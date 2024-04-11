Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update: Release Date & Details

It might be time to dust off that old copy of Fallout 4 because Bethesda’s confirmed key details about the game’s next-gen update, including its release date.

With all of the hype around the new Fallout series on Prime, it was only a matter time before Bethesda released information about Fallout 4’s highly-anticipated next-gen update.

Today, the company announced that it plans to deploy the patch on April 25th. It’s a free download for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S owners.

The one caveat is that players need to own Fallout 4 for that device in order to download the update on a next-generation console.

Bethesda says Fallout 4 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update: What’s New

The Fallout 4 next-gen update will bring several improvements to the game. These include:

Native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Performance mode and Quality mode settings (60FPS, increased resolutions).

Stability improvements and fixes.

The developer hasn’t released the full change log and we may not get one until we get closer to the update’s release in late April.

New Fallout 4 PC Update

Players on PC won’t miss out on the fun. Bethesda says it plans to push an update to Windows as well. Highlights from this update include:

Widescreen and ultra-widescreen support.

Fixes to Creation Kit.

Variety of quest updates.

Bethesda says that players with PC versions of Fallout 4 on Steam, Microsoft Store and GOG will receive stability, mods and bug fixes.

And for Japanese and Chinese language players on PC, Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved, fixing access to mods.

Fallout 4 is also coming to the Epic Games Store and it will also be Steam Deck verified which is huge for owners of Steam’s device.

In addition, new content is coming to Fallout 4’s Creation Club. Players will get access to new weapons, workshop items, and a new quest.