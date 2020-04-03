Apple
61 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch
The Apple Watch is a smartwatch that connects to your iPhone to deliver notifications, make calls, send texts and run apps. There are many things the Apple Watch can do. Here are 60 of the most exciting things you can do with the Apple Watch.
This includes watchOS 6 features and Apple Watch 5 features, but most of these work on any Apple Watch.
Whether you are hoping to buy an Apple Watch, hoping to get the Apple Watch as a gift, or looking for more to do with the watch you already own, this is the definitive look at the cool things the Apple Watch can do.
This is more than just an iPhone on your wrist. When you understand what you can do with the Apple Watch it becomes an amazing tool to help you get through your day, be more productive, lose weight, get in shape and even used it to save money. Some people even use the Apple Watch to make money.
If you are thinking of buying one, here’s our guide on which Apple Watch to buy. Here’s our long term Apple Watch review, and if you want the newest, the best Apple Watch 5 deals. We also have a rundown of the reasons the Apple Wath 3 is still worth buying.
We’re here to help you figure out what your Apple Watch can do and how you can use these new features.
What Can the Apple Watch Do?
Apple added new watch faces, a calculator app, an Apple Watch store, hearing health, cycle tracking and more to watchOS 6. The Apple Watch 5 adds an always-on display, compass and there are new finishes. This connects with the cool new things you can do in iOS 13. The Apple Watch delivers faster access to many of your common activities. The first generation model only runs watchOS 4, and can do most of the things on this list. The rest of the models including the Apple Watch 5 run watchOS 6.
If you want to do more with your Apple Watch, you may need to upgrade. You can check the latest Apple Watch deals at Amazon and at Best Buy.
This is not the only watch that connects to the iPhone, but it is definitely one that interests a lot of users and delivers the best connectivity to the iPhone. There are a ton of exciting and useful things you can do with the Apple Watch, even some you can do without your iPhone. Here’s what the Apple Watch can do;
- Answer Calls
- Use the Apple Watch as a Walkie Talkie
- Record a Voice Memo
- Track Your Cycle
- Monitor Safe Hearing Levels
- Use a Calculator
- Act as a Compass
- Always Show You The Display
- Listen to Podcasts on the Apple Watch
- Use the Apple Watch to Challenge Friends
- Use the Apple Watch as a Flashlight
- Use the Apple Watch in Water
- Track Your Runs
- Stay Quiet in a Movie Theater
- Change Your Watch Face
- See Info Quickly
- Monitor Your Heart Rate
- Track Your Fitness
- View and Reply to Text and iMessage
- Send Apple Watch Emoji
- Get iPhone Notifications On Your Wrist
- Share Your Heartbeat
- Pay with Apple Pay
- Use Apple Watch Apps
- Get Directions On Your Apple Watch
- Send Drawings from the Apple Watch
- Use Siri on the Apple Watch
- Look at Photos on Your Apple Watch
- Connect to Your Car
- Send Facebook Messages
- Listen to Music on Your Apple Watch
- Stream Apple Music on You Apple Watch 3
- Share Your Location
- Check Your Email
- Control Your Apple TV & Music
- Use it as a Camera Viewfinder
- Find a lost iPhone
- Store Tickets on Your Apple Watch
- Use it as a Nightstand Clock
- Set Your Apple Watch Up to 10 Minutes Fast
- Send an SOS
- Keep on Track to Close Your Activity Rings
- Keep You On Task as a Virtual Assistant
- Send Money to Friends with Apple Pay Cash
- Use it as a Stopwatch
- Show Store Loyalty Cards
- Control Your Smart Home
- Get Important Weather Alerts
- Use as a Translator
- Check Your Instagram Feed
- Track Your Sleep
- Always Have Your Passwords
- Track Skiing and Snowboarding with the Apple Watch
- Continuously Track Your Heart Rate Without Workouts
- Control Your HomePod Music
- Order a Pizza
- Open Your Garage Door
- Show Your Car Insurance
- Check the News
- Browse Etsy
- Make In-App Purchases on Your Apple Watch
While you consider if the Apple Watch is worth buying or look for what you can do with your new watch this is what you need to know.
Rosemary Ford
05/02/2015 at 4:48 pm
On the settings screen there’s a button to ping your phone, so if it’s nearby you’ll hear it.
Nolan
06/01/2016 at 7:11 am
Loll olio
mike
06/16/2016 at 5:05 pm
What’s more important, pushing your readers to another website because they were unable to read your article or lessening the impact of pop-up ad’s?
Ms B
08/09/2016 at 10:17 am
cool stuff..i had created this phone/watch in my mind about 10 years ago :)
Bubba Jones
10/14/2017 at 1:34 pm
Most likely before you were born Dick Tracy owned one. :)
kadima
09/05/2016 at 2:52 am
Ill only need the heart rate monitor..the rest am cool with using my phone, so i wont buy it.
Hillary
09/12/2016 at 4:47 pm
You have to go to your glances and click the icon next to airplay. It will play an alert sound to find your iPhone. If you press and hold it will play the sound and flash a light to notify you
Grateful
01/14/2017 at 1:37 pm
This article convinced me NOT to buy this watch. Thanks….I needed that
Brian
03/20/2017 at 1:53 pm
Wake me up when you don’t have to have your iPhone close by…
Geoduck
06/20/2017 at 12:19 pm
Thank you for a nice listing of the fetures of the AW. It confirmed that I have no use for one. Your list had some interesting points (Apple Pay: Not at my bank or any of my CC, and less than 1 in10 stores around here know what you’re talking about). It ran the gamut down to just silly items (Drawing on a 1 inch screen? My finger covers a third of it). But it was a nice confirmation of just how useless one would be for me. YMMV
Charlesboday
08/29/2017 at 10:14 am
wh0cd145361 nexium online
Mac
09/11/2017 at 12:28 pm
Great article sir. Nice information. Really appreciate your work. Well done sir.
run 3 online
09/18/2018 at 9:55 pm
Thanks for sharing your great, it helped me a lot.
Vaneska
09/19/2018 at 11:11 am
instagram doesn’t work with the apple watch anymore. I just got one thinking it does, apparently they discontinued the app, very disappointed
Patty
11/14/2018 at 5:38 am
And I thought I was the sensible one. Thanks for setting me stigraht.
BMF
06/27/2019 at 2:51 am
Evelyn Huset
08/20/2019 at 2:30 pm
What is the most simple apple watch?