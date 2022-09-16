Apple
How to Fix iPhone 14 Battery Life Problems
If you run into iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro battery life problems, there are some steps you should take before contacting Apple support.
We haven’t seen widespread complaints about iPhone 14 battery life yet, but some users are saying their new phone’s battery is draining faster than it should be.
iPhone battery life issues are common, particularly after Apple releases new iOS software. We also know that 5G connectivity drains batteries faster than LTE so complaints about battery drain aren’t surprising to see.
If you start noticing severe battery drain on your iPhone 14 you’ll obviously want to try and fix the problem immediately. In this guide we’ll take you through some fixes that might help you fix bad iPhone 14 battery life.
- Restart Your iPhone
- Update Your iPhone
- Turn Off 5G
- Check Your Apps
- Reset All Settings
- Use Low Power Mode
- Downgrade iOS
These are fixes that have worked for us over the years and they might help you solve your battery issues in minutes and avoid a chat with customer service.
Restart Your iPhone 14
If your iPhone 14’s battery starts draining fast, we always recommend restarting the device before doing anything else.
Power your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max down, wait a minute, and power it back on. If it’s still draining quickly, move on to the other steps below.
Update Your iPhone
Apple will periodically release new software updates for the iPhone 14 series. Point updates (x.x.x) are typically focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (x.x) usually provide a mix of features and fixes.
The company might not call out battery life fixes in an iOS 16 update’s change log, but new firmware always has the potential to help alleviate battery drain issues.
For more on the latest version of iOS 16, take a look at our guide.
Turn Off 5G
Like the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 series supports 5G connectivity and it could drain your battery much faster than LTE. If you don’t need to use 5G or you don’t need to use it all the time, head into your iPhone 14’s settings.
There are a few 5G settings you’ll want to commit to your memory bank. To find these, you’ll want to head into the Settings app, then Cellular, then Cellular Data Options, then Voice & Data.
If you’re in the right place you’ll notice three options:
- 5G On
- 5G Auto
- LTE
5G On means your iPhone 14 will use 5G whenever it’s available, even if it could kill your device’s battery life.
The 5G Auto option only uses 5G only when it won’t significantly drain your phone’s battery. 5G Auto is the default and the option most people should select.
Check Your Apps
Apps can sometimes have a negative impact on your phone’s battery life and you’ll want to investigate them if you’re noticing abnormal drain.
Checking app performance is extremely easy on the iPhone 14 series. Here’s how to do it:
- Head into your Settings app.
- Select Battery.
- Scroll down to the Battery Usage tool.
This battery usage tool shows you the apps draining your iPhone 14’s battery and when they’re doing so.
If you use an app a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than apps you never use. If you see an app you rarely use sucking up a ton of power, you’ll want to investigate further.
If that’s the case, try deleting the app from your device and see if things approve. If the app is essential in your day-to-day routine, we recommend downloading the latest update from the developer.
If that doesn’t help, you might need to downgrade back to a previous version of iOS 16 if the option is available.
Reset All Settings
You might also try resetting all of your iPhone 14’s settings.
Before you do this, note that it will cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi networks so make sure you have your passwords stored away somewhere.
- Head into the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset All Settings.
- Enter your passcode if you have one enabled.
Once the process is complete, you’ll need to reconnect your iPhone 14 to your Wi-Fi network(s) and Bluetooth devices.
Use Low Power Mode
Low Power Mode helps conserve battery life by shutting off services that could drain your battery.
You can turn Low Power Mode on and off whenever you want. Your iPhone will also prompt you to turn it on whenever it reaches 20% battery.
If you haven’t done so already, add Low Power Mode to your Control Center. Control Center is the menu that pops up when you swipe up in from the top right of the screen. Here’s how to do that:
- Head to Settings.
- Tap Control Center.
- Tap Customize Controls.
- Tap the green plus sign next to Low Power Mode.
The next time you open up Control Center on your device you’ll notice a battery icon. Tap it to enable, or disable, Low Power Mode on your device.
You can also turn Low Power Mode on via your Settings. Here’s how to do that:
- Go into the Settings app.
- Tap Battery.
- Tap Low Power Mode.
- Toggle it On.
Downgrade Your iPhone 14’s Software
If you can’t find a fix for your issue, and/or you don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 16 update, you can try downgrading your iPhone 14’s software if the option is available.
For more on the downgrade process, take a look at our walkthrough.
