61 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is a smartwatch that connects to your iPhone to deliver notifications, make calls, send texts and run apps. There are many things the Apple Watch can do. Here are 60 of the most exciting things you can do with the Apple Watch.

This includes watchOS 6 features and Apple Watch 5 features, but most of these work on any Apple Watch.

Whether you are hoping to buy an Apple Watch, hoping to get the Apple Watch as a gift, or looking for more to do with the watch you already own, this is the definitive look at the cool things the Apple Watch can do.

This is more than just an iPhone on your wrist. When you understand what you can do with the Apple Watch it becomes an amazing tool to help you get through your day, be more productive, lose weight, get in shape and even used it to save money. Some people even use the Apple Watch to make money.

We’re here to help you figure out what your Apple Watch can do and how you can use these new features.

What Can the Apple Watch Do?

Apple added new watch faces, a calculator app, an Apple Watch store, hearing health, cycle tracking and more to watchOS 6. The Apple Watch 5 adds an always-on display, compass and there are new finishes. This connects with the cool new things you can do in iOS 13. The Apple Watch delivers faster access to many of your common activities. The first generation model only runs watchOS 4, and can do most of the things on this list. The rest of the models including the Apple Watch 5 run watchOS 6.

This is not the only watch that connects to the iPhone, but it is definitely one that interests a lot of users and delivers the best connectivity to the iPhone. There are a ton of exciting and useful things you can do with the Apple Watch, even some you can do without your iPhone. Here’s what the Apple Watch can do;

Answer Calls Use the Apple Watch as a Walkie Talkie Record a Voice Memo Track Your Cycle Monitor Safe Hearing Levels Use a Calculator Act as a Compass Always Show You The Display Listen to Podcasts on the Apple Watch Use the Apple Watch to Challenge Friends Use the Apple Watch as a Flashlight Use the Apple Watch in Water Track Your Runs Stay Quiet in a Movie Theater Change Your Watch Face See Info Quickly Monitor Your Heart Rate Track Your Fitness View and Reply to Text and iMessage Send Apple Watch Emoji Get iPhone Notifications On Your Wrist Share Your Heartbeat Pay with Apple Pay Use Apple Watch Apps Get Directions On Your Apple Watch Send Drawings from the Apple Watch Use Siri on the Apple Watch Look at Photos on Your Apple Watch Connect to Your Car Send Facebook Messages Listen to Music on Your Apple Watch Stream Apple Music on You Apple Watch 3 Share Your Location Check Your Email Control Your Apple TV & Music Use it as a Camera Viewfinder Find a lost iPhone Store Tickets on Your Apple Watch Use it as a Nightstand Clock Set Your Apple Watch Up to 10 Minutes Fast Send an SOS Keep on Track to Close Your Activity Rings Keep You On Task as a Virtual Assistant Send Money to Friends with Apple Pay Cash Use it as a Stopwatch Show Store Loyalty Cards Control Your Smart Home Get Important Weather Alerts Use as a Translator Check Your Instagram Feed Track Your Sleep Always Have Your Passwords Track Skiing and Snowboarding with the Apple Watch Continuously Track Your Heart Rate Without Workouts Control Your HomePod Music Order a Pizza Open Your Garage Door Show Your Car Insurance Check the News Browse Etsy Make In-App Purchases on Your Apple Watch



While you consider if the Apple Watch is worth buying or look for what you can do with your new watch this is what you need to know.

