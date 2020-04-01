YouTube TV vs Hulu Live: Which One to Try?

If you want to cancel cable and are looking for a live tv streaming service, two of the best options are YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. They both have pros, cons, and different channel lineups, and here’s what you need to know about both.

These two cable tv alternatives have several important differences you’ll want to know about, aside from just how much they cost each month. We’ll compare everything about each option below for those trying to cut the cord this year.

YouTube TV vs Hulu + Live TV: What to Know

Pricing

Channel Lineup

Supported Devices

Multiple Streams

Cloud DVR Recording

Final Thoughts

These days almost everyone already pays for at least one streaming service, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, but they don’t offer live television. If you still want sports, ESPN, CNN, Fox News and more, you’ll need to also subscribe to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV.

Luckily for you, we’ve already tested all the popular options and below is a breakdown of two of the best live TV streaming services.

YouTube TV vs Hulu Live: Price

Both of these services increased their pricing into 2019, but they’re still way more affordable than traditional cable. At first glance YouTube TV is cheaper, by a few bucks, but that’s not the only thing you’ll want to consider.

With Google’s popular YouTube TV option you don’t have a bunch of extra packages like Sling TV, or crazy add-ons like cable, and it costs a straight $50 per month. This takes some of the decisions and confusion out of the process, which some people might like.

That said, they do offer some important upgrades like EPIX or Showtime — so you don’t miss Homeland or Shameless episodes.

With Hulu, you have one main option with a few differences. The regular Hulu with live TV is $55 per month, or you can pay $61 to get it with no ads. There is a Live TV Only plan for $53.99 per month that doesn’t include the traditional Hulu plan at all, but that’s almost pointless.

Additionally and perhaps the best thing ever, is that Hulu partnered with Disney to offer everything on Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ all for just $62 per month. That gets you TV shows, movies, live TV, Mandalorian, and sports which is pretty tempting. Honestly, that’s probably your best bet.

Otherwise, you’re getting about 60+ channels from Hulu and local stations, which is a big deal, but we’ll talk more about that in our next category.

Both YouTube TV and Hulu are more expensive than something like Sling TV, but they also have more content and channels which will likely appeal to the entire family.

YouTube TV vs Hulu Live: Channels

For most people the price is important, but what’s equally as important is the channel lineup. Luckily for you guys, both Hulu and YouTube TV is among the best in this regard.

When it comes to channels YouTube TV has a few more than Hulu, but not by much. They do, however, have almost all local channels and things like PBS. I mean, you can always buy a digital HD antenna for local channels, but it’s easier to have an all-in-one solution.