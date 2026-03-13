How Often You Should Clean Your Tech Devices

Most people rely on their tech devices every day, but cleaning them rarely becomes part of a regular routine. Phones, keyboards, headphones, and laptops are handled constantly, which means they collect dust, oils, and bacteria over time.

Because these devices move between different environments—desks, pockets, bags, and public spaces—they can easily accumulate dirt and microorganisms.

Research examining household surfaces has found that frequently touched electronics can harbor bacteria due to repeated contact with hands and surfaces. National Science Foundation has identified everyday electronics among the commonly contaminated items in homes.

The good news is that maintaining clean devices does not require complicated maintenance. A simple cleaning routine can keep your tech looking better and functioning properly.

How Often Should You Clean Your Phone?

Phones are one of the most frequently touched items people carry. They travel between many surfaces and are often handled throughout the day.

Because of this constant use, clean your phone at least once a week, and more frequently if they are used in public spaces, gyms, or shared environments.

Manufacturers such as Apple recommend using a soft lint-free cloth and avoiding abrasive cleaning materials when maintaining electronic devices.

You can read more in our guide on how to clean your phone safely.

How Often Should You Clean Your Keyboard?

Keyboards collect dust, crumbs, and oils from our fingers. Debris can fall between keys and accumulate over time without being visible on the surface.

Most keyboards benefit from light cleaning every one to two weeks, especially if they are used daily.

Compressed air can help remove debris between keys, while a microfiber cloth can be used to wipe the surface.

Learn more in our article on how to clean your keyboard safely.

How Often Should You Clean Your Laptop Screen?

Laptop screens often collect fingerprints, dust, and smudges during everyday use.

Cleaning your screen once every one to two weeks helps maintain visibility and prevents oils from building up.

Manufacturers like Dell recommend using a soft cloth designed for electronics to prevent scratches or damage to display coatings.

You can read our guide on how to clean your laptop screen without damaging it.

How Often Should You Clean Headphones and Earbuds?

Headphones and earbuds come into close contact with skin and hair, which means oils and debris can accumulate over time.

Cleaning them every one to two weeks can help maintain hygiene and sound quality.

Use a microfiber cloth for exterior surfaces and cotton swabs to remove debris from small openings.

Simple Routine for Keeping Devices Clean

A regular cleaning routine can help prevent dirt and bacteria from building up on frequently used electronics.

Simple habits include:

• wiping devices weekly

• using microfiber cloths designed for electronics

• removing dust with compressed air

• storing devices in clean environments

These small habits can extend the life of your devices and help maintain performance.

The Bottom Line

Phones, keyboards, headphones, and laptops are used every day, which means they naturally collect dust, oils, and bacteria over time.

Fortunately, keeping your tech clean is simple. Light weekly cleaning and occasional deeper cleaning can help maintain both hygiene and device performance.

Adding device cleaning to your regular routine can help your technology last longer and work more reliably.