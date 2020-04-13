How to Get Severe Weather Alerts on Your iPhone

When a big storm is coming your way, here’s how you can get notified on your iPhone so that you can be prepared when it hits your area.

More often than not, you check the weather frequently to see if it’s going to rain or thunderstorm in your area during the day, so you’re usually caught up with what the weather might do in the near future, but if you’re having a busy day and can’t time to check the weather yourself, you might get unlucky and catch yourself in the middle of a flash rainstorm or a heavy thunderstorm.

Because of this, it’s probably important for you to receive push notifications for severe weather alerts, that way you’ll know if any kind of severe weather is headed your way without needing to actively look at your weather app to see what the skies are up to.

Surprisingly, not many weather apps offer weather alerts of any kind, but we found a couple of popular weather apps that offer severe weather alerts and we’ll show you how to set them up in each app.

Emergency Alerts on iPhone

Your iPhone offers emergency alerts by default. You can easily enable these in Settings.

Open up the Settings app.

app. Tap on Notification .

. Scroll all the way down to the bottom.

Tap on the toggle switch next to Emergency Alerts.

This will give you alerts from the NOAA about various weather-related emergencies.

Dark Sky

Dark Sky is one of our favorite weather apps, mainly because it’s simple and easy to digest the weather information given. The app will simply tell you when it’s supposed to rain and for how long.

In Dark Sky, you can set up push notifications on your iPhone that will provide you with alerts whenever it’s about to rain in your area, and you can customize them so that it only notifies you when there’s going to be heavy rain or even just light rain.

Open up the app and tap on the Notifications button in the bottom row.

button in the bottom row. Make sure you have Government Alerts and Next Hour Precipitation Checked.

You’ll want to make sure that you have push notifications enabled, but the app should automatically bring up a prompt to enable them.

You can also tap on Add custom notification to get precipitation or temperature alerts.

You’ll now receive a push notification whenever it’s about to rain in your area or when there is a severe weather alert.

Weather Underground

Weather Underground is another popular weather app that provides push notifications on your iPhone, and it gives you a lot of different types of alerts to choose from, which is great.

Open up the app and tap on the Settings button in the upper-right corner.

Scroll down and tap on Push Notifications .

. Turn on My Location and Severe Alerts .

and . Tap on Add a U.S. City and search for your city in the search box if you want notifications for another location.

While many apps now support severe weather notifications, these are our favorites.

Additional Reporting by Josh Smith.