The Dirtiest Tech Devices in Your Home (And How to Clean Them)

Many of the devices we use every day collect more dirt, dust, and bacteria than we realize. Phones, keyboards, headphones, and remote controls are constantly touched throughout the day, which makes them ideal surfaces for germs to accumulate.

Because these items move between different environments—desks, kitchens, bags, and pockets—they can easily pick up contaminants from multiple surfaces.

Research examining household hygiene has found that frequently touched electronics often contain significant bacterial contamination due to repeated hand contact. Studies from the National Science Foundation have identified personal electronics as some of the commonly contaminated items found in everyday environments.

Fortunately, cleaning most tech devices only takes a few minutes and can help maintain a cleaner workspace and home.

1. Smartphones

Smartphones are one of the most frequently touched objects people carry. They travel everywhere—from offices and kitchens to gyms and public transportation.

Because phones are handled so often, bacteria can easily transfer from hands to the surface of the device. Research from University of Arizona found that mobile phones can harbor measurable levels of bacteria due to repeated contact with hands and surfaces.

How to clean it

• Use a microfiber cloth

• Wipe with 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes

• Avoid spraying liquid directly on the device

You can also read our guide on how to clean your phone safely.

2. Computer Keyboards

Keyboards collect dust, crumbs, and oils from our fingers. Because debris can fall between keys, dirt can accumulate over time without being visible on the surface.

Studies examining office equipment have found that keyboards frequently contain bacteria because they are touched throughout the day and often shared among users.

How to clean it

• Turn the keyboard upside down to remove debris

• Use compressed air between keys

• Wipe surfaces with alcohol wipes

Learn more in our article on how to clean your keyboard safely.

3. Headphones and Earbuds

Headphones and earbuds are another device that can accumulate dirt quickly. Because they come into contact with ears and hair, oils and debris can build up over time.

If earbuds are used frequently, wax and dust can collect around the speaker openings, which may affect sound quality.

How to clean them

• Wipe surfaces with a microfiber cloth

• Use cotton swabs for small openings

• Avoid excess liquid near speaker areas

4. Laptop Screens

Laptop screens often collect fingerprints and dust during everyday use. Many people touch the screen when adjusting the display or pointing at something on the screen.

Manufacturers such as Apple recommend using a soft lint-free cloth to clean displays and avoiding abrasive materials that could damage the screen coating.

How to clean it

• Use a microfiber cloth

• Lightly dampen with distilled water if needed

• Avoid harsh household cleaners

For step-by-step instructions, read our guide on how to clean your laptop screen safely.

5. TV Remote Controls

Remote controls are one of the most frequently handled devices in the home. They are touched repeatedly by different people and often placed on couches, tables, or floors.

Because remotes are rarely cleaned, bacteria and oils can accumulate on the buttons and surface.

How to clean it

• Remove batteries before cleaning

• Use disinfectant wipes

• Wipe between buttons with cotton swabs

Habits That Keep Your Tech Devices Cleaner

A few simple habits can help reduce dirt and bacteria on electronics.

• Wash your hands regularly

• Avoid eating directly over devices

• Clean devices weekly

• Store devices in clean environments

Regular cleaning helps maintain both hygiene and device performance.

The Bottom Line

Many of the tech devices we use daily can collect dirt, dust, and bacteria simply because they are touched so often. Smartphones, keyboards, headphones, laptop screens, and remote controls are among the most commonly used devices in homes and workplaces.

Fortunately, keeping these devices clean is simple. A quick weekly cleaning routine can help maintain a cleaner environment and extend the life of your electronics.