How to Fix iPhone 14 Battery Life Problems

If you run into iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro battery life problems, there are some steps you should take before contacting Apple support.

We haven’t seen widespread complaints about iPhone 14 battery life yet, but some users are saying their new phone’s battery is draining faster than it should be.

iPhone battery life issues are common, particularly after Apple releases new iOS software. We also know that 5G connectivity drains batteries faster than LTE so complaints about battery drain aren’t surprising to see.

If you start noticing severe battery drain on your iPhone 14 you’ll obviously want to try and fix the problem immediately. In this guide we’ll take you through some fixes that might help you fix bad iPhone 14 battery life.

These are fixes that have worked for us over the years and they might help you solve your battery issues in minutes and avoid a chat with customer service.

Restart Your iPhone 14

If your iPhone 14’s battery starts draining fast, we always recommend restarting the device before doing anything else.

Power your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max down, wait a minute, and power it back on. If it’s still draining quickly, move on to the other steps below.