EA FC 24 Editions: Which Should You Buy?

EA FC 24 will launch in September, and pre-orders have begun. If you’re interested in buying the game, you will want to pick the right EA FC 24 edition to match your dedication to the game and your budget.

EA FC 24 is the continuation of EA’s soccer simulation game but with a new name after breaking up with FIFA. Those that have played earlier FIFA games will be right at home in EA FC 24.

No matter which edition you buy, EA FC 24 looks impressive in its official gameplay trailer.

The EA FC 24 release date is September 29th for all platforms. If you want to play EA FC 24 a little early, you will need to buy the more expensive edition or subscribe to EA Play.

EA FC 24 Standard Edition

The EA FC 24 Standard Edition is the most basic version of the game and is available for pre-order now. If you pre-order before the game’s release in late September, you get a copy of the game and some worthwhile bonuses listed below.

Ultimate Team Cover Star Loa for 10 Ultimate Team matches

Two Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items for 5 Ultimate Team matches

One Clubs Unlocked PlayerStyles Slot

Additional Player Career Personality Points

One Manager Career 5-Star Coach available to hire

Dual Entitlement

The EA FC standard edition comes with a photo of Erling Haaland of Manchester City on the cover.

The EA FC 24 Standard Edition costs $69.99 and is the edition most people should buy.

Who should buy the EA FC 24 Standard Edition?

Casual gamers

Those who aren’t dedicated to building an Ultimate Team

Those who don’t care about playing a week early

Those who won’t be spending anything on in-game purchases

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition is for those more serious about the game and willing to spend $99.99 for it. If you pre-order EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition, you will get all of the benefits of pre-ordering the standard edition listed above, plus the following:

7 Days Early Access

4,600 FC Points

Access to Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

TOTW 1 Ultimate Team Player

Nike Ultimate Team Loan Player for 24 Ultimate Team matches

Nike x EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Team Kit

Untradeable UCL/UWCL Hero (must pre-order by August 22nd)

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition comes with a photo of current stars and retired icons, with Erling Haaland in the middle of the group. Virgil van Dijk, Vinicius Jr, Son Heung-min, David Beckham, Sam Kerr, Zinedine Zidane, Drogba, Pele, and many more grace the cover.

Who should buy the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition?

Those that can’t wait to play the game

Those that will spend money on in-game purchases

Those who take building an Ultimate Team seriously

While the $30 price premium for Ultimate Edition may sound expensive at first, those who spend on in-game purchases can justify it. That’s because the 4,600 FC Points would cost $39.99, assuming EA’s pricing for FIFA points translates to the new FC Points currency.