Apple
30 Best Offline iPhone Games to Play Without Internet
These are the best offline iPhone games available in 2020. Fun games you can play on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch even without an internet connection. Whether you’re traveling, on a subway commute, or taking a vacation in the woods somewhere that’s untouched by man, these games don’t need WiFi. If you don’t have an internet connection or spotty cell service you can still play a lot of games.
Lately, almost every mobile game needs some sort of data connection to work. That’s how Pokémon GO spawns new monsters. You need the internet to battle in Fortnite or Call of Duty, and it’s what loads your Clash of Clans village. So while most need WiFi or data, there are other addicting games that work offline.
These games are great for iPad users or that old iPhone without a data plan you gave to the kids.
And while some iPad variants come with a SIM card or 4G LTE, that’s usually an extra $10 or $20 a month. Not everyone can afford the extra charge so they stick to WiFi. If so, stay entertained for hours on end with these offline iPhone games. These games are perfect for kids too, so you don’t have to worry about them going over their data plan, or yours.
Before we begin, it’s important to mention that some of the games on our list need internet access at least once. Basically, after you use the internet to install the game, open it once and let it download a few more files or connect to Game Center. So, connect to the internet at home first, or in your hotel. Do this once and you’re all set.
Keep in mind that while you don’t need a data plan, you may need more battery power. Here are a few of our favorite portable chargers, aka compact batteries you can keep in a bag, and top off your device battery while gaming. Whether that’s on the go or in your car.
- Anker PowerCore 10000 – $25.99 at Amazon
- Nimble Eco Friendly 8-day Charger – $99.95 at Amazon
- Anker 24W Dual USB Charger – $9.49 at Amazon
- RavPower USB PD Car Charger – $11.99 at Amazon
- Or, get a 4G LTE signal booster for your car (they work surprisingly well)
- The Anker Advantage: Join the 50 million+ powered by our leading technology.
- Remarkably Compact: One of the smallest and lightest 10,000mAh portable chargers. Provides almost three-and-a-half iPhone 8 charges or two-and-a-half Galaxy S8 charges.
- High-Speed Charging: Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost combine to deliver the fastest possible charge for any device. Qualcomm Quick Charge not supported.
- Certified Safe: Anker’s MultiProtect safety system ensures complete protection for you and your devices.
- What You Get: Anker PowerCore 10000 portable charger, Micro USB cable, travel pouch, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty and friendly customer service. USB-C and Lightning cable for iPhone / iPad sold separately
Best Offline iPhone Games
You can play fun games like Fallout: Shelter or Grand Theft Auto without the internet. Or enjoy Kraino, Minecraft, Altos Adventure, and more. This is in addition to popular titles like Solitaire, Plants vs Zombies, Bejeweled, all of the Angry Birds games, and Subway Surfers.
However, our list also details some great games you’ve probably never heard of or didn’t know worked offline. Including Cut the Rope, Badlands, Dead Trigger 2, Jetpack Joyride, Pac-Man 256, Crashlands, or Ridiculous Fishing. In total, we found 30 games you’ll absolutely enjoy. We’ve added titles from any and all genres to ensure we have a little something for everyone.
Info about each game and links to download them are in our slideshow below. Keep in mind that these are in no particular order or genre. Simply pick what sounds interesting to you and give it a try today or on your next summer or winter vacation. We’ll continuously update this list throughout the year with all the best offline iPhone games.
Updated July 17, 2020 with new links and updated descriptions.
Last update on 2020-07-17. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API
geobeck
01/18/2019 at 10:52 am
Tried this game for a while. Extremely addictive, well-designed, but you quickly get to levels that you need to pay to pass.
I have played a lot of games but the fun of Roblux game is different.
My favorite is mincraft
Best offline iPhone games|Playing games online with your iPhone when we are free can be really interesting. But there are some times when we stuck with poor internet connectivity and can’t play our favorite games.
