How to Clean Your Phone and Remove Germs Safely

Most of us carry our phones everywhere, into the kitchen, the car, the office, and sometimes even the bathroom. The problem is that smartphones are one of the most frequently touched objects in our daily lives, yet they are rarely cleaned.

If you’ve ever wondered how to clean your phone, you’re not alone. Smartphones collect germs easily because they move constantly between surfaces, hands, and faces throughout the day.

Researchers have found that mobile phones can harbor large amounts of bacteria. In fact, some studies suggest the average smartphone may carry more bacteria than a typical toilet seat.

While that statistic may sound alarming, the good news is that cleaning your phone safely only takes a few minutes and can significantly reduce the germs on your device.

Why Phones Collect So Many Germs

They Go Everywhere With Us

Unlike many other personal items, phones travel almost everywhere we do. They end up on restaurant tables, gym benches, office desks, and bathroom counters.

Because we touch our phones dozens or even hundreds of times per day, germs build up quickly.

Phones Are Rarely Cleaned

Another reason smartphones accumulate bacteria is simple: most people never clean them.

Studies examining mobile devices have found that a large percentage of phones contain microorganisms. Some research estimates contamination rates on phones can average around 68% across studies worldwide.

Other research has found that over 90% of tested phones carried bacteria, including strains resistant to antibiotics.

This doesn’t necessarily mean your phone is dangerous, but it does highlight how easily germs can accumulate.

Your Phone Touches Your Face

Phones are unique among everyday objects because they frequently come into direct contact with the face. That means bacteria can easily transfer from the device to your skin.

For people with sensitive skin, this buildup of bacteria and oils may even contribute to irritation or acne around the cheeks and jawline.

How Often Should You Clean Your Phone?

Experts generally recommend cleaning your phone at least once a week, and more often if:

You use your phone in public places

You bring your phone into the bathroom

You share your phone with others

You’ve recently been sick

Because phones are high-touch devices, they can become contaminated again quickly—even after cleaning.

How to Clean Your Phone Safely

Cleaning your phone properly helps remove bacteria without damaging the screen or internal components.

1. Turn Off Your Phone

Before cleaning, power off the device and unplug any charging cables or accessories.

2. Use a Microfiber Cloth

Start by gently wiping the phone with a microfiber cloth to remove fingerprints and dust.

Avoid using paper towels or rough fabrics that could scratch the screen.

3. Use Alcohol-Based Wipes

If you want to disinfect the phone, use wipes containing about 70% isopropyl alcohol, which is commonly recommended for electronics.

These wipes can effectively reduce bacterial contamination on surfaces.

4. Avoid Excess Liquid

Never spray cleaning solutions directly onto your phone. Instead, lightly dampen a cloth or use pre-moistened disinfecting wipes designed for electronics.

Too much liquid can seep into ports or buttons and damage the device.

5. Don’t Forget the Phone Case

Phone cases often collect even more germs than the device itself.

Remove the case and wash it separately with mild soap and water if the material allows.

Habits That Keep Your Phone Cleaner

Even simple habits can reduce how many germs accumulate on your device.

Consider these tips:

Wash your hands regularly

Avoid using your phone while eating

Keep phones away from bathroom surfaces

Clean your device weekly

Avoid sharing phones when possible

These small steps can significantly reduce the transfer of bacteria between your hands, your phone, and your face.

The Bottom Line

Smartphones are essential tools in modern life—but they are also one of the most frequently touched objects we own. Because they travel everywhere with us, they can easily accumulate bacteria and other microorganisms.

Fortunately, keeping your phone clean is simple. A quick wipe with a microfiber cloth or alcohol-based disinfectant once a week can help reduce germs and keep your device hygienic.

A cleaner phone means fewer germs traveling from your hands to your face—and that’s a habit worth adopting.