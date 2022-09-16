How to Fix iPhone 14 Performance Problems

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with Apple’s latest hardware, but the flagship devices aren’t immune to performance issues.

As we push away from their release we’re getting feedback from iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max users. A lot of the feedback is good, but we’ve also heard about performance problems like freezing, lockups, and lag.

If your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max freezes or lags, you don’t need to get in touch with Apple customer service just yet. You may be able to fix your issue(s) in a matter of minutes.

This walkthrough will take you through solutions for iPhone performance problems that have worked for us in the past. They’ll also help you maintain a fast, and efficient, iPhone 14 into the future.

Restart Your iPhone

If you start running into performance issues on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max, try restarting your device. Often times, a quick reboot will alleviate the problems.

Power down your device, leave it off for 30 seconds or so, and then power it back on and see if performance improves. If it doesn’t, you’ll want to try the solutions below.

Apple will push out new iOS 16 software throughout the year. Point updates (x.x.x) are almost always focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (x.x) typically deliver a mix of new features and bug fixes.

The company may not call out performance fixes in an iOS 16 update’s change log, but new software always has the potential to help (or hurt) your iPhone 14’s overall performance.

For more on the latest version of iOS 16, check out our guide.

Update Your Apps

Try updating the applications on your iPhone to the latest version if an update is available on the App Store.

App developers are still rolling out iOS 16 support updates and they could help stabilize the app and/or your iPhone’s performance.

Before you install the latest version of an app, make sure you dig into reviews from other iPhone 14 and iOS 16 users. If the reviews are mostly good, download the latest version.

Reset All Settings

You might also try resetting your iPhone 14’s settings. This will restore your device’s settings to their factory defaults so make sure you have your Wi-Fi passwords handy. You’ll need to re-enter them when the process finishes up.

Go into the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset.

Tap Reset All Settings.

Enter your passcode if you have one enabled.

This could take a few seconds to complete so remain patient.

Cleanup Your Storage

If you transferred files from an old phone to your iPhone 14, you might have a lot of clutter taking up space on your phone’s internal storage. Getting rid of these unused files and apps could help improve your device’s performance.

You’ll want to check and see how much space is available on your iPhone 14. Here’s how to do that:

Head into Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Storage & iCloud Usage.

Select Manage Storage.

If you’re getting close to reaching the storage threshold, you’ll want to head back into General and go to where it says iPhone Storage. This will show you a detailed rundown of your data.

Apple will make some recommendations based on the utilization of your device’s storage, but you can also just go through each section manually delete files you no longer need.

Clear Browser Cookies & Data

Clearing your browser’s cookies and data will free up memory which could have a positive impact on your phone’s performance.

If you use Apple’s Safari browser, here’s how to clear them:

Go to the Settings app.

Tap Safari.

Scroll down to where it says Clear History and Website Data. Tap on it.

Tapping this will remove your browsing history, cookies, and other data from Safari. History will also be cleared from any devices signed into your iCloud account. If you’re up for that, tap Clear History and Data again.

If you use Google’s Chrome browser, here’s what you need to do:

Head into Chrome.

Tap the three horizontal circles in the bottom right corner.

Tap Settings.

Tap Privacy.

Tap Clear Browsing Data.

You can now select what you want to delete. If you’re noticing heavy lag, you might want to clear out everything and start from scratch.

Downgrade

If you recently installed a new version of iOS 16 on your iPhone 14 and you started noticing issues after upgrading, you could try moving your iPhone 14’s software back to the previous version of iOS 16 if the option is available.

If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, have a look at our walkthrough.

