4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17 & 11 Reasons You Should

Apple’s iOS 17 update could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some iPhone users should install the new operating system right now, others are better off waiting a few hours or perhaps even a few more days before moving up from iOS 16.

The first version of iOS 17 is chock full of changes including upgrades to Siri, AutoCorrect, AutoFill, the Maps app, and a whole lot more.

The iOS 17 update requires a sizable download. It’s around 3GB for iPhone owners moving their device up from newer versions of iOS 16. It might be even bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iOS. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.

Those of you dealing with issues on iOS 16 could see a huge turnaround after installing iOS 17. We’re already hearing about positive changes. That being said, we’re also hearing about various bugs and performance problems.

If you do run into an issue, you can try downgrading to iOS 16 though you can only downgrade back to iOS 16.7 or iOS 16.6.1. Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iOS.

This means those of you having a great experience on iOS 16.6 and older need to approach the iOS 17 upgrade with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.

If you’re currently debating a move to iOS 17, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iOS 16 for a little bit longer.