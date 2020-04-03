Connect with us
Apple

61 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Apple Watch is a smartwatch that connects to your iPhone to deliver notifications, make calls, send texts and run apps. There are many things the Apple Watch can do. Here are 60 of the most exciting things you can do with the Apple Watch.

This includes watchOS 6 features and Apple Watch 5 features, but most of these work on any Apple Watch.

Whether you are hoping to buy an Apple Watch, hoping to get the Apple Watch as a gift, or looking for more to do with the watch you already own, this is the definitive look at the cool things the Apple Watch can do.

This is more than just an iPhone on your wrist. When you understand what you can do with the Apple Watch it becomes an amazing tool to help you get through your day, be more productive, lose weight, get in shape and even used it to save money. Some people even use the Apple Watch to make money.

If you are thinking of buying one, here’s our guide on which Apple Watch to buy. Here’s our long term Apple Watch review, and if you want the newest, the best Apple Watch 5 deals. We also have a rundown of the reasons the Apple Wath 3 is still worth buying.

We’re here to help you figure out what your Apple Watch can do and how you can use these new features.

What Can the Apple Watch Do?

Apple added new watch faces, a calculator app, an Apple Watch store, hearing health, cycle tracking and more to watchOS 6. The Apple Watch 5 adds an always-on display, compass and there are new finishes. This connects with the cool new things you can do in iOS 13. The Apple Watch delivers faster access to many of your common activities. The first generation model only runs watchOS 4, and can do most of the things on this list. The rest of the models including the Apple Watch 5 run watchOS 6.

If you want to do more with your Apple Watch, you may need to upgrade. You can check the latest Apple Watch deals at Amazon and at Best Buy.

This is not the only watch that connects to the iPhone, but it is definitely one that interests a lot of users and delivers the best connectivity to the iPhone. There are a ton of exciting and useful things you can do with the Apple Watch, even some you can do without your iPhone. Here’s what the Apple Watch can do;

  1. Answer Calls
  2. Use the Apple Watch as a Walkie Talkie
  3. Record a Voice Memo
  4. Track Your Cycle
  5. Monitor Safe Hearing Levels
  6. Use a Calculator
  7. Act as a Compass
  8. Always Show You The Display
  9. Listen to Podcasts on the Apple Watch
  10. Use the Apple Watch to Challenge Friends
  11. Use the Apple Watch as a Flashlight
  12. Use the Apple Watch in Water
  13. Track Your Runs
  14. Stay Quiet in a Movie Theater
  15. Change Your Watch Face
  16. See Info Quickly
  17. Monitor Your Heart Rate
  18. Track Your Fitness
  19. View and Reply to Text and iMessage
  20. Send Apple Watch Emoji
  21. Get iPhone Notifications On Your Wrist
  22. Share Your Heartbeat
  23. Pay with Apple Pay
  24. Use Apple Watch Apps
  25. Get Directions On Your Apple Watch
  26. Send Drawings from the Apple Watch
  27. Use Siri on the Apple Watch
  28. Look at Photos on Your Apple Watch
  29. Connect to Your Car
  30. Send Facebook Messages
  31. Listen to Music on Your Apple Watch
  32. Stream Apple Music on You Apple Watch 3
  33. Share Your Location
  34. Check Your Email
  35. Control Your Apple TV & Music
  36. Use it as a Camera Viewfinder
  37. Find a lost iPhone
  38. Store Tickets on Your Apple Watch
  39. Use it as a Nightstand Clock
  40. Set Your Apple Watch Up to 10 Minutes Fast
  41. Send an SOS
  42. Keep on Track to Close Your Activity Rings
  43. Keep You On Task as a Virtual Assistant
  44. Send Money to Friends with Apple Pay Cash
  45. Use it as a Stopwatch
  46. Show Store Loyalty Cards
  47. Control Your Smart Home
  48. Get Important Weather Alerts
  49. Use as a Translator
  50. Check Your Instagram Feed
  51. Track Your Sleep
  52. Always Have Your Passwords
  53. Track Skiing and Snowboarding with the Apple Watch
  54. Continuously Track Your Heart Rate Without Workouts
  55. Control Your HomePod Music
  56. Order a Pizza
  57. Open Your Garage Door
  58. Show Your Car Insurance
  59. Check the News
  60. Browse Etsy
  61. Make In-App Purchases on Your Apple Watch


While you consider if the Apple Watch is worth buying or look for what you can do with your new watch this is what you need to know.

Answer Calls on the Apple Watch

You can answer a call on your Apple Watch using it as a small Bluetooth speaker phone. You only want to use this for shorter calls because the audio quality isn't as good as when you are talking on speakerphone on your iPhone. 

The Apple Watch only allows you to answer your calls on Speakerphone, so you won't want to use this all the time. It is very handy when you are working on a project or busy with your hands. Definitely be conscious of where you are taking calls. If you wouldn't talk on speakerphone, you shouldn't talk on your Apple Watch.

If you buy the new Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE, you can even make calls on the Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby. This requires adding the watch to your plan for $10 a month. You cannot answer a FaceTime video call on the Apple Watch. 

Last update on 2019-10-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API

17 Comments

