Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update: What’s New

As promised, Bethesda’s rolled out the highly anticipated Fallout 4 next-gen update and the software is available to download right now.

Earlier this month, Bethesda confirmed plans to push long-awaited updates to Fallout 4 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows.

The updates for current-generation platforms are the most prominent, but players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have also received a free update with stability improvements, login and quest fixes.

As expected, the next-gen update requires a massive download which means eligible Fallout 4 players may need to make room for the upgrade.

With that in mind, allow us to run down everything you need to know about the Fallout 4 next-gen update and the updates for last-gen platforms.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Version

After downloading the Fallout 4 next-gen update, the game should be version 1.10.755 if you are playing on an Xbox Series X. The version may be different on other platforms.

You can check the version of Fallout 4 by heading into Settings from the main menu. Look in the bottom right corner for the version number and cross-check it with other players to ensure you’re running the most up-to-date version.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Size

The Fallout 4 next-gen patch requires a large download across all platforms. On our Xbox Series X, we were prompted to download at 20GB+ update.

The size of the update will vary from platform-to-platform and person-to-person. Those who haven’t kept up with the most recent Fallout 4 updates will see a larger download size.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update Features

Bethesda’s released the next-gen update’s change log. In addition to the new features, the update brings fixes and enhancements with it.

Changes and New Features

Native PS5 and Xbox Series applications. Includes performance and quality mode options.

Performance mode: 60 FPS target, 4k resolution, standard settings, relying on dynamic resolution scaling.

Quality mode: 30 FPS*, 4k resolution, ultra settings, should not require dynamic resolution scaling.

*When connected to a 120Hz display, Quality mode will target 40 FPS. When connected to a 1440p display, the title will run at 1440p resolution at 60 FPS w/ ultra settings regardless of rendering mode

Release on Epic Store.

Widescreen and Ultra-widescreen support.

Steam Deck Verified

Added “Installed Content” menu.

Bug Fixes

Resolved issues preventing Japanese and Chinese users from connecting to Bethesda.net (this restores access to Mods).

Resolved issue preventing save data from properly loading during the prologue.

Resolved issue that could prevent the Vault 111 Door from opening on new games.

Resolved issue that could prevent the quest “Go Home” from advancing.

Resolved issue that could result in Codsworth being broken on the ground after fast traveling.

Resolved issue with mipmaps in DLC.

Resolved issue that could result in a softlock when in dialogue with Prestson Garvey.

Resolved issue preventing autosaves while fast traveling in Power Armor.

Fixed issue where text would occasionally disappear in the Creation Club menu.

Resolved issues with text formatting in the credits in Japanese and Chinese.

Resolved issue causing the camera to fail when leaving furniture after an extended time.

Fixed issue that could misplace quest markers while the VR Workshop Creation was installed alongside Automatron.

Resolved issue with player movement in some underwater areas at Thicket Excavations.

Resolved issue that could cause corruption within the Settlement system resulting in wrong resource counts and/or destroyed settlements.

Resolved issue where the “Level Up” notification would display even if there was not a level up available.

Fixed some flickering in Vault 111.

Stability improvements.

PC Only

Resolved issue preventing saves being made under Windows Usernames with Cyrillic, Chinese, or Japanese characters.

PlayStation Only

Resolved issue that could keep the Pip-Boy light on when reading holotapes.

Resolved issue that could prompt users to free up 0kb worth of space when attempting to save even if space was available.

Fixed crash that could occur while loading a save that was made immediately before dying.

Resolved issue that would prevent Codsworth from checking on Shaun in the intro.

Issue that would result in crashing when Assaultron DLC was enabled has been resolved

Xbox Only

Resolved issue where users would not always be returned to the main menu after signing out of their profile.

Resolved crash that could occur if the player had unlocked all perks.

Fixed lighting issue that could occur during Airship Down.

Encountering a BNET error will now return you to the main menu instead of asking you to log in again.

Resolved issue that could result in significant drop in frame rate when a Gas Canister is ignited by a Molotov Cocktail.

Addressed some visual artifacts that could occur when dynamic resolution was triggered.

Creation Kit

Removed non-functional “Hot Load” button.

Removed non-functional “Material Editor” button.

Editor IDs longer than 99 characters will no longer crash the editor.

Resolved crash that could occur while viewing a quest’s Objectives tab.

Resolved hang that could occur while adding a reference to a layer.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Creation Club

Bethesda’s also added free content to the Creation Club marketplace. Creation Club is Fallout 4’s marketplace and it provides new content developed by Bethesda Games Studios itself and outside development partners.

It’s accessed on Fallout 4’s main menu and there you’ll find both free and paid content you can utilize on your adventure through the wasteland.

The update includes the following creations:

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Baseball launcher

Nail gun

Piggy bank

Halloween Workshop