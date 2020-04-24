Apple
Which iPhone XR Storage Size Should You Buy?
If you’re thinking about buying the iPhone XR, make sure you pick the correct model. This process can be tricky and today we want to help you decide on the best iPhone XR storage option for your needs and your budget.
You might be tempted to go with the cheapest iPhone XR or the model with the most storage, but many of you should skip those and go with the 128GB model.
Before you commit to one model or another, there are some things you’ll want to consider and we’ll break everything down for you in this guide.
iPhone XR Storage Options
The iPhone XR comes in a variety of colors with three storage options.
Instead of offering 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations like it does with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the iPhone XR comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB formats.
The 64GB iPhone XR is $599 or $24.95/mo through a payment plan via Apple. The 128GB model is $649 or $27.04/mo via a payment plan at Apple. The 256GB model is even more expensive.
The iPhone XR, like all iPhone models, doesn’t come with expandable storage via a microSD card. If you decide you need additional storage you’ll need to add it through Apple’s iCloud service or via Lightning drive.
Apple won’t announce additional storage options down the road so you’re stuck with these three options.
Pay for Storage Now or Pay Later
64GB’s of storage isn’t enough space for a lot of people. If you plan to shoot 4K video, download content for travel, or play games, you’ll probably need additional storage space.
We’ve been using a 256GB iPhone X for more than two years now and we’ve managed to use 130GB of storage. That’s nowhere close to 256GB, but it’s well beyond the 64GB you get with the cheapest iPhone XR option.
That space is taken up by our applications, photos, 1080p videos (not 4K), podcasts, and other miscellaneous files. We went over the 64GB threshold within a month.
Some of you might not come close to 64GB, but many others are going to go over that mark soon after you switch to your new device.
If that happens, you’ll either need to delete files to free up space or pay for additional storage via iCloud or an external drive. In the United States, iCloud pricing starts at $0.99/mo for 50GB and goes up to $10/mo for 1TB of space.
If you run out of space you might have to resort to streaming movies and music and that could lead to data overage charges if you aren’t careful.
Who Should Buy the 64GB iPhone XR
Again, the 64GB iPhone XR is the cheapest option available. You’re going to save on the upfront cost of the phone and many of you will be perfectly fine with 64GB of space. You should buy the 64GB iPhone XR if you:
- Stream most of your movies and music.
- Don’t plan to record a lot of 4K videos.
- Plan to store your photos in iCloud Photo Library or locally on a computer.
- Don’t come anywhere close to using 64GB of storage on your current iPhone.
Who Should Buy the 128GB iPhone XR
The 64GB option is worth considering, but you might want the peace of mind that comes with the larger 128GB iPhone XR.
Again, we’ve been using the iPhone X for more than two years now and we’ve barely reached 128GB. And it’s nice knowing that we can shoot a ton of video and download an app we want without having to worry about hitting the threshold.
You should buy the 128GB iPhone XR if you:
- Store some of your movies and music locally.
- Prefer to keep your photos stored locally.
- Plan to shoot some 4K video.
- Don’t come close to using 64GB of space on your current iPhone.
- Can’t stand having to constantly manage the data on your phone.
Who Should Buy the 256GB iPhone XR
Most of you should be fine with 64GB or 128GB, but power users will want to spend the extra money and go with the largest storage size. You should buy the 256GB iPhone XR if you:
- Plan to shoot a ton of 4K video.
- Are a photo buff who don’t want to use iCloud.
- Someone who travels often and wants to store everything locally.
How to Check Your Storage
If you’re currently using an iPhone and are struggling with this decision, do yourself a favor and check out how you’re currently utilizing your device’s storage.
Here’s how to do this:
- Tap on your Settings app.
- Tap on General.
- Tap on iPhone Storage.
Once you’re on this screen you can see how much storage you’re currently using on your iPhone. You can also see what’s taking up the most storage on your device.
If you’re already over 64GB or coming close, you’ll probably want to go with the 128GB or 256GB option. If you’re barely using your storage, you probably don’t need to spend the extra cash.
If you plan to use the iPhone XR for a year before upgrading to a new device, there’s less pressure to go with a bigger storage size. You can make do and upgrade to a bigger model next year.
If you don’t plan to upgrade for two years or more, the 128GB model is probably the safest bet for most people. If you go with this option you should be able to avoid spending additional money on storage.
Install iOS 13.4.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.4.1 update right away.
It's unclear if iOS 13.4.1 brings new security patches with it. Apple hasn't posted anything yet and we'll let you know when it does.
That said, if you skipped Apple's recent iOS 13.4 release, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.4.1.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.4.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.4.1 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.4.1. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.4.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iMac, 5 Reasons Not To
Should you buy the iMac today, or should you wait for the 2020 iMac before you buy? The iMac is...
jasper
01/06/2019 at 1:33 pm
You had a typo… you mixed up 128gb with 256gb in beginning