Samsung Galaxy Android 13 Update Info (2022)

Google’s confirmed the next version of Android which means we’re starting to get questions about the Samsung Galaxy Android 13 update.

Samsung’s still focused on getting Android 12 and One UI 4.x updates out to Galaxy phones and tablets, but that will change later this year when it pushes Android 13 and One UI 5.

The company is far more communicative about software these days, but it will likely take months for it to outline specific plans for Android 13.

Samsung is quiet right now, but we can put together an early Samsung Galaxy Android 13 roadmap using confirmed information, rumors and traditions.

This roadmap will help you set proper expectations as we push toward the inevitable release of Samsung’s Android 13 update with One UI 5.

In this guide we’re going to take you through what you should know about Android 13 if you currently own, or if you’re planning to buy a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Tab S8 or another Samsung device.

We’ll take you through what we know about Android 13’s features, the Samsung Android 13 release date, the Android 13 beta, and everything else Samsung owners need to know as we push through 2022.

Let’s start with the software rolling out ahead of Samsung’s Android 13 updates. While many of these are based on Android 12, some are based on Android 11. Some of these releases will also bring updates to Samsung’s One UI.

Samsung’s currently rolling out its May update.

The software is now available if you own a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy M33, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung will push the May update to more devices and more regions throughout the month so keep an eye out if you haven’t received an update prompt yet.

You can learn more about the contents of Samsung’s May update, April update, and its other monthly updates, over on the company’s security website.

As a reminder, here’s the current breakdown of Samsung’s current Android security update coverage. Samsung updates this list fairly regularly so if you own an older phone you may see it get bumped in the weeks ahead.

Current Models for Monthly Security Updates

Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Fold 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G

Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S21 5G, Galaxy S21+ 5G, Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 5G, Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy XCover4s, Galaxy Xcover FieldPro, Galaxy Xcover Pro, Galaxy Xcover5

Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy A40

Galaxy A01 Core, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A21s, Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41, Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A02, Galaxy A02s, Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy A22e 5G, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A42 5G, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s, Galaxy A03 core, Galaxy A13, Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 2021, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy M51, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M22, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M62, Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy F12, Galaxy F22, Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy F52 5G, Galaxy F62

Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab Active Pro, Galaxy Tab Active3

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

W21 5G, W22 5G

Enterprise Models: Galaxy A50

Current Models for Biannual Security Updates

Galaxy S8 Lite

Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8 Star, Galaxy A8s, Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A10, Galaxy A10e, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A01, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71

Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J7 Duo, Galaxy J8

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M10s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M40, Galaxy M21, Galaxy M31

Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2018), Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A with S pen, Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)

Galaxy Tab S4, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 5G

W20 5G

In early 2022, Samsung confirmed plans to keep select Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android releases for four years and security patches for up to five years.

So while some devices won’t get upgraded to Android 13, they’ll still get regular, and in some cases irregular, security updates in 2022 and beyond.

Samsung says availability of “security updates may vary by device and market” and that its lists of security update models are subject to change and will be reviewed on a periodic basis.

Samsung Galaxy Android 13: What’s New

Samsung’s version of Android 13 will look different than the version Google releases for Pixel devices because it will utilize the company’s One UI.

We haven’t seen any definitive information yet, but you can expect Samsung to debut One UI 5 alongside Android 13 later this year.

Samsung’s One UI upgrades typically deliver design changes, enhancements for current features, and new features for newer, and older devices, alike.

We don’t know anything about Samsung’s version of Android 13 yet. That being said, we do know quite a bit about Google’s plans for Android 13 and you can expect many of these features to emerge on board Samsung’s version of Android 13 for Galaxy devices.

Google will likely add and subtract features during the beta process so the final version of Android 13 could look a lot different than the version developers and beta testers are using right now.

Samsung used to keep Galaxy phones and tablets updated with major Android software updates for two years. Fortunately, the company has come to its senses and changed that policy.

Again, the company says it’s now committed to providing four years of major software upgrades to select devices going forward. This is obviously a huge development as it means Galaxy owners can hold onto their devices for a lot longer.

Here are the Galaxy devices that are set to get four years of new Android/One UI releases and five years of security updates:

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming S series devices.

Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and upcoming Z series devices.

Galaxy A Series: upcoming select A series devices.

Galaxy Tablets: Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and upcoming Tab S series devices.

If you see your device on this list, you’re definitely getting an upgrade to Android 13 and One UI 5. If you don’t, there’s no need to fret right now unless you own a really old phone or tablet.

Newer models like the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite should get upgraded to Android 13, but we could see Samsung keep the rest of the Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Note 10 series stay on Android 12.

Rule of thumb: If you don’t see your device listed above, and you’ve already received three major Android software upgrades, your device is at risk of missing Android 13 and One UI 5.

Samsung could obviously surprise owners of older models, but as of right now we’d temper those expectations.

Samsung Galaxy Android 13 Beta

Google’s currently hosting its Android 13 beta for Pixel devices. We may see devices from other OEMs take part, but we expect Samsung to run its own beta program outside of Google’s.

Samsung used to keep its Galaxy Beta program limited to flagship models, but in recent years the company has brought mid-range phones into the fold.

So while we don’t know how the Galaxy Android 13 beta process will work exactly, you can expect the Galaxy S22 series and several other devices to take part.

Samsung’s Android betas are usually limited to select regions. Big markets like the United States are always on the list, but smaller markets are typically left out.

Fortunately, it sounds like Samsung’s beta program could launch a lot quicker than it usually does. SamMobile says the company is planning to push an Android 13/One UI 5 beta to Galaxy users sometime in the next three-to-four months.

In other words, the Galaxy Android 13/One UI 5 beta could be out by the end of July. Obviously plans can change so there’s no guarantee this happens, but it’s an exciting prospect nonetheless.

When will Samsung release its first stable Android 13 update? Let’s start with what we know.

Google says the final version of Android 13 will drop for Pixel phones sometime after July. Samsung won’t beat Google to its own release which means the soonest we’ll see Samsung release Android 13 is sometime in the late summer or early fall.

If Samsung actually gets its beta process up and running this summer, we could see the official release come months before it usually does. Samsung typically releases new Android operating systems towards the end of the year.

Samsung’s sped up its Android roll out process in 2021-2022 so it’s possible Android 13 moves out even faster than Android 12 did.

That said, while a lot of Galaxy models will get Android 13 and One UI 5 in the second half 2022, many others will have to wait until 2023.

