the phone. Instead, storage is mostly taken up by my apps, 1080p and 4K videos, iMessages, photos, and music.

While I haven’t come close to reaching the 256GB mark I like knowing that I can do virtually anything on the device without coming close to the threshold. That said, I’d probably be perfectly fine with a 128GB model. It’s more than enough.

Here’s who should think about buying the 256GB model:

You like to store lots of Movies and Music locally.

You need or prefer to keep your photos stored locally.

You plan to shoot lots of 4K video.

You’re close to using 128GB (or more) of space on your current iPhone.

You can’t stand having to constantly manage the data on your phone.

How to Check Your Current Storage

If you’re currently using an iPhone, check your current storage before you decide on a storage configuration. You should be able to gather some great insight into your habits. Here’s how to do this:

Tap on your Settings app.

Tap on General.

Tap on iPhone Storage.

This will show you how much free storage you currently have and how much you are using. It’ll also tell you exactly what’s taking up the most storage. For many of you, it’ll be you photos and videos, apps, and messages.

If your iPhone is hovering around a year old, you should still have around 50% of your storage left. If you are within 10-15% of its capacity, you probably need more storage.

If you’re using iCloud, you should also check on your iCloud storage usage:

Open Settings.

Tap on your Name at the top of the screen.

Tap on iCloud.

This screen shows your iCloud storage use and your current plan. If you tap on Manage Storage you’ll get a better breakdown of how you use cloud storage.

