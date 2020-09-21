Microsoft
Xbox Series X Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know
This is what you need to know about the potential Xbox Series X pre-order problems that you may run into this week and even this month.
The Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd.
Here’s what to know ahead of time, and what you need to prepare to deal with the morning of pre-orders.
Xbox Series X Pre-Order Errors
Prepare for several issues with Xbox Series X pre-order problems relating to web pages.
The first issue is that retailers may only show the pre-order landing at first. Another issue is that the search may not show you the consoles. Finally, some websites may not load at all.
If the page isn’t loading, you may be able to load it on your phone. You can also check Twitter for a specific link directly to the product.
If every page is broken at a retailer, the only thing you can do is keep trying.
Xbox Series X Removed from Cart & Checkout Problems
One issue that you may run into fairly early is that the Xbox Series X or Series S can be removed from your cart before you check out.
This happened with the PS5 multiple times for us, and we expect that it will happen with the Series X.
To get ahead of this, you should make sure that you can log in and that you have up to date payment information.
Xbox All Access Problems
With Xbox All Access, you can buy the Xbox Series S for $24.99 a month or the Series X for $34.99 a month.
You can find these payment options at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Microsoft, and GameStop.
If you can’t use Xbox All Access payments, you may not be approved based on your credit. The financing is through Citizens One, and you will likely get a letter about the denial.
You can’t do much about this, so be prepared to make a payment with another option.
Xbox Series X out of Stock
The biggest problem that you will run into is that the Xbox Series X and Series S are out of stock.
This will happen multiple times throughout the day, and you can work around the issues.
Check on Twitter for direct links. Some of these will add the console directly to your cart. This can look questionable, but in the case of the PS5, it allowed us to get the PS5 while others weren’t able to check out.
Xbox Series X Accessories Out of Stock
Don’t worry about finding accessories on the first day. Once you secure your console, then you can go back.
Keep in mind that your Xbox One accessories will work with the Series X and Series S in most cases, so you have time to get new controllers or headphones.
Xbox Series X Deals: Save with Trade-Ins
You can buy the Xbox Series X for $300 if you trade in an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. Here are the best Xbox Series X deals and Series S deals when you trade in your old console.
The Xbox Series X pre-orders start on Tuesday, September 22nd at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific. Here are some Xbox Series X pre-order tips and tricks to help you get one.
GameStop offers a range of Xbox Series X deals when you trade in an old console. This works for the Xbox Series S as well.
- $200 – Xbox One X or PS4 Pro
- $175 – Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB
- $125 – Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, PS4 500GB
- $100 – Xbox One 500GB
These trade in deals last until November 30th, so you have time to order and then bring your console in when you upgrade.
You can start the process online, or you can go into a local GameStop. If you are trying to pre-order the Xbox Series X at GameStop, you can do it in store when the online pre-orders open. Keep in mind that there may be lines.
Given the time frame of this deal, your best bet is to wait until you get your Xbox Series X from GameStop and trade in at pickup and put the $200 towards the console.
5 Xbox Series X Pre-Order Tips & Tricks
Do you want to make sure that you get an Xbox Series X pre-order? Or the Xbox Series S? We have a collection of tips that will help you avoid pre-order problems and increase the chances that you get a new console on release day.
The Xbox Series S is $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. Pre-orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd.
Check Account Passwords Now
When the Xbox Series X pre-orders start you need to be ready to go. This is not the time to be resetting a Best Buy or Walmart password or creating an account.
Spend 10 minutes this weekend making sure that you can log in to Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart.
This can mean the difference between getting a new Xbox on day one and waiting months.
Update Payment Information
While you are logged in make sure that your credit card is up to date and that shipping and billing information is updated.
The time that you spend updating any of this, could be long enough to miss out on getting the Xbox Series X or Series S in November.
Be Ready to Checkout
Now that you can log in and your credit card is up to date, you need to be prepared to checkout as soon as the console is in your cart.
Some links to Amazon may even put the Xbox Series X directly into your cart.
Don’t wonder about tax, warranties, or look for coupon codes. Check out and get a confirmation. The console can disappear from your cart. This is not like a ticket checkout process where you are holding an item for a few minutes.
Use Websites Not Apps
Websites tend to offer a better chance to get a console this year. The PS5 pre-orders worked best on websites, with some apps just showing the landing pages while other people were ordering.
It’s a good idea to have apps available as a backup, but start on the website and be on the lookout for links directly to the products on social media.
You Can Always Cancel Later
If you really want the Xbox Series S, but it is out of stock, you may want to lock in the Xbox Series X pre-order and then decide later.
You can cancel your pre-order pretty easily at most retailers if you find the version that you really want somewhere else.
It is best to lock in pre-order and fine-tune it later.
How to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
This is how to pre-order the new Xbox in 2020. On September 22nd you can pre-order the Xbox Series X for release day delivery, or at least for delivery as soon as possible. You will want to plan on pre-ordering the new Xbox if you want one in your hands anytime soon.
The Xbox Series X Pre-Orders start at 11 AM Eastern, 8 AM Pacific on September 22nd. The Xbox Series S pre-orders start at the same time.
The Xbox Series X is $499 and the Xbox Series S is $299. You can pre-order these at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers. If you buy from Microsoft you can even get a payment plan as low as $24.99 a month.
The Xbox Series X release date is November 10th, and it is the same for both models. Here is how to pre-order if you want a new Xbox this fall. These links work for both models.
Here is a look at where you can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Series S. The pre-orders start later this month and we are still waiting to find the exact time that pre-orders start. Right now most of the retailers have a landing page, and some will allow you to get an email notification when more info is available.
Microsoft Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Head over to Microsoft to sign up and get notified when Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders go live. You can also check out information about the consoles and you can learn more about the payment plan options through Xbox All Access.
Amazon Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Amazon offers a landing page for the Xbox Series X, and soon we expect to see one for the Series S. This page lets you see more about the console and sign up for notifications by email.
GameStop Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
GameStop offers a landing page, where you can sign up for information. You can also expect this page to turn into a sales page closer to the start of pre-orders.
Best Buy Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
The Best Buy Xbox Series X pre-order page lets yo using up for more information and when the pre-orders start you will be able to buy the console directly on this link.
Target Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Save the Target landing page to pre-order the Xbox Series X online when the pre-orders start on September 22nd.
Walmart Xbox Series X Pre-Order Details
Walmart allows you to sing up for a notification when pre-orders start, and to check out more information about the console.
How to Get the Xbox Series X Early
Do you want a chance to get an Xbox Series X early? If so you should grab your phone and prepare to eat a taco or two. Taco Bell is teaming up with Microsoft to give away a new Xbox Series X every fifteen minutes during the contest and with the Taco Bell app, you can get access to daily Xbox Series X giveaways before the pre-orders even start.
Starting on September 24th when you buy a medium or large soft drink at Taco Bell, you get a code that you can use to enter for a chance to win an Xbox Series X bundle that includes the console, a new controller, and six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
If you want early access, you can download the Taco Bell app and sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program by the end of the day on September 13th to get early access to drawings that run from September 15 through September 21st.
When you join the program you get rewards when you buy things at Taco Bell, but with this promotion, you also get access to chances to get an Xbox Series X before they go on sale. It’s not clear if winners get their Xbox Series X ahead of the November release date, but it is a chance to lock in a new console for free and ahead of pre-orders.
When you sign up for the Taco Bell Rewards Beta program you get a free taco and chances to win. The app allows you to get a code when you buy a combo, a large freeze or when you purchase two combos. You can also get a code via mail or you can use these three codes to enter every day. Here are the free Xbox Series X Taco Bell entry codes;
- SX7NLYZNHCZ6
- SX7V936NBPP9
- SX7YR97XYV96
To enter with these codes you need to text 72823 during the contest period. The contest starts on September 24th at 12:01 AM Pacific.
If you don’t win, you get a Fire Drill Code that you can use within 24 hours as a second chance.
Taco Bell will give away up to 4,032 Xbox Series X Bundles through the main giveaway and 20 through Fire Drill second chance.
4 Reasons to Pre-Order the Xbox Series X & 3 Reasons Not To
Should you pre-order the Xbox Series X? The new Xbox arrives in November and you can place your Xbox Series X pre-order on September 22nd if you want to lock in a release date delivery. If you are thinking about getting a new Xbox this year, you should plan to pre-order.
With COVID and demand for in-home entertainment, we expect that the Xbox Series X is going to be hard to find for yourself or for a gift. When you pre-order the Xbox Series X you can count on getting one as soon as possible. This may be on the November 10th release date, or it may be a few weeks later.
The Xbox Series X is $499 or you can buy it on monthly payments from Microsoft for $34.99 a month with Xbox Live All Access and EA Play. You can pre-order at Microsoft, GameStop, Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart when September 22nd arrives.
Here are the best reasons to place an Xbox Series X pre-order in 2020;
- Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
- Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
- Pre-Order for Exclusives
- Pre-Order for Payment Plans
While there are more reasons to pre-order, there are some important reasons you shouldn’t pre-order just yet.
Ultimately we don’t think you should pre-order just to flip one, but that is going to ab a common reason that many people buy an Xbox Series X.
Pre-Order to Get One in 2020
Do you want an Xbox Series X in 2020 or even in early 2021? If so, you should pre-order the Xbox Series X as soon as it goes on sale. This console is going to be hard to find for the first several months after the release date.
Even if you are hoping to stumble on one in a store, you should pre-order, and then you can cancel if you find one in stock before your pre-order ships. The stock is going to be very limited and if you skip pre-orders you may be waiting for a while or paying a huge premium on eBay or Facebook marketplace.
Pre-Order for Incredible Graphics
Are you looking for the best graphics on a new Xbox? If so, the Series X is what you want. This is a higher-end Xbox and the one that will deliver the best-looking graphics. We don’t know the exact Xbox Series S specs, but Series X will deliver 4K gaming, 8K upscaling Ray Tracing, and in general make your games look better than the older consoles and the Series S.
Pre-Order To Play Exclusives & Get Time-Sensitive Upgrades
Not every launch title is an Xbox Series exclusive. There are a number of games coming this fall and into 2021 that are only on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and PC. If you want to play any of these, you should pre-order so that you can play when they arrive.
You can also pre-order to get your console in time to redeem dual entitlement upgrades from EA games and other publishers that are only offering limited-time free upgrades from Xbox One to Xbox Series X.
Pre-Order for Payment Plans
The Xbox Series X is expensive at $499, but if you pre-order through Microsoft instead of going to a retailer, you can get monthly payment plans that are 0% interest and that includes Xbox All Access and EA Play. You won’t find these plans in stores, so the best way to get one is to pre-order and lock in a delivery as soon as one is available.
This a 24-month payment plan that totals $599.76, which is more than buying the console outright, but you are getting Xbox Live and a lot of extras. This package includes;
- The next-generation Xbox console of your choice
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on console, including next-gen Optimized games
- Over 100 high-quality games to play on PC
- An EA Play membership to play more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best console and PC games
- And over 100 games to play from the cloud
The extra $100 is worth it, in this case, to spread out the price over two years and with all the free games and Xbox Live.
Wait for Reviews
Oen of the biggest reasons to wait for the Xbox Series X and to skip the pre-order window is to see how the console performs, how it compares to the current generation, and to the rest of the new models.
This will also let you learn about any potential problems with the Xbox Series X models or issues that reviewers find frustrating. In short, the longer you wait, the more information you have to make your decision.
Explore the Xbox Series S and PS5
The Xbox Series X is not launching by itself. Microsoft is also selling the Xbox Series S for $299 or $24.99 a month. This is a smaller Xbox Series model without a disc drive. We don’t know the full specs on it, but it will play the same games as the Xbox Series X, but possibly not at 4K.
Sony is also launching the PS5, which is a direct competitor to Series X. With cross-play, you don’t need to be on the same console as your friends anymore. Be sure to look into what Sony has to offer and decide if you should pre-order that model.
Wait for Deals
If you don’t want to spend $499, you will need to wait for Xbox Series X deals. This is not a short wait, but if you want to save, then you will likely need to wait until late 2021. Are you willing to wait that long for a new Xbox Series X?
A study conducted for eBay on Xbox One sales, the best time to buy an Xbox Series X is likely 12 months after the release, which could help you save up to 35% off the retail price when you buy a used model.
