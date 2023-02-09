How to the Find Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition in Stock

If you want Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition on your doorstep in May, you’ll need to keep an eye on its stock. Finding the Collector’s Edition in stock could prove tricky as we push toward the game’s release date later this year.

After a long wait, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders have begun which means you can buy one of the Switch’s most anticipated games right now.

Currently, there are two versions of the game up for pre-order. The most basic version is the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom standard edition which will cost you $69.99 at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. The other version is the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition which is a bundle that includes numerous extras.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition costs $130 and it will arrive alongside the standard version on May 12th.

For $130 you’ll get a physical copy of the game, an artbook filled with concept art, a steelbook case, an Iconart steel poster, and a four pin badges. This version of the game is aimed at collectors and hardcore fans of the Zelda series. Most people should buy the standard edition.

Given the popularity of the game and series, the Collector’s Edition will be a hot item and it may prove hard to find in the run up to the game’s release in May. If you don’t want to pay more than retail price for the bundle, and you manage to find the edition you want in stock, you should put in a pre-order right away.

If you’re interested in buying the Collector’s Edition, you’ll want to keep tabs on its stock in the days and weeks ahead. In this guide we’ll help you do that.

How to Find Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition in Stock

Your first option is to track the Collector’s Edition stock manually. Head to the bundle’s page at a retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop and bookmark it. You might even want to add a shortcut in your browser for easy access.

While that’s certainly an option, we highly recommend using a site like NowInStock to do the heavy lifting. Sites like NowInStock allow you to easily track the a game’s stock without having to visit retail websites over and over again.

To do this, head over to NowInStock’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at various retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at its current status.

If you don’t want to open up your browser every time you want to check for stock, you can set up alerts that will send you an email, text or browser notification whenever the Collector’s Edition stock is available to purchase. Here’s how to do that:

Register for a free account at NowInStock.

Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.

Go back to the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom NowInStock page.

Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.

Add an item to track it.

Once you add the bundle, you’ll see a menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.

You can also check availability on resale sites like eBay and Craigslist, but you probably won’t be able to find the bundle for anything close to retail price, especially if the the Collector’s Edition sells out. That being said, if you’ve got money to burn and you really want the bundle on release day, this is a route to consider.