Samsung Galaxy S22 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

New Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are dealing with a variety of bugs and performance issues.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 models have received outstanding reviews. They’re excellent smartphones, but they’re far from perfect. We’ve seen numerous complaints from early adopters.

While a lot of the issues pertain to the Android 12 and One UI software powering the phones, we’ve also heard about hardware problems including screen defects.

The Galaxy S22 series is still very new and Samsung is working to resolve the initial problems with the devices. That being said, we’ll continue to see new issues emerge as people put more mileage on their new phones.

In this guide you can learn about the current state of Galaxy S22 problems, potential fixes for these problems, places to find feedback, and what’s next in terms of Android software updates for these devices.

Galaxy S22 Problems

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra users are encountering performance issues and various bugs. Again, we’ve also heard of hardware problems as well.

The current list of Galaxy S22 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with biometrics, screen defects, charging issues, screen refresh issues, UI lag, sound problems, and a variety of other problems.

Again, these phones are new and this list will likely grow as people continue to use, and buy, these devices.

Where to Find Feedback

If you own a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra, or if you’re thinking about buying one, keep an eye on feedback from Galaxy 22 users.

There are several places to find feedback about the Galaxy S22 series’ performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Galaxy S22 Reddit, and the Android Reddit.

If you live in the United States you’ll also want to keep your eyes on the official AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile forums if you’re on one of those networks.

We also recommend poking around on social media sites like Twitter and YouTube for feedback about the Galaxy S22 series’ current performance.

We’ll also provide you with the latest information about Android updates for the Galaxy S22 so keep an eye out for new information.

Prepare for Android Software Updates

Samsung and its partners will fix many of the initial problems, but Android software updates often bring problems of their own.

When you open up your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra there’s a chance you’re prompted to download a new version of Android. New updates can cause problems so you’ll want to prepare your device for the move to a new Android build.

There’s no way to predict exactly how a new version of Android will impact your phone’s performance. Some of you will see a performance boost, others will run into issues. This is precisely why you should spend some time prepping your phone for the move.

Here’s what we recommend doing before installing a new version of Android on your Galaxy S22, Galaxy 22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra:

Backup your data.

Get familiar with the latest firmware’s changes.

Have your login information handy.

Dig into feedback about performance.

Cleanup your phone’s storage.

Find fixes for potential problems.

Check in with IT.

Check app reviews and install updates.

Follow these steps and you should be able to avoid major issues with the latest software.

If you encounter issues on on your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem on your own.

If you run into an issue, take a look at our list of fixes for common Galaxy problems. We’ve also released a guide that could help you fix battery life issues.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should check out the XDA’s Galaxy S22 forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), and the Galaxy S22 Reddit for potential fixes.

You can also get in touch with Samsung or your provider on social media sites like Twitter. Samsung’s also got a customer support line that could help.

Samsung will push monthly security patches to the Galaxy S22 series and these updates often include bug fixes for lingering issues.

Samsung’s software support for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will last for years. Samsung currently provides four to five years of support to flagship devices.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details about upcoming software updates. Carriers like Rogers, Fido, and Telus in Canada and Vodafone in Australia like to keep their customers informed about upcoming Android software updates.

If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to bookmark it and keep an eye out for details regarding incoming software updates for your Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra model.

For more on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Android 12 update, have a look at our guide.

6 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 14 & 5 Reasons Not To