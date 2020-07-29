Amazon
Wish App: 8 Things You Need to Know in 2020
The Wish app is a shopping app for iPhone and Android that lets you order cheap goods online with major savings. Most items ship straight from China, a growing number ship from the U.S. for faster delivery and you can even pick up select items locally in minutes. The app and service have changed dramatically since it first launched, so it may be worth checking out again.
Wish is a shopping service that puts consumers directly in touch with sellers to buy clothing, electronics, and gadgets at a steep discount. There are some knockoff products and some lookalike products. Sometimes you may see a real brand name product on Wish, but they aren’t as cheap and often sell out.
Shoppers can use the Wish website or the app that is available on most major platforms to shop through an array of items. Here are some of the most surprising things you can buy on Wish. Keep in mind that many Wish items take weeks to arrive, and in many cases, you will need to pay attention to the size of shoes and clothes. You’ll also want to remember that if a deal is too good to be true it probably is.
Wish is nearly five years old and it’s growing in popularity and in some cases also in quality. Shipping times and selection are still varied based on what you are looking for, but there are more Wish app reviews that can help you get a good deal and avoid bad purchases. We bought a 70-inch TV, and received a bracelet worth 17 cents instead, so smart shopping is important.
The big question is always, “Can you tell if something on Wish is real or fake?” That’s something that Good Mythical Morning explores in the video above, where Rhett and Link must decide if something is real or from Wish.
While the Wish app is proving popular for shopping in 2020, there are some things that users need to know about this app before placing an order. Here is what savvy shoppers need to know about the app on iPhone, Android, and other platforms.
What is the Wish App?
The Wish app connects mobile users to the Wish website, where they can buy clothing, accessories, gadgets, and more at steep discounts. There are a lot of various items for sale, including products that look a lot like name-brand versions — but are not the same.
For example, there are loads of listings for Airpods for $5 or so, but they are not the real AirPods. There are many other similar style deals with smartwatches, selfie sticks, jewelry, and more. In addition to the normal savings, there are also daily and hourly deals.
Shoppers can download Wish for iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, and Amazon Fire.
You Need an Account to Use Wish
Like many shopping apps, you need a Wish account to use the Wish app. Until you register you cannot see any of the deals, so you’ll need to sign up to figure out if you want something that they sell. Unlike some commerce apps, you cannot even browse without an account.
Even when you go online, you will need to create an account before you can see what the service sells.
What’s the Wish App Catch?
The biggest catch with the Wish app is that you will not get most items fast. Shipping ranges from 11 days to 22 days for many items, which means it can take a month to get your item. You can find some items that arrive in 5-7 days under the fast shipping option. These items ship straight from China, which is why things are not arriving in two or three days as you get from Amazon and other retailers. Some options include U.S. shipping and a newer option is picking up some items the same say at a local store. Not all items are available for pickup locally.
The other catch is that the size of clothes and the actual finished product may not match the product images, you may get the wrong color or may not get what you expect. It’s more important to read the reviews and look for user photos on Wish than it is on Amazon and other websites.
Keep in mind if you get a defective item it may take up to two days to hear back from Wish customer support. From there you can ask for a refund or exchange. Check the reviews for information about shipping times before you order.
Look for Reviews and Actual Photos
As you look for items to buy in the Wish app, you can read reviews to see what other people say about the quality of the items. This is especially important if you plan on doing buying gifts on Wish. You can also read the Store Ratings to see how that store is overall before placing an order.
The best thing to do is skip past the product photos that the seller uploads and look at user photos of the products to see how the actual product looks and what users have to say about it. In the video below you get a good idea of how the products compare to what you see on the website. Some items are great, while others don’t match the fit described or the colors shown on the website.
Watch some video reviews of the Wish purchases on YouTube to see what people think of what they get. There are a ton of users who post Wish hauls and reviews on YouTube to help show off what the actual products look like and how they fit.
If you plan to buy technology, make sure you also look into the reviews before you buy it. As you can see in the video below, there are some good finds.
You can see many reviews of the products and you will hear from users about the shipping, which can take months in some cases.
Wish App Shipping
Many of the items that you buy in the Wish app ship for free from China, which is a pretty impressive deal. That’s why it takes up to three weeks for some items to arrive.
You can see the shipping cost and estimated arrival for each item as you shop. If you buy from different stores you may need to pay various shipping charges.
Make sure you check this before purchasing, especially if you are buying heavy or bigger items. Some amazing looking deals are no longer a good deal when you factor in shipping.
If you are shopping with Wish for a specific date or holiday, you may find that items will arrive in time, but you won’t have time to do any exchanges if something isn’t as you expected.
Wish App Refunds
The Wish website offers a return policy that allows you to request a refund within 30 days of delivery. You need to use the app or website to start the return and you should hear back within 72 hours.
You are responsible for paying shipping and all related fees for returns. The upside is that many times you just need to prove that something is wrong with a photo and they will refund without asking you to ship the item back.
When I tried to return a Wish item that was blatantly not what I bought they ended up needing the packaging information which I had already thrown away. Do not discard anything until you have the refund processed. Wish customer service is not always helpful.
Wish Scams
One thing you need to watch out for is Wish scams. I recently found what looked too good to be true, but purchased it just to see what I would get. I bought a 70-inch 4k TV on Wish for free with $2 shipping. The item shipped the next morning and the seller switched the product description to be for a pair of headphones.
According to Wish, over 10,000 people bought this, so the seller pocketed $20,000 or more in a day for headphones in the hopes that people will forget, or perhaps they will close up shop before it is due to arrive.
Check out the video below to see what arrived when our 70-inch TV landed on our doorstep.
The same seller offers an “Ultra-thin Quad-Core Laptop 14” Screen Display 1366*768 pixel 4G+64G Windows 10″ device for sale but the description now shows it is just a keyboard skin, not a laptop.
It’s very important to read the descriptions of items on Wish, especially if they look too good to be true.
What Can You Buy on Wish?
There are all kinds of items on Wish from no-name items that are as good as what you will find in a store at a much higher price to really odd items like toilet paper, fake police badges, swimming pools, boats, and much more. If it’s made in China, you can probably buy it on wish.
Fake Gold Bars
You can buy Fake Gold bars on the Wish App. These small gold bars are designed to look like real gold. With a MSRP of $54 you only need to pay $3 to get an oz of fake gold that is designed to look like real gold.
The description is up front about what you are getting. Even though the photo shows Credit Suisse and appears to show markings that this is real gold, it is identified as a replica souvenir coin.
Most reviews indicate this is a great prank gift to give to someone. A real 1 oz bar of gold like this can be purchased on eBay for significantly more.
Nerrujhol
12/05/2015 at 7:54 am
Deitra Pawley
02/06/2016 at 6:17 pm
I wish I knew about this app when I was buying doll clothes
CDM
02/15/2016 at 7:53 pm
The Wish app sucks my 90$ Lazer was in pieces when it arrived , no costumer service #, the 9nly way to get the costumer service number was from my bank when I complained about poor quality , and I was refunded my $$$. Products on the wish app are broken products they cheaply fix !! The costumer service # is a cell phone, that’s says inbox I’d full ! FRAUD App 100%
Philip cook
03/24/2016 at 2:21 pm
One broken item & suddenly everything crap !! When you’ve picked all your toys that you threw out of your pram,take a few seconds & actually think !!
If you read it properly you’ll see the list on the left of every single item is the names of the actual store you got it from along with the option to contact the seller.
So you don’t even need to go to customer services, which I add is also easy to get hold of,the prices of a HUGE amount of different items is amazing,as is aliexpress website in China,also FREE shipping on most things.
So with ALL that saving & only a few weeks for delivery, STILL THERE ARE PEOPLE LIKE YOU ARE NEVER HAPPY,NO MATTER HOW CUSHY THINGS ARE,I hope no one took notice of your complaining, as you may have put off people with kids or something and a low income that would benefit greatly,especially for Xmas time !!
Patricia
02/22/2016 at 1:26 pm
Ya U said it ..I got 4 blk nose strips packages 4 blk heads n they sent um n I didn’t order um.. I never got my eyebrow pencil .lite brown WATERPROOF ..N CANT GET REFUND CAS NO DAMN SERVICE I WONT ORDER AGAIN ..PATRICIA COLEY.
Patricia
02/22/2016 at 1:30 pm
Yes …I got their so called phone # on my discover statement n sorry the phone #doesn’t have voice mail set up……N NEVER ANSWER AND IN CALIFORNIA …??????????A TOTAL RIP OFF
Asha
03/08/2016 at 2:06 am
Some of you must be technologically challenged. I use Wish all the time. Sometimes I get my items, and when I don’t they literally have a “did you receive your order yes/no” option. When no is selected it immediately gives you a refund. And when that isn’t an available option, I’ve also received refunds from the “shipping is taking too long” or “shipment not received”. You don’t need to call or email anyone, you just need to pay attention.
Tany
08/14/2017 at 4:16 am
You must be working for wish seeing you praising them so as our stuff hasn’t arrived at all and refund ISNT immediately as your shit talk as the not informed mevits 5-14 days!! Wish staff need to shut up!!
Kayley
08/14/2017 at 9:43 pm
I didn’t get an item and it’d been about a week after the estimated arrival date. I sent them a message saying I didn’t get the item, they instantly gave me a refund. Then a week later the item arrived. You just had a bad experience.
Shane
03/26/2018 at 7:18 am
I have a hard time believing you successfully informed them of the issue. I have been refunded multiple times through wish and you even get to keep the item. You probably just don’t know how to use the app properly and it frusterates you. I know its much easier to blame the app
Shane
03/26/2018 at 7:14 am
Im with you, i have had nothing but positive experiences with Wish, even when the item is not the best or not as advertised, they always get me a refund in a very timely manner and in most cases you don’t even have to send the item back. And yes I have been refunded because nd item took longer than estimated to ship, then it eventually is delivered so again I got the item and the refund….very easy, unheard of easy actually.
Philip cook
03/24/2016 at 2:26 pm
Exactly right I’ve bought loads of things for a couple of years now,only one item went missing, I was refunded immediately with no problems at all.
Faythe Wells
04/12/2016 at 2:13 pm
I’ve never had an issue that cannot be solved. Read things thouroughly, like a good consumer ought to, and you should not have any “rip offs”. Be aware that it is basically a mobile Dollar Tree, things are not always going to be the best thing ever, but this is why you read the reviews. Read a negative one for every positive one.
Mitchel
05/08/2016 at 10:10 am
Loren
05/09/2016 at 9:42 pm
I can only imagine how little workers in China get paid for making these products if the company is able to charge so little, ship for so little, and literally refund anyone who just says they never received their item. This is sick and I will be deleting the app now that I fully know what it is. It’s not worth the guilt of knowing what someone went through to make some shitty knock off version that I bought for next to nothing and probably won’t like anyway because the quality of these items is ALWAYS crap. I tried ordering things from China 3 times and the products are always completely misrepresented. Would you want your child (or parent) working in the conditions that most workers in China work in just so someone halfway across the world could have a low quality item made with cheap materials that will surely break or wear out super quickly? Hate this system. Check out this article for more starting info and then search on YouTube to find real interviews and individual stories of people who are being taken advantage of in this system just so others can buy something cheaper. Bleh.
https://www.nytimes.com/2008/01/05/business/worldbusiness/05sweatshop.html?smprod=nytcore-iphone&smid=nytcore-iphone-share
April Muir
Daniela
08/18/2016 at 5:23 pm
I don’t know why people are so unhappy with Wish! You’re complaining about crappy service and quality when all you have to do is read the reviews! Anyone with common sense should know this! And the shipping only takes about 10 days do you have so little patience that you can’t wait 10 days for a package? I’ve ordered over 20 items and everything has come in perfect condition and were so cheap. I don’t regret buying any items because I know to check reviews and look at customer photos before buying.
Tanya
08/14/2017 at 4:23 am
Wow!!! Wish we could get our stuff in 10 days!!! What a bullshiter!!! Its 2 MONTHS already and we didn’t get our stuff!!! Stop talking shit!!!
Avan Carr
03/25/2019 at 7:05 pm
Tanya, it’s different for every user and depending on what factory/store you’re going through the experience is going to be different. I primarily shop with stores that have 90% or over satisfaction, if they don’t then the products are probably not great even for the cheap rates. And the shipping is along the same lines, some modes of shipping are shittier than others. Two of my items are already in the US after like a week while other items are stuck in customs or etc for the same amount of time. It all depends on what it is, who the seller is, where they are located, etc.
I’m not saying wish is an amazing app, that is yet to be seen. But I think it’s a hit or miss unfortunately. There’s no “level” of service that it averages out to other than a coin flip.
Rachel Moser
09/14/2016 at 5:58 am
Not only have I never had an issue getting refunded when stuff doesn’t come but I have been refunded over things being poor quality. I have been refunded over things not being the correct size even though it is the size that I ordered their size charts are wrong. I have been refunded 4 things coming in the wrong color. I have been refunded because I accidentally ordered something. I have never been asked to ship the item back. I always get a very quick response by just going to the my orders page and requesting a refund from their.
Kari
10/08/2016 at 7:40 am
How do you use promo code for wish? When do you put it in and have you ever had a promo code work for fee shipping?
Staci Jc
12/15/2016 at 8:47 pm
My friends, family and I shop from Wish quite often. I agree with the comments about quick resolutions to shopping issues. If an item is not received by the due date, you can contact customer service via the app by sending a message. They may ask you to wait a few more days, and if your item is not received, they will promptly refund your money. Even if you don’t want to contact customer service and just want a refund for an item not received, you can choose that option and your money will be refunded. At least that’s how it worked with me for the few items I didn’t receive. I will advise users to read the product descriptions, especially the size conversions, and view the actual product images posted by buyers. On a phone, you can view buyers’ images and ratings by clicking on the Product Reviews tab. We’ve purchased tons of things from Wish over the years and have been very pleased. (Note: I wear a US size Med for a winter jacket. I purchased a winter jacket from Wish in size XL and it just fit. Now I know that my “Wish” size for coats is a XXL. I wear a size 8 US shoe. My wish size shoe is 9.5 or size 40. I have ~ a 10″ foot. Always check the sizing charts FOR EACH ITEM and take measurements before.)
Flavia
01/18/2017 at 6:46 am
Free Shipping where ? total order $602,00 total shipping $311,00 over half of the total cost !!! detail SMALL Items light weight .
stephanie
01/28/2017 at 1:43 pm
I stopped using wish because nothing ever arrives. They do have a refund option and honour itwell, but what’s the point of ordering anything in the first place, just to refund it 5 months later?
Melissa
02/11/2017 at 8:20 am
I love shopping at Wish. I do use the reviews, and look at the pictures. It would be nice if everyone rated the products that they buy, so the rest of us could know. I have had 3 (1 damaged, 1 for not arriving by their stated time, 1 that broke on 1st usage) items refunded through the app without any problem. I have ordered many things that are absolutely perfect. Wish has saved me a good bit of money, and enabled my money to go much farther. This discount costs one thing patience.
Elfreida Trombley
02/17/2017 at 6:32 am
I shop from Wish and am very pleased with most of the items i have purchased. If there was a mistake in ordering, then it was due to my own fault for not putting the correct address to start with. Yes you have to check the revues and make sure of the sizing, but you should do this with all things ordered online from any company. Most all my item have been wonderful. I especially the shoes. LOVE the red bottom ones. If i could i would have all my shoes have red bottoms. I love the coat i ordered. After reading some revues i figured out the sizes i need to order and all is great now. As i said any mistake was formed on my part, and i have learned how to order now. I will also continue to order items. Each item comes from different companies. Some ship faster than others. So learn to order on time if you need the item by a certain time period. All i can say is im very pleased with all my items.
MICHELLE DOWDLE
02/17/2017 at 10:30 am
HOW O YOU RECIEVE ORDERS? THRU THE MAIL? OR UPS?
Natasha
02/18/2017 at 3:49 am
hi all I’m from South Africa and have been sceptic about the wish.com app, thus i was totally suprised by the fact that the first order i didn’t receive 1 of the 5 items i ordered, i requested a refund and received it. I’m standing now on my 4th order so far within less then a year and all the way happy I receive my goods in good condition all working 100%. so yeah maybe sometimes there are unlucky people who receives poor stuff heck yeah it can even happen to me but that’s not to say that wish is all bad. I will rather order from with then ebay. but thus will love to order from ebay too cause they also have cheap stuff. anyone from SA have ever ordered from ebay and actually received their stuff??
Nikeel
10/11/2017 at 6:58 am
Hi Natasha. I am also from South Africa and have been considering purchasing from Wish. I just want to know from you – how long did it take for your order to arrive? I’m also still confused as to what shipping company they use to ship their products.
Joey bru
03/13/2017 at 6:09 pm
I’m having problems with my account, had account plus appreciate. On tablet, by mistake lost it and it won’t accept my email.
Wand Scott -Smart
03/25/2017 at 8:31 pm
Hello, do you offer a shipping discount for purchases over $75. I want to place a large order, but the shipping cost are way too expensive.
Rachel
03/27/2017 at 7:02 am
Hi have only just started to have issues with stuff and can’t find a return centre address can anybody tell me what it is in the UK?
Tracey Acevedo
03/28/2017 at 2:39 pm
How does it work to shop with other shoppers can they see your information
Mac
04/08/2017 at 12:11 am
Don’t buy from this site cause you will never recover your order it happened to me not once but twice I wasn’t buying but thought I would give it another chance and guess what happened? Never got my item all they keep saying is check post office and the post office never got anything…..
Maryam
04/09/2017 at 3:44 am
How about import duty and taxes?
Jessica
04/15/2017 at 8:26 pm
When I first used wish, I loved it!! Still do, but its been getting steadily more expensive..and combining the shipping cost with the cost of the item, things are becoming almost as much as I can get here at a bargain store without the long wait times. Don’t get me wrong, I’ll still use wish for lots of things, but I’m going to be more careful now to calculate if waiting 2 months for an item is really worth saving 2 to 5 dollars. Before the savings on most things was over 10 dollars and more..but now…the margins are such that the wait times vrs the savings really isn’t becoming worth it.
Robyn
05/02/2017 at 8:38 am
Hi
Do you have to pay import duties on the items when they arrive in your country?
Georgia
05/10/2017 at 1:08 pm
Okay I just want to also add in a lot of people don’t get emails back saying they can send the item back and get a refund or new one, Things may come broken accept it.
You might get the wrong colour or size you also might not get it all these are the things you have to consider before buying from this app I still shop on it because it’s cheap stuff it doesn’t matter to me if I don’t get the item because don’t forget it’s all cheap if you we’re to go out and buy foundation it will cost more then the app.
so yeah just thought I should add that in for the people who complain because you should know this stuff before hand.
L
05/15/2017 at 3:49 am
Sweatshops? Child labor? Jesus. You must be bored, sitting on your brand new tablet in your air-conditioned house with the pizza del8very boy on his way. Would I be happy if I was in China and my mom or child was working there, HE’LL YA it means they have a job! And can afford rent and food! First world priorities and moral dilemmas have no place in the rest of the working class world.
L
05/15/2017 at 3:54 am
Oh and wish is okay, usually the stuff is junk and I just request a refund. Never had a problem getting a monetary return. People complaining here seriously worry me, you can’t put 2 and 2 together and just file an “item not recieved”? Instead of running around like a crazy goose searching all the local post offices… like wtf…? Scary to think these people vote.
Cyndee
05/16/2017 at 8:16 pm
Said to contact within 8 hours from ordering to ship to another address! Can’t find customer service number!
Matsepo Degrasia Baas
05/20/2017 at 12:57 pm
The first time I saw wish and I love it I’m unemployment single mother of three kids it’s hard to make the living ends I have always wanted to do business that is affordable for me and the customers and I believe wish is my answer to make my kids and my life better
Julia
05/20/2017 at 4:15 pm
Okay my mentally ill 12 year old son ordered a lot from wish.com. I wasn’t too worried about it because everything said refunded only a few things were coming I’ve been in the hospital and checked my cc statement and I have a ton of Wish on my cc that was either not ordered or said it was a refund have been trying to get a hold of CS and to no avail
Bas
07/01/2017 at 12:55 pm
i prefer to shop direct at sites like. dealextreme.com, banggood.com and gearbest.com. Usefull comparison website for those sites: compareimports.com
Roy D Harmon
08/02/2017 at 2:38 pm
DO NOT ORDER ANYTHING FROM WISH! I am now starting to get empty packages. I got my second one in 5 days today. The first one, Wish only refunded HALF my money. If they do this to a lot of people, that money adds up quick. Free money for them.
Charles
08/24/2017 at 5:57 pm
I love wish. I laugh at people who don’t read descriptions. They see a pic of a car with 2 led lights but the description says “one light”. They say “it’s not like the pic! What bull! Scam scam scam 1 star.”.
I think to myself, well the pic also showed a car. Did they expect that too?.
In China if u order a red hat and they send blue, most ppl in Chinese are like “eh, maybe next time”.
If you just buy basic stuff and parts at wish, it’s awesome!
Winile
11/08/2017 at 6:21 am
How do I pay if I ordered some from wish
Bonnie
11/18/2017 at 10:57 pm
My question is…why do the prices change once you put an item in your cart? The boots I want are shown as $11 plus $7 shipping…yet in the cart, the price is $18 plus $7 shipping. Another change was from $8 to $20! What’s the deal….what am I missing?
BRIE
01/09/2018 at 10:15 pm
when you put it in your cart, there was a deal going on but since you didn’t click submit or purchase before the expiration date, the item goes back to its original price. it will continue to do that EVERRRRRRRRDAY. It’s annoying I know
Krisan
02/26/2018 at 1:10 pm
BONNIE: Also be sure to check to make sure it’s not on expedited shipping in your cart too.
To answer some of the other questions: They almost always com delivery by the normal postal service unless you chose the expedited option. Then im not I have never used that option.
As far as other people seeing what you order, they can only see if you post a review of your products. However, your wishlists are visable to everyone unless you go under settings and change them to private.
And as far as taxes and other country fees, it usually tells you in the item description area. I’m in the U.S. and I have never had to pay any extra.
As far as ways to pay, they take credit cards, Google pay, and Paypal. I use paypal personally because i feel its safer, and if i ever do need a refund and they don’t comply, it’s covered by paypal.
Now to all new and existing customers:
If your a new customer you can use a coupon code. They randomly give you up to 50% off. My husband used a friends code and got 20% off his first order. When my husband shared his code with me, I received the full 50% off. And you get a usable referral code to give out as soon as you sign up. Although I advise to not hand the code out until you have made your first purchase. And as a bonus, when someone uses your code, you get up to 50% off again as soon as at least one item they ordered shipped. They usually send the shipped notice the next day except on weekends. (NOTE: This discount expires in 42 hours, and unlike the referral codes for new customers, it can only be used by you). Also just a side note, you can google “wish coupon codes for regular customers”, and get discounts as a revisiting customer.
And the best part of all this is that all referral codes and most sale codes includes the same discount applied to shipping too!!
So here are some more tips: don’t always buy the first items you like. Instead up at the top it lets you choose “Related” and “product reviews”. Go to related first and by comparing price and shipping costs, you can usually find the exact same item cheaper.
And don’t just read the reviews on the main item page. Only buy items with good reviews under the “product reviews” tab up top.
And if you want to know about the seller, about things such as shipping times …you can go back up to where the “product reviews” tab was and slide it to the left to find the “store reviews” tab.
One more tip I learned is that if you put an item you don’t want in your cart, then go remove it and click your back button, it will pop a message up saying that if you buy now, they will give you an additional 5% off, click the place order button (which won’t place the order, it will simply take you to the page for your information), then use the back button on your device and it will keep that five percent off in your cart until you decide to place your order (and contrary to what Wish claims, that particular discount does stack with your other one.)
Also, for each item you buy you get points. When you sign up they give you free points (100 I believe).For each picture and review of the item you received, good or bad, you get more points, and for each video you get even more points. Keep in mind that the videos are restricted to under 30 seconds. The points add up quickly, the more points you save up, the higher you’re personal discount unlocks.
With wish, you just have to be patient, read the info, and it can really pay off for you. Just for an example, ask any female with nice long nails how expensive it is to pay a salon to do Acrylics or gel nail extensions or even just refills or just a bi-weekly gel covering. Long explanation made shorter…I bought the products from wish for my gel fit at home kit for about 35$ including shipping, and half off cost and shipping. I easily learned how to do them from watching a few you tube videos. It’s been about 6 months now and I still have plenty of uses left, and that one kit has payed for itself at least 18 times over in just half a year.
That’s over 360$, and that’s low estimating it, lol. And as a bonus I get to do my daughter’s nails and get some fun quality time with my very self absorbed beautiful teenage daughter! And btw, that wasn’t including the cost of her nails being done every two weeks either, lol.
I am sorry to hear so many of you have had bad experiences. I hope this can help future consumers have better ones. I will post a Wish code below, and a Geek (wish company, but geared more towards electronics and men) code as well, both for new customers. Thanks for reading and God bless.
lcfdpcj all lower case wish code
lqybmtb all lower case geek code
Penlug pramest
11/20/2017 at 9:16 am
I ordered earbuds on november 9 and now it’s november 20 and I still haven’t received it wth it take so long for something I can get alot faster from ebay or amazon. It better be an awesome set of earbuds when I finally get it or I’ll be pissed off to the point that I won’t buy from wish anymore
Vanesa
11/22/2017 at 6:41 am
I ordered some stuff from wish app ,im here in japan i hope they will delivered it here i hope its real its just a clothes i ordered i hope they will not disappoint me.
Vanesa
11/22/2017 at 6:45 am
I ordered some stuff from wish im here in japan i hope they will really deliver it here , i hope they will not disappoint me.
Eram Khan
03/07/2018 at 4:56 am
hello I am from India there is no cash on delivery in India I loved your product but there is not cash on delivery
Anthony ugoji
01/23/2019 at 12:54 am
why aint wish shipping to NIGERIA we have alot of people who want this products in NIGERIA but we aint granted access too make shipping of your products to NIGERIA you guys need to make some arrangement for we the NIGERIANS to gain access too.we will be grateful if you can find a solution to this problems thank you. am waiting for your reply
Gaye Kitch
05/15/2019 at 6:03 am
do not buy clothing from Wish unless you are a midget sized anoerexic. So small I could not even get my tops over my bust, the sleeves were too small and I actually bought two different things and upped the size by two and still were tiny. Hopeless for Westerner. I am just binning them and put it down to experience. Old saying, if something looks too good to be true it often isn’t.