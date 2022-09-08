NBA 2K23 Problems & Fixes

The NBA 2K23 release date has arrived and we expect Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch owners to run into a variety of problems at launch.

NBA 2K23 lands for current-generation consoles and Windows PC tonight. The game unlocks at 12AM Eastern which means those in western time zones can start playing at 9PM.

Every time 2K releases a new version of NBA 2K we hear about server issues, performance problems, and bugs. Some are minor annoyances, others are far more frustrating and have the potential to ruin your experience.

We don’t have a full list of NBA 2K23 problems just yet, but we expect to see some familiar faces as we push away from the game’s release date.

While some issues can be fixed in a matter of minutes, others can be much harder to solve. Some problems will likely require a fix from 2K and we expect the developer to roll out a steady stream of bug fix updates in the weeks ahead.

With that in mind, we want to take you through some of the most common NBA 2K23 problems and show you how to fix them so that you can get back into the game.

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Face Scan Problems

Like the previous iterations of the game, NBA 2K23 lets you scan your face into the game so that you can actually play as yourself. And like the previous versions of the game, people will have trouble getting their face scanned in properly.

In order to scan your face into the game you need to download the MyNBA2K23 app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. Once you’ve got the app downloaded you need to make sure your MyPLAYER account is connected to both NBA 2K23 and MyNBA2K23.

If you’re having trouble properly scanning your face into the game, here are a few things to keep in mind.

When you’re scanning in your face, make sure you’re in good lighting without any shadows. Shadows have a tendency to mess up the scan.

You’ll also want to make sure you hold your device at eye level. If you hold it too high or too low, your scan could get messed up. 2K recommends holding the phone about 18″ from your face.

Once the scan starts, be sure you turn your head slowly to a maximum of 45 degrees while looking forward.

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Download Problems

If you’re playing on Xbox or PlayStation, NBA 2K23 requires a huge download and it could take quite a bit of time to complete.

We expect download times to improve as the rush to play dies down, but there are some things you can try if your download is taking too long or if it gets stuck.

If your NBA 2K23 download is getting stuck midway through the process, try pausing it, waiting a few seconds, and starting it up again. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to cancel the download and try again.

If the download speed is abnormally slow, try plugging your ethernet cable directly into your console or Windows PC. This could speed up the download, especially if your system is far away from your router.

If none of that works, you should try restarting your router. Unplug your router, wait a minute or two, and plug it back in.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link AX3000 or Netgear’s AX1800.

For more on the NBA 2K23 download, please take a look at our guide.

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Installation Problems

Storage issues can sometimes prevent games from installing properly. If you’re having issues installing NBA 2K23, make sure it’s not related to storage.

If you own an Xbox, go to the My Games & Apps section and check how much storage you’ve got on your internal/external hard drives.

If you’re playing NBA 2K23 on a PlayStation, head into your console’s Settings and check and see how much free space you have available.

If you’re positive you have enough space, but the game still won’t install properly, you should try hard resetting your console.

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Connection Problems

If you’re unable to connect to NBA 2K23’s servers you’ll want to check and make sure they aren’t having issues. You’ll want to check 2K’s official social media accounts for announcements and DownDetector for complaints from other 2K players.

There’s also a chance your issues are related to Xbox Live issues, PlayStation Network outages, or technical issues.

If you’re playing on an Xbox, check the status of Xbox Live here. If you’re playing on a PlayStation, check the status of PlayStation Network right here.

If all of these are up and running, we recommend resetting your router and trying again.

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Freezing Problems

If your game suddenly locks up between events, during a cutscene or during another part of the game, you’ll want to save (if you can) and quit to the dashboard. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your console or PC.

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Performance Problems

If you’re playing NBA 2K23 on a PC and you’re running into performance issues (poor frame rate, bad graphics, etc) make sure your rig meets the game’s minimum and/or recommended requirements.

If you don’t meet the minimum requirements, you have you answer. If you don’t meet the recommended requirements you’ll probably need to tone down your settings.

NBA 2K23 Minimum Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better

Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.10 GHz/ AMD FX-4100 @ 3.60 GHz or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GT 450 1GB/ ATI Radeon HD 7770 1 GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0x

NBA 2K23 Recommended Requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 7 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better

Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3 GHz/ AMD FX-8370 @ 3.4 GHz or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 2GB/ ATI Radeon R9 270 2GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 110 GB available space

110 GB available space Sound Card: Directx 9.0c

Make sure you’re utilizing the latest drivers for your graphics card. If you’re using an AMD graphics card, head here to find the latest drivers. If you’re using an NVIDIA card, head here.

If you’re playing NBA 2K23 on a console and you’re running into performance issues, we recommend restarting the game and/or console.

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Missing VC

If you are missing VC (2K’s in-game currency), note that it sometimes takes a few hours for purchased VC to show up in your account. If you’ve waited and it’s still not there, you’ll need to file a ticket with 2K in order to recover it.

